The Newsletter

Tone Glow is a newsletter dedicated to showcasing the best of experimental music. The newsletter will be sent every two weeks on Monday, and will typically feature the following three items:

An interview with an artist, always in Q&A format. The “Download Corner,” where three albums are uploaded in FLAC & MP3 with accompanying blurbs. A writers panel featuring capsule reviews of the same album(s), accompanied by a rating between 0 and 10. This section of the newsletter is inspired by The Singles Jukebox.

Tone Glow initially existed as a blog but became a newsletter in December 2019. Feel free to contact the editor, Joshua Minsoo Kim, at any time via email at toneglow@gmail.com.

The Staff

Joshua Minsoo Kim, Editor

Joshua Minsoo Kim is a culture writer who has written for publications such as Pitchfork, Billboard, Bandcamp Daily, The Wire, and Resident Advisor. He started out writing public music reviews on Tumblr in 2011. He founded Tone Glow in 2015 before it became a newsletter in 2019.

Contributors

Vanessa Ague

Mia Antoinette

Matthew Blackwell

Jeff Brown

Tomás Cabado

Mark Cutler

C Monster

Jack Davidson

Jesse Dorris

Sam Goldner

Arielle Gordon

Marshall Gu

Raphael Helfand

Sean Johnson

Rebecca Jones

Sunik Kim

Leah B. Levinson

Jesse Locke

Alex Mayle

Samuel McLemore

Ryo Miyauchi

Nenet

Jordan Reyes

Rose

Gil Sansón

Eli Schoop

Oleg Sobolev

Howard Stelzer

Adesh Thapliyal

Shy Thompson

Mariana Timony

Sam Tornow

Oskari Tuure

Evan Welsh

Jonathan Williger

Tara Wrist

Jibril Yassin

Nick Zanca