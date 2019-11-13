The Newsletter
Tone Glow is a newsletter dedicated to showcasing the best of experimental music. The newsletter will be sent every two weeks on Monday, and will typically feature the following three items:
An interview with an artist, always in Q&A format.
The “Download Corner,” where three albums are uploaded in FLAC & MP3 with accompanying blurbs.
A writers panel featuring capsule reviews of the same album(s), accompanied by a rating between 0 and 10. This section of the newsletter is inspired by The Singles Jukebox.
Tone Glow initially existed as a blog but became a newsletter in December 2019. Feel free to contact the editor, Joshua Minsoo Kim, at any time via email at toneglow@gmail.com.
The Staff
Joshua Minsoo Kim, Editor
Joshua Minsoo Kim is a culture writer who has written for publications such as Pitchfork, Billboard, Bandcamp Daily, The Wire, and Resident Advisor. He started out writing public music reviews on Tumblr in 2011. He founded Tone Glow in 2015 before it became a newsletter in 2019.
Contributors
Sean Johnson
Samuel McLemore
Rose
Gil Sansón
Oskari Tuure