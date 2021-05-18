Tune Glue 009: CHAI

Welcome to Tune Glue, a newsletter that’s run in conjunction with Tone Glow. While the latter is dedicated to presenting interviews and reviews related to experimental music, Tune Glue is a space for interviews with artists of any kind. These interviews could be with video game designers, perfumers, or musicians who aren’t aligned with what Tone Glow typically covers. Thanks for reading.

CHAI

While CHAI quarantined in their homes throughout 2020 like the rest of the world, they stayed productive crafting what would become their new LP, WINK. During that time, the four-piece continued doing what they always have done: making music however they want, inspired by whatever piqued their interest during the given moment. They channeled their recent favorites like Mariya Takeuchi, Bruno Mars and Yaeji for a slicker, more pop-oriented production, but they also responded to current events in forms of songs like “Action!” Ryo Miyauchi talked to Mana and Yuuki from the group on April 29th, 2021 via Zoom about the creative process behind their new album, how they see CHAI as a music act, what defines their music, and more.

Photo by Kodai Ikemitsu

Mana, I read that you were listening to old J-pop like ZARD while writing “Donuts Mind If I Do,” but what other J-pop were you listening to?

Mana: [I listened to songs from shows] like Ranma 1/2 or Yu Yu Hakusho. Also there was one song I really liked from the soundtrack of this TV drama called Long Vacation. I think that’s what I was listening to when it comes to Japanese music. And Mariya Takeuchi.

I actually watched Long Vacation recently. You mean the band CAGNET?

Mana: Oh, it’s a band? It was made just for the show, right? I loved the music that would play in the show. I was influenced a lot by it.

Why did you decide to listen to J-pop?

Mana: My mom loved people like ZARD and Dreams Come True. She would play it a lot in the car when we would go camping as a kid. She sang in the car a lot, and I heard her sing them when I was little too, so I had already heard them before. I also went to a Dreams Come True show with my mom once.

I also read that you stayed away from listening to J-pop in the past was there a reason you decided to not listen to it?

Mana: When it comes to things that are popular right now… I don’t want to do music just in Japan, and our stuff is seen as a release by a Japanese musician when we put out our music internationally, so I did want to try to not get influenced by the same things in Japan.

Do you listen to bands from like Thailand or any other parts of Asia?

Mana: I like HYUKOH, and SE SO NEON.

I know you probably have been listening to city pop, like Mariya Takeuchi as you mentioned, but “Donuts Mind If I Do” also reminds me of some Thai bands that I like, so I was curious.

Yuuki: Huh! Which band?

One is this band called POLYCAT. They’re also kind of city pop-ish. There’s quite a few bands that has a similar type of vibe.

Yuuki: Other countries of Asia do have this image of being really into city pop.

There’s been covers of “Mayonaka No Door” too. Do you listen to anything outside of rock music?

Mana: If anything, we don’t really listen to rock.

Yuuki: CHAI don’t really have too many rock songs.

Mana: Yeah, we don’t think of it as “rock.”

Yuuki: We don’t think of ourselves as a “rock band.”

Even in the new album, there’s this image of you all on guitar, bass and drums, but it doesn’t feel like rock music. Are you mindful of this while making music?

Mana: CHAI isn’t attached to this idea of a “band.” The only thing that matters is that we make music with the four of us. No matter what shape or form, as long as there’s the four of us, it’s CHAI. We don’t think about a “band” at all. We make music how we want at the time, with sounds we like at the time. For WINK, how the music turned out just happened to be exactly what we wanted to put out right now.

I also read that you started using GarageBand. Was there a particular reason why you wanted to pick it up?

Mana: When I made music at home, it felt lacking with just voice and acoustic guitar, so I wanted something I could use to record bass and things like that. My phone already had GarageBand, so I gave it a try, and it really broadened how I make music because you could do so much with it.

Yuuki: We couldn’t go in the studio either.

Mana: Right, right, because of COVID.

Yuuki: We couldn’t get the rhythm [section]—we couldn’t use drums. I think it helped in that way too.

Your work process probably changed during quarantine, but did it take time to get used to?

