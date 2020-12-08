Vote in Tone Glow's 2020 Readers' Poll

Still from Lonesome (Pál Fejős, 1928)

Hello friends and enemies. Tone Glow has a few more issues left for 2020, including interviews, Q4 roundups, and our final issue of the year, which will reveal our writers’ favorite albums of the past twelve months. The thing is, we’d love for you to take part in the festivities as well.

As such, we’re asking you to submit to our 2020 Readers’ Poll, which will involve you listing up to 10 of your favorite releases from this year. These can be albums, EPs, mixes, livestreams, whatever. Please click this link to submit your entry. This form will close on Saturday, December 26th, 11:59PM Eastern.

Those who submit will also be entered into a raffle featuring various album bundles from record labels we love. You can see the participating record labels below. Bundles will be of 2-3 physical CDs/LPs/cassettes released in 2020 that are not yet sold out. Depending on the label, these bundles will be pre-selected by the label or selected by you—further details will be provided to those who win.

The first winner will have the first choice of what record label bundle they want, the second winner will have the next choice, and so on. Winners will be emailed on Sunday, December 27th and must respond within 24 hours or their prize will be forfeited. Tone Glow writers cannot win album bundles.

Record labels graciously providing album bundles:

Thank you for reading Tone Glow this year. It means a lot to us.

If you appreciate what we do, please consider donating via Ko-fi. Tone Glow is dedicated to forever providing its content for free, but please know that all our writers are paid for the work they do. All donations will be used for paying writers, and if we get enough money, Tone Glow will be able to publish issues more frequently.

