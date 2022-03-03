Haru Nemuri

Photo by Jun Ishibashi

Haru Nemuri hits the road for her U.S. tour this month after many postponed dates due to pandemic-related issues. The Japanese musician’s digital punk has become sharper, louder and more purposeful since her 2018 album, Haru To Shura, and her screams for life and survival have grown more urgent as the world’s continued to change. Her profile has also risen in the Western sphere over the years through a Needle Drop review, a slot at the Primavera music festival, and now an appearance in this year’s SXSW. With a new album, Shunka Ryougen, on the way in April, she headed into an even busier 2022. Ryo Miyauchi spoke with the musician on November 5th, 2021 via Zoom about her background, her creative process and her approach to live performances.

Ryo Miyauchi: How did you get into music?

Haru Nemuri: I didn’t grow up listening to a lot of pop music. Only really what would play on TV. I didn’t have a big interest in it. During 9th grade, my friend introduced me to a band called Fujifabric. I thought it was really cool, and from there, I got into other alternative, Rockin’on-type bands. When I joined a music club and played in cover bands in college, I was introduced to a lot of Western bands like Fugazi and Rage Against the Machine. I was blown away, and then I started to dig for more music myself.

When you were in your cover bands, what other bands were you covering?

Bands like Yo La Tengo, Belle and Sebastian. I played the keyboard. Not a lot of people played it in the club. There were a lot of people who played guitar and bass, so they would reach out to me if they needed keyboards.

When did you start making music for yourself?

During high school, my classmate, not the one who showed me Fujifabric, wanted to start a band. She really liked to sing, so she wanted to do guitar and vocals. I was learning piano at the time, so I took up the keyboards. We didn’t have a lot of friends, so we couldn’t really find anyone for drums and bass. We eventually learned about DAW and about making tracks. So I installed this intro version of Sonar that I got when I bought a synthesizer and started to make music on it.

What did your early music sound like?

Electro-pop. I would make the track, and my friend would put the melody, and I would arrange it. I played the synth so there weren’t a lot of rock elements.

When did you start adding your own voice to your songs? How did that come about?

During my third year of college, my friend and I decided to put a stop to our group. I wanted to keep making music, but I couldn’t get myself to find a replacement singer because I liked my friend as the singer too much. I still wanted to make music with singing on it, so I tried to sing myself. I was really bad at it. [Laughter] So it gradually became the style that it is now.

You described your style as “poetry rap,” but how did you decide on that style?

Poetry rap as a style already existed in the world. I knew about it then too. I thought, oh, I could maybe do this. I’ve worked on my music thinking of ways to differentiate myself from people who have been doing the style long before me, so it’s not like I made something out of nothing.

You were talking about Soutaiseiriron and Etsuko Yakushimaru in one of your interviews. Were you inspired by them when it comes to that style?

Yeah, I’ve been listening to her since I got into the Rockin’on bands during 9th grade. There’s a lot of artists in Japan who speak-sing and do poetry rap like Etsuko Yakushimaru. She has a wide range of ways she rides the beat. It’s easy to lay down poetry-raps on a four-count beat, but everyone is doing that, so I’ve been trying to think outside of that.

I think, especially with your recent works, you’ve grown out of that poetry rap style. I love how you use your voice in different ways. You sing one moment, then you scream in another. You emphasize different parts in different ways. I was wondering how do you figure out how to apply your voice?

Hm, maybe from my live shows? What comes out from me during shows is instinctive, like I’m doing what I do because it feels good doing it. Time flies in front of your eyes at shows, and I think it’s a place where you can comfortably do things in response to that. The more I play shows, I’m more aware that I’m responding to the music in certain ways because it feels best for me. So I think it’s what I learned from playing a lot of shows.

In what other ways does the live show inspire your creative process?

I really feel that music is vibration whenever I play shows than when I listen to music at home. It’s an experience where you feel the vibration through your body. It also changes how I take in rhythm, so even from my own responses, I think, oh, so it feels like this best for this kind of beat. The audience, people in Japan would ride the beat this way, but during my Europe tour, I learned people in Europe ride the beat another way. My approach to beats have really changed from looking at how people respond using their bodies.

When it comes to writing lyrics, does the rhythm come first?