Mana: It didn’t really take long. If anything, after Japan announced the state of emergency, there was a period where I was home for about two months. I made music every day during those two months, so it didn’t take much to get the hang of it. Thanks to having all that time, I really got to make a good record. In that way, WINK became like a friend to us, and I hope it can be like a friend to everyone else too.

Did the type of music you wanted to listen to change during quarantine?

Mana: Not really, actually. I was into different artists, but I always liked TLC, Mac Miller, The Internet, Bruno Mars and old Japanese songs, and I worked every day for two months while being influenced by them.

I get the impression that you really think through not just the music but how your voice sounds.

Mana: Like, how I sing? I do want people to know it’s CHAI the moment they hear it. But it all comes instinctually, so it’s hard to put in words like, “this is how I like to do it.” We know we’re doing it right if you know it’s CHAI when you listen to it.

The new album really shows other ways of using your voice, like rapping, so I was curious.

Mana: I originally started a band because I was influenced by CSS’s Lovefoxxx and her vocals. I love that distinct line between rapping and melody, where you don’t know whether or not she’s on the beat, so maybe that’s where it comes from. That thing only CHAI can do, that in-between of melody and rap, is something I really keep in mind.

Yuuki, you write lyrics for CHAI. You use both English and Japanese but do you have a specific use for one? Maybe one is better suited for something?

Yuuki: Generally, the lyrics are written last after all of the rhythm, melody and music are finished. It’s all based on the melody, like (hums the melody) (laughter). Based on that one phrase, maybe English fits nicer or it might sound better in Japanese. From there, I think of the theme, and I decide if I want to write about it in English, or if it might be better in Japanese.

Oh, so you choose based more on melody than what each might express? There are some parts in this album where Mana’s voice gets quiet and shy, like you’re telling a secret, and that felt new. It was a direction opposite from just shouting—were you trying to explore a different side?

Yuuki: Oh, like in “Nobody Knows We Are Fun.”

Mana: A real scream, like one that’s natural… For things you want to tell, share or confront… I really like voices that are naturally cute, more than your regular voice, like not exactly your inner voice but something feminine like that… That feels really feminine to me, and I think I sang it while being mindful of that. I feel like I can exert more power that way, instead of just screaming. That’s something I’ve been feeling lately.

Are there any themes or lyrics that feel very “CHAI”?

Yuuki: One thing we all agree is “self-love.” A majority of the album has it too. From different angles, like about your appearance or more in your mind. Self-love from all sorts of ways. There are also a lot of songs about food. Chocolate chips, donuts (laughter). I think that’s also something fun about CHAI.

I really like the song “KARAAGE.”

Yuuki: I’m glad!

Mana: It’s a really good song.

It’s playful with “karaage” in the lyrics, but it’s also a bit of a serious love song.

Mana: (laughs). Yes, it’s a serious love song. All we are thinking about is karaage. It takes five minutes to fry karaage, so we want to express our love during those five minutes. We as CHAI have strong feelings for food, so it naturally ends up like that. For “KARAAGE,” there’s that five minutes of cooking, so we want to properly give our love during that time. We want karaage to be satisfied. CHAI definitely have a lot of gratitude for food.

Ohh, it’s literally about karaage. I think I read too deep into the song. I thought of it like you’re thinking about someone you love during the five minutes you’re making karaage.

Mana: (laughs). No, there are no people in the song. You can take it however you like, but we are only thinking about karaage.

That said, were there any moments while making the album when you were unsure if the idea fit the band?

Yuuki: Like we were uncertain?

Mana: No. CHAI decides if something is CHAI, so whatever CHAI puts out becomes CHAI. We didn’t worry about that at all.

Yuuki: Yeah, we didn’t think we were going in the wrong direction. If we do it, it’s CHAI. Whatever we say goes.

I was watching Yuna’s Yuna-Jana Report interview video on your YouTube channel, and you were talking about CHAI’s flexibility. Was flexibility something CHAI always had or did you have to learn how to be flexible over time?