That’s a hard question. It’s like the chicken or the egg. There are words that I don’t think sounds great with the music, and I might be picking lyrics based on the rhythm with that. But the rhythm isn’t the only thing that matters, so I’m also thinking about which words to choose. There’s both kinds of patterns. There are times I start making songs from how the words flow. There are other times when there’s a sentence I really want to use and try to come up with a rhythm that best fits it.

More than rhythm, there are a lot of messages in your lyrics. How important is writing a message with your lyrics for you?

My songs are split into two different types. There are songs that look outward with things I want to address to someone else. And there’s the other that spits out my inner frustration or anger, things that I maybe shouldn’t say to other people. Sometimes, it’s the combination of both. For the former, there’s something specific I do want to say. But the latter, I make those songs for myself, so there’s probably not much of a message in them.

Going back to the music of your albums, you make music mainly on the computer. I also read that you get musicians to record live guitars for your music, but when you get actual guitars, your music seems to still feel like it’s from a digital place. Is that something you try to keep?

Hm… Maybe because I began by making music digitally, but I’ve grown to be interested in productions where live sounds are mixed with electronic sounds. It’s something that has influenced me a lot, something that I like. But Iately, I think that has changed for me. I’ve realized that my music can sound like me even if it doesn’t have any electronic elements. I think when I was making music in the past, it sounded that way because that’s what I liked the most.

It’s a different environment when you’re working with someone else than just yourself. Did you learn any new things working with other people?

There are people who make things exactly like the demo, and there are also people who give me suggestions on different approaches we can take. Before, I was the only one thinking about how a song should be. The musicians I invited were all talented and people I was already close with, but I was happy to have people who also thought a lot about the music we were making. I was happy to be around people to think about what the music wanted to be.

In the past few years, you’ve had The Needle Drop cover your music, an appearance at Primavera, and this current tour that exposes you more to a Western audience. Does that change your approach to music at all?

It has changed it a lot. It has changed my sound-making process and maybe it has got me to make my productions sound not like J-rock and closer to today’s Western pop.

This is just out of curiosity, but what Western artists are you listening to right now?

AURORA. And I also listen to Lil Nas X. I listen to people who’s on top of the charts. Also Arca and Sophie. I like hyperpop, but I don’t think I really listen to it for inspiration for my music. I also listen to Kanye West a lot.

Did you like his new album, Donda?

[Laughter] When my fans ask me if I like Kanye, I tell them “I like his music.” When it comes to what he says, there are things I stay away from. For the new album, it’s great, but there’s too much stuff outside of the music that’s attached to it, like his listening parties or how it’s been a messy process before it even came out. There’s a lot of distracting things about it, so I haven’t really got to digest it as just music.

No worries. I’m just always curious about what my favorite artists are currently listening to. Going back, how does it feel to go back on tour again?

I thought of my streamed live shows as if I was recording this one-take visual content. But shows with an actual audience, I like to think even if I trip and fall, it was the right thing to do at that day, that time, that moment. Or if I mess up the lyrics or if I lose my voice. For the streamed shows, it’s not like people watching are necessarily feeling the music, and I have to think of ways for people to keep watching this half-hour show without losing their attention. The live show is a place where I can interact with the audience and ask them, “I’m responding to the music this way, how about you?” It lets me acknowledge the presence of someone else, so it’s irreplaceable. It’s a space that I want to protect.

Yeah, those accidents or chance happenings that you can’t recreate can be important to live shows.

I do wish it wasn’t happening as it is happening. [Laughter] But what’s for me one of the four shows per month, it can be someone’s one chance to see me out of their whole year. So it becomes special because that person came to my show. It’s the audience who makes that accident something to remember.

Is there anything new you want to try for your upcoming shows?

I’ve changed how I reproduce sound. Before, I would have the DJ play the stems. But I’ve been trying to get an actual guitar for the guitar sounds, the bass for the bass sounds. For me… It’s not like I choreograph my moves when I dance. I’m just dancing whenever I want to dance. But I think I got more and more new things I can do while I move. I’ve been able to high-kick recently. [Laughter] So it’d be great if I can show you all the new things I’ve been able to do.

What do you like most when performing live?