Mana: Hm… Well, there were a lot of things to learn from the world changing as much as it did. And there are a lot of people in different situations. CHAI have been making songs with “challenge” being a theme, so Yuna might see that flexibility from these different kinds of challenges. Whether it’s collaborating with other people, or even talking remotely like this, they’re things we can learn thanks to these unique times. I think that flexibility is connected with our desire for challenge.

When I was listening to the new album, I thought back to how in another interview you said you wanted music for taking a breather after you came back from your tour. WINK has a lot of songs for being in the mood to relax.

Yuuki: “Relaxing” is definitely a big theme for us, for this album too.

Mana: It is a big theme. For CHAI, it’s a theme, and for the four of us individually I think it’s a daily theme. There’s music accompanying all that, so I want to make music like that as CHAI. I think that’s how it came about for WINK.

Lastly, you said you hope WINK becomes an album with music to keep by your side, but what’s a song like that for you?

Mana: From WINK, “Nobody Knows We Are Fun.” By another person, Mac Miller’s “Good News.”

Yuuki: From WINK, I love all the songs but maybe “IN PINK.” By another person, it would be “Doubt” by Samm Henshaw.

CHAI

自粛期間中に作り始め、仕上がった新しいアルバム「WINK。」環境が変わろうと、CHAIの制作の仕方はいつもと同じく、好きな音を弾いて、今やりたい事に挑戦するのみ。竹内まりあ、ブルーノ・マーズ、Yaejiなど、最近好きなアーティストに影響受け、もっとポップスなサウンドにしたり、世界中の起き事を歌にするなど、今のCHAIを捉えたアルバムになった。今回は、アルバム制作の話、CHAIらしさは何かなど、CHAIのマナとユウキと対談した。

Photo by Yoshio Nakaiso

他の記事のインタビューで、「Donuts Mind If I Do」を作っている時に、マナさんがZARDの歌を聴いていたとおっしゃっていたんですけど、他に何のJ-POPを聴いていたんですか？

マナ: 「らんま」とか、「幽遊白書」とか、後、「ロングバケーション」というドラマのサウンドトラックの中で一曲、大好きな曲があって、そういうのとかを聴いてたかな。日本の曲だと。後は、竹内まりあ。

私も最近、ロングバケーションを見たんですけど、CAGNETっていうバンドですよね。

マナ: あれ、バンドなんですか？あの為に作られたセットですよね。流れてる曲が凄く好きで、凄く影響されました。

どうしてJ-POPを聴こうとしたんですか？

マナ: ウチのママが、ZARDとかドリカムとか大好きで、昔、小さい頃、キャンプに行く時によく聴かされてたんです。車の中で。ママが凄く歌う人で、小さい頃から、車で凄く歌うの聴いてたから、一回は聴いたことあって。ドリカムのライブも、一緒にママと行った事あるから、その影響です。

J-POPを聴いてたと言った時に同じく、前にJ-POPを避けようとしていたっておっしゃっていたんですけど、何か理由があって、J-POPを聴かない様にしてたんですか？

マナ: 特に今流行ってる物とかは、日本だけで音楽をやっていこうと思ってないんだけど、日本人が出すものとして世界にもやっぱリリースされるから、同じ日本の物に影響されない様にしようとは思ってた。

他に、タイからとか、アジアのバンドとか聴いていますか？

マナ: HYUKOHは好き。SE SO NEONも。

前におっしゃっていた竹内まりあとか、シティポップをきっと聴いていたと思うんですけど、「Donuts Mind If I Do」を聴くと、僕が好きなタイからのバンドも思い出すんですよね。それで気になって。

ユウキ: へぇー。なんて言うバンドですか？

ひとつといえば、POLYCATって言うバンドがいるんですけど。そっちもシティポップっぽくて。そういう感じのバンドが複数あるんですけど。

ユウキ: 他のアジアの国って、シティポップ多いイメージがある。

「真夜中のドア」とかカバーしてますよね。ロック以外の音楽も聴いているんですか？

マナ: ロック聴かないかも、逆に。

ユウキ: あんまり、実際にCHAIがやってる曲もロック多くないもんね。

マナ: そう。ロックとは、自分達では思ってなくて…

ユウキ: ロックバンドとは思ってない。

新しいアルバムも、イメージでギター、ベースとドラムとかあっても、ロックっていう雰囲気になってなくて。それは常に意識してやってるんですか？

マナ: CHAIは、バンドっていう物にこだわりは無くて。CHAIは、4人で音楽を作るっていう事だけにこだわてって。だからその形態がどういう形であれ、4人だったら、私達はCHAIって音楽を出すから。バンドには全くこだわってない。だから、その時出したい物で、出したい音で作るから、今回、偶々「WINK」は、ああいう形が一番出したい物になりました。