Probably when I shout. It’s like my stomach is burning. It feels best when my voice sounds like it’s coming from hell. [Laughter] I don’t want to say it’s something words can’t express – I do write lyrics after all – but I do think there are things beyond words even after you try and try to express it. I think that’s something the audience has felt too from their life. There are different kinds of screams, but when I shout, it feels fine to be in this emotion that words can’t describe. I feel like I am getting close to being able to express it, and I love that.

More information about Haru Nemuri can be found at her website.

Share

春 ねむり

写真: narumi aoki

今月、アメリカツアーへ出発する春ねむり。2018年にアルバム「春と修羅」をリリースして依頼、洋楽ミュージックシーンの中では、Needle Dropからのレビュー、Primaveraフェスでの活躍、今年のSXSWの出演など、プロフィールが上昇中。今年4月に新アルバム「春火燎原」をリリースする予定もあり、彼女の2022年はもっと忙しくなりそうだ。音楽との出会い、製作への考え方、ライブへの思いなどを話してくれた。

宮内 凌: 最初の頃は、どういう風に音楽に触れていましたか？

春 ねむり: ポップスをあんまり聴いたことが無くて。家のテレビにかかってるぐらい。そんなに音楽に興味があったわけじゃなくて。中学3年生の時に、友達に教えてもらったフジファブリックっていうバンドが凄くカッコよくて。いわゆる、サブカル、ロッキン系のバンドにハマって。

大学生になって、コピーバンドのサークルに入ったんですけど、そこで色んな洋楽を教えてもらって。Fugaziとか、Rage Against the Machineとか教えてもらって、カッコいい！って自分で音楽をディグる様になって。

コピーバンドにいた頃は、何のバンドをコピーしていたんですか？

Yo La Tengoとか、Belle and Sebastianとか。キーボード弾いてたんですけど、キーボードをやってる人が部員にあまりいなかったので。ギターとかベースとかが多かったので。キーボードが必要なバンドは、大体呼ばれて、やって、みたいな感じでした。

いつから自分の音楽を作り始めましたか？

高校生の時に、同級生の、フジファブリックを教えてくれた女の子とまた別の友達と、バンドをやりたいなってなって。その子は歌うのが凄い好きだったので。ギターボーカルやりたいって言って。私はピアノを習ってたから、キーボードをやりたいってなって。友達がいなすぎて、ドラムとベースを探すのが大変で。「最近、打ち込みっていう手法あるらしいよ」みたいな感じになって。「トラックっていうものを作れるらしい。」シンセサイザーを買ってもらって、それについてたソナーの簡易版みたいなのをインストールして、作り始めたのが最初で。

初めの頃の曲って、どういう曲調だったんですか？

エレクトロポップみたいなのを作ってましたかね。トラックを作って、友達にメロディーをのせてもらって、アレンジしてみたいな。ロックとかベースとかあまり無くて、シンセサイザーを弾いてて。

それで、いつから自分で歌い始めたんですか？

その子とやってたユニットを、大学3年生の時に、活動が行き詰まって、止めようってなって。音楽は続けたかったんですけど、代わりのボーカルを探す気になれなくて。今までボーカルやってた子の事が好きすぎて。歌ものやりたい、「歌もの」っていうか歌が入ってる曲がやりたいから、自分で歌ってみようってなって。歌、下手すぎて、自分が。(笑) で、今のようなスタイルにだんだんなったっていう感じですね。

春さんの歌い方のスタイルは「ポエトリーラップ」と捉えられてことがあるんですが、そのスタイルへどうやってたどり着いたんですか？

ポエトリーラップっていうスタイルは、元々あって。それは自分も知ってて。あ、これなら私にも出来るんじゃないか、って最初思って。今までそれをやってる人と、どういう風に、差別化じゃないですけど、こう違ったものをやっていくかって事を考えてきた感じなので。ゼロを1にしたって感じではないかもしれないです。

過去のインタビューの中で、春さんがやくしまるえつこさんの音楽のことを伺っているのを読んだのですが、彼女の音楽からは自分の音楽に対して影響を受けていますか？

そうですね。中学3年生の時に、ロッキン系のバンドを聴くようになった時から結構聴いてるので。やくしまるえつこさんみたいなポエトリーラップをやってる方って多いので、日本の女性のこういう喋って歌う人。

やくしまるえつこさんって、小節の取り方がすごく広くて。1、2、3、4に素直にポエトリーをのせられると思うんですけど、それは結構皆んなやってる感じなので、自分はあえてそこ外して行こう、って風に思った感じです。

そのポエトリーラップというスタイルから、春さんの音楽はまた進化したと思います。最近の春さんの楽曲の中では、歌ったり、シャウトしたり、一部の歌詞だけを力強く発声したり、春さんの色んな声の使い方が好きです。その使い分けっていうのはどうやって判断しているんですか？

そうですね... ライブ中に出てくるものって、瞬発的な、これをやったら気持ちいいだろうって考えてやっているんだと思うんですけど。一秒一秒が短いので、流れていくから、目の前で。それに対する反応ってものを出しやすい場所なんだろうなと思っていて。何回もライブをやっていくと、ここで自分をこういう風に反応してるって事は、多分自分にとって一番気持ちいい歌い方。ライブ中に積み重ねていったものなのかなぁ、と思いますね。

他にも、ライブからの影響はあるんですか？

家で音楽を聴いている時よりも、よりこう音楽は振動なんだな、ってライブする度に思うんですけど。振動を体で感じる経験で、自分のリズムのとり方を変化させているので、自分から出てくる反応でも、あ、このビートで人間ってこういう風になるのが気持ちいいんだ、とか。お客さんとかって、日本の人はこの曲でこうやってのるけど、ヨーロッパツアーに行った時とか、ヨーロッパの人は結構横でのるんだなぁ、って。ビートに対するアプローチは、結構、人間の肉体を見てて変化したっていうのが大きいかなぁ、って思います。

歌詞もリズム感が大切だと思うんですけど、歌詞を書くときはリズムから始めますか？

難しいですね。卵が先か、鶏が先か、みたいな感じが、結構あると思います。響きが嫌いな言葉はやっぱりあって、その時点で、リズムで歌詞を選んでるとも言えるし。でも、リズムだけが良いわけじゃないから、言葉でも選んでるし。どっちのパターンもありますね。この踏み方、いいな、ってから作ってる事もあるし。このセンテンスを絶対使いたいな、このセンテンスに最も当てはまるリズムを考えよう、って事もあるかな。

リズムの他に、メッセージは歌詞に重要なものですか？

自分の曲は、結構、二極化していて。外に向いている、対照的に、誰かに向けて、明確に言いたいがある曲と、自分の内面の理不尽な怒りとか、本当は人にぶつけてはいけないものを、音楽として吐き出しているという、その二パターンが多くて。融合していることもあると思うんですけど。前者に関しては、本当に言いたいことがはっきりあるって感じで。後者に関しては、自分の為に作ってるから、メッセージ性っていうとそんなに無いかもしれない。

音楽について戻りますが、パソコンを使って作業されてますよね。他のミュージシャンを呼んで、生の音も録るとも読んだのですが、それでも、春さんの音楽はデジタル感があるように聴こえるんですけど、それはあえて守ろうとしているものなんですか？

どうなんだろう。自分が、元々デジタルという曲を作っていたからかもしれないんですけど、生っぽい音にエレクトロが重なってるようなプロダクションが、自分の中で、趣味というか、思考性が高いというか、好きだったと思うんですね。最近、また変わってきたかなって感じがします。別に、エレクトロっぽさが無くても、自分のプロダクトって自分らしくなるんだなぁ、って思ったりとか。今まで作ってた時は、それが一番好きだったからそうしてたんだと思います。

違う人と作業するのは、一人で作るよりもやはり違う環境であると思うんですけど、そういう経験から新しい学びなどはありましたか？

デモを忠実にやってくれる人もいれば、このアプローチはどうですか？って提案してくれる人もいて。曲を作った時に、その曲の事を一番考えているのは、基本、自分だったんですけど、今まで。参加してもらったミュージシャンの人が皆んないい人だったから、元々、近い距離感の人達だったし、色んな事喋ってきた人達だったから、曲に対して皆んなが色々考えてくれる事が嬉しくて。その曲が、何を望んでいるかって事を考えてくれる人がいるのって嬉しいな、って感じました。

この数年、Needle Dropからのレビュー、Primaveraフェス出場など、海外からも注目を浴び始めましたが、そういう反響から音楽の作り方とかに影響はありますか？