他の記事に、GarageBandを使い始めた、って読んだんですけど、使い始めたかった理由はあったんですか？

マナ: 家で音楽を作ろうと思った時に、アコギと歌だけだとなんか物足りなくて、なんかベースとか打てるのないかなと思って… 携帯に元々入ってあったので、使ってみようかなっと思って。そしたら色々出来るから、音楽の幅がめちゃくちゃ広がった。

ユウキ: スタジオを使えなかったからさあ。

マナ: そうそう。コロナになってから。

ユウキ: リズムが出せなかったもんね。ドラム使えないもんね。そういう面でも良かったんじゃないかな。

自粛期間中、作業仕方変わったと思うんですけど、慣れるのに時間かかりましたか？

マナ: そんなにかかんなかったです。むしろ、日本だと緊急事態宣言が出て、二カ月ぐらいずっと家にいる期間があったから、二カ月毎日ずっと作ってたから、慣れるのに時間かかんなくて。むしろ時間があったお陰で、ちゃんといい作品作れたし、今回の「WINK」はそういう意味でも、私達にとっての友達になったアルバムだし、みんなにとっての友達になって欲しいアルバムになりました。

自粛期間中に、聴きたい音楽って変わりましたか？

マナ: そんなに実は変わってなくて。その時にハマる音楽は違うんだけど、元々TLC 大好きだし、マック•ミラーもジ•インターネット大好きだし、そういう所から、ブルーノ•マーズ、後、日本の昔の曲も好きだから、それに影響されて、二カ月ずーっと音楽作ってた。

演奏だけじゃなくて、声の使い方にもこだわりがありそうなんですけど。

マナ: 歌い方のこだわりですか？聴いてCHAIって分かるっていうのは、意識してて。でも自分から直感で出ると思うから、言葉では表現しずらいんですけど。こういう風にとか。聴いてもらって、CHAIって分かれば、私達の正解。

この新しいアルバムにも、叫ぶだけじゃなくて、ラップとか、他にも声の使い方がある事を示してる雰囲気でした。

マナ: 元々CSSのLovefoxxxのボーカルに影響されてバンド始めてるから、絶妙なラインのラップ、Lovefoxxxもそうなんだけど、音が合ってんだか合ってないんだかっていう、ラップとかメロの間とか凄く好きだから、そこは意識してるかも。そのCHAIしか出来ないニュアンス、メロディーとラップの間みたいな所は凄く意識してる。

ユウキさんは歌詞を書いているんですよね。英語と日本語どっちも使ってるんですけど、使い分けてるんですか？こっちの方がいいなとか。

ユウキ: 歌詞は基本、メロディーもリズムも音楽全部できて最後に書くから、もう声ですね。ハーみたいにメロディーが付いてて (笑) そこに、1フレーズに対して、あ、これは英語の方がはまりやすい具合だなとか、こっちは日本語の方が気持ちやすく聴こえるなあとか、感覚的にあって。それでテーマとかを振り合わせて、英語でこのテーマを入れようとか、ここ日本語がいいんじゃないかなっていう感じでやってるかな。

表現っていうより、メロディーに合わせてるんですね。このアルバムの中には、もっとシャイっていうか、静かでもっと秘密にしているよな感じの歌い方の曲があって新しく感じました。普通に叫ぶんじゃなくて、反対の方向にいってるように感じたんですけど、違う面を出したいとは思ったんですか？