凄くあると思う。サウンドメイクの仕方とか、J-ロックっぽいプロダクトから、もうちょっと現代の西洋音楽、ポップスの要素によっているかなあって感じがありますね。

海外のアーティストといえば、今、誰聴いていますか？

AURORAさんとか。あと、Lil Nas Xとかも聴いてます、普通に。チャートの上にくる様な人を聴いていて。Arcaとか、Sophieとか。ハイパーポップ的なものも好きなんですけど、要素としては、あんまり取り寄せてはいないかもしれないですね。Kanye Westもめちゃくちゃ聴きますね。

彼の新しいアルバムは、春さんにとってはどうでしたか？

(笑) ファンの人からも、Kanye好きですかって聞かれた時に、彼の音楽は好きだよ、みたいな。主層とかに関しては、顰める部分があるって言うんですけど。新しいアルバムに関しては、凄いんですけど、音楽以外の要素がデカすぎるように感じていて、リスニングパーティーでの演出だったりとか。そもそも、出すまでがドタドタだったりとか。付随する要素が、ちょっと邪魔だなって感じて、まだ自分の中で、楽曲だけを咀嚼して評価する段階に至ってないかなあっていう所感です。

話を春さんのことに戻します。そろそろツアーに戻りますけど、心境はどうですか？

無観客の配信ライブでは、撮り直しが効かない映像コンテンツの制作、っていう意識が自分の中で強くて。お客さんがいるライブって、踊ってる最中に転んだとしても、その日、その時間、その場所では、それで正解だったと思っていい、って思ってて。歌詞、間違ったとしても。歌えなくなったとしても。無観客の配信ライブは、見てる人が音を体で感じてるわけじゃないから、集中力をとり得ない様に、30分観てもらうのを考えなきゃいけなくて。有観客のライブは、「この音に対して、私はこういう風に反応していて、あなたはどう思う？」っていう問いかけを、常にやることが出来る場所なんだなぁ、って思っていて。それが出来るって事は、人がそこに生きているってことを感じられることなので。代え難いし、生きることはなるべくやって、その空間を守っていきたいって思ってます。

そういったアクシデントやチャンスなどは、ライブにとっては貴重なものですよね。

起きない方がいいな、って起きたら思うんですけど。(笑) でも、私にとっては、月に４回あるチャンスの内の1回だけど、ライブに来てくれる人にとっては、半年に1回のチャンスだったり、一年に1回のチャンスだったりして。その人が来てくれることによって、それが特別になる。その人が居てくれることによって、初めてそのアクシデント、出来事とかが想い出になるから、そうしてくれるのはお客さんなんだなぁ、って思います。

このツアーで新しく挑戦したいことってありますか？

今まで、DJから音出してきたんですけど、オーディオをステムで出す様にしてて。ギターの音はギターから、ベースの音はベースのアンプからっていう風に出すようにしてて。結構、音の作りが変わってるんじゃないかなぁっていうのと、自分に関しては、自分の振りが決まってるわけじゃないんですけど、踊ってる時って。ただ踊りたいから、踊ってるだけで。出来ることがちょっと増えたなぁ、っと思って。最近、ハイキックが出来るようになりました。(笑) 増えている最中のものを、お見せできればいいな、っと思ってます。

ライブの中で、春さんが一番好きなことってなんですか？

シャウトしてる時ですかね。お腹が燃えている感じがするんですよ。地獄みたいな声が出る時が一番、気持ち良くて。 (笑) 言葉にならないとか、あまり言いたくないけど、歌詞書いている以上、言葉で頑張って、頑張って、表現した先に、もう言葉にできないことって、やっぱりあるなぁ、って思っていて。見てる人も、多分、それはあって、生活してる中に。叫んでる最中は、種類は違うかもしれないけど、言葉にならないって感情の中にいてもいい、というか。それを表現することに近づけている感じがして、その瞬間が好きです。

Share

Thank you for reading the thirteenth issue of Tune Glue. See you in the pit.

If you appreciate what we do, please consider donating via Ko-fi. Tune Glue is dedicated to forever providing its content for free, but please know that all our writers are paid for the work they do. All donations will be used for paying writers, and if we get enough money, Tune Glue will be able to publish issues more frequently.

Donate to Tune Glue

Become a Tune Glue Patron