ユウキ: ああ、「Nobody Knows We Are Fun」とかかなぁ。

マナ: 本当の叫びとか、ナチュラルな自然な… 訴える事とか、言いたい事、伝えたい事… すごい自然な可愛い声が好きで。だから地声というより、心の声じゃないけど、そういう女性らしさ… すごい女性に感じるんだけど。そういう女性らしさを意識して歌ったかな。その方が強さが出る。わっ！って叫ぶよりも。そういうのは最近感じるかな。

CHAIらしいテーマとか歌詞ってありますか？

ユウキ: トータル一感してる事は「セルフラブ。」今回のアルバムでも多分大体そうで。いろんな角度、見た目の事もあるし、マインド的の事もあるし。全部色んな方向からの「セルフラブ。」後、食べ物の歌も多くて。チョコレートチップス、ドーナツとか (笑) それもCHAIの面白い所かなぁ。

「KARAAGE」っていう曲も好きです。

ユウキ: 嬉しい！

マナ: めっちゃいい曲です。

「唐揚げ」っていう歌詞があって、遊び心があるけど、ちょっとシリアスのラブソングで。

マナ: (笑) そうシリアスのラブソングなの。唐揚げの事だけ考えてるから。唐揚げって、揚げられる時間が5分だから、5分の間、凄い愛したい。食に対して、CHAI思いが強いから、自然にそうなるんだけど、唐揚げの場合は、5分だけ揚げる時間があるから、その時間をちゃんと、唐揚げを愛したい。それで唐揚げが満足して欲しい。やっぱ食べ物に対する感謝は、CHAIは凄くある。

その曲は唐揚げそのものに対しての曲だったんですね。もっと底を読んじゃったんだと思います。その5分の間、誰かの事を考えてるんだと思っていて。

マナ: (笑) あれ、人間入ってなくて。どういう風に捉えても良いんだけど、私達は唐揚げだけを考えていて。

逆に、CHAIらしくないとか、このアルバムを作ってる時に、このグループに合ってるかなていう事はありましたか？

ユウキ: 不安とか？

マナ: 無いです。CHAIらしいって、CHAIが決める事だから、もうCHAIが出せばCHAIらしくなるから、そこに対して新しい不安は全く無いです。

ユウキ: 間違ってると思わないよね。私達がやればCHAIです。いったもん勝ち。

ユナさんがCHAIのYouTubeに載せてある「ユナジャナレポート」っていう動画を観たんですけど、その中でCHAIの柔軟さの事を話していました。その柔軟さは元々あったものなんですか？それとも時を得て身に付けた物なんですか？

マナ: どうだろう… でもこうやって世界がいっぱいまるっと変わって教えてもらえた事もやっぱり多くて。いろんな状況の人もいるけど。CHAIはその中で「挑戦」っていうのをテーマに曲を作ってきたから、その柔軟さへも、色んな事の挑戦、ユナにとってはそう感じるかもしれない。人とのコラボもそうだし、こうやってリモートで電話出来るのも、こういう時代になったからこそ教えてもらった事だから。その柔軟さって多分挑戦に繋がってるんだと思う。

他の記事でツアーから帰ってきた時に「フウってなった瞬間の音楽が欲しくなった」っていう言っていた事を、新しいアルバムを聴いた時に思い返しました。「WINK」はもっとリラックス気分な音楽があって。

ユウキ: 確かに、「リラックス」は大テーマですね。今回も。

マナ: 大テーマだね。CHAIにとってもテーマだし、多分CHAI4人それぞれ「リラックス」がテーマだと日々思うんだけど。やっぱそれの隣に音楽がいつもあるから、そういう音楽もCHAI作りたい。「WINK」はそうなったと思う。

「WINK」はみんなの側にいてほしいアルバムになっているんですけど、マナさんとユウキさんにとってそういう一曲って何ですか？このアルバムの中でも、他の人でも。

マナ: 「WINK」の中だったら、「Nobody Knows We Are Fun。」 人の曲だったらマック・ミラーの「Good News。」

ユウキ: 「WINK」の中だったら… 全部好きなんだけど、「IN PINK」かな。で、人の曲だったら、サム・ヘンショーの「Doubt」です。

Photo by Kodai Ikemitsu

