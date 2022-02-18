Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu had earned the moment to look back in 2021. Last year marked a full decade since her single “PONPONPON” introduced the J-pop icon’s defining brand of fantastical, candy-colored pop to audiences in Japan but also overseas. Her latest album, Candy Racer, staked out new, unforeseen directions for Kyary by using the past as an inspiration but not so much as to get caught in it. If the concepts for her current tour are any indication, the Kyary Pamyu Pamyu project, as singularly defined as it is, still has a lot more room to expand well into the future.

Ryo Miyauchi talked to Kyary Pamyu Pamyu last November to discuss what she’s into lately, her 10th anniversary, as well as the production process behind her new album.

Photo by Takeshi Hanzawa

Ryo Miyauchi: You seem to be having a lot of fun on TikTok, but what are some of your favorite things to watch on there right now?

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu: I watch a lot of videos of cats and dogs. And also a lot of TikTokkers from overseas record very elaborate performances, so I watch those for inspiration for my music videos.

Are there any types of videos you like to shoot on your own for your account?

Lately, I’ve been into recording “jumping” videos, where I jump and edit them to my song “Jumping Up.”

Throughout the years, you’ve been savvy keeping up with popular trends and what’s in the media. I was wondering if there was anything that’s cool with the younger generation that makes you feel old or out of touch.

Something I get envious about is how apps today have really evolved. I see people go on dates and form relationships through them, and I wish I could do that too. That form of communication wasn’t around 10 years ago, and I think that’s something that has changed both in Japan and overseas.

I also wanted to congratulate you on your 10th anniversary of your debut. Out of your 10 years, is there a particular song you are most proud of making?

“Tsukematsukeru” was something like a turning point for me with it introducing me to a lot of people in Japan as well as around the world. It’s a special song to me.

Culturally speaking, you’ve done a lot, but is there anything In particular that you feel you had a responsibility to help introduce in the past 10 years?

I didn’t necessarily set out to introduce the kawaii culture overseas, but I consider it something of pride to have people from overseas talk about kawaii when discussing my shows or music videos.

I want to now switch over and talk about the new album. Can you tell me about how the production process for it went? How was it working with Yasutaka Nakata for this album?

For the production process of this album, there were days when we would record more than one song in the studio. It wasn’t something we’ve done before. It didn’t feel much like we were making an album, but more that we were playing around with all kinds of different songs and included all the songs we ultimately felt were the best.

Is that a method that you want to continue doing? Was it something you enjoyed doing?

Yes. I often get nervous during recording. And when I record more than one song, I can relax more when I sing, and it gets easier to visualize how to use my voice, so it was really fun.

When you were first presented with the songs, was there any that caught you by surprise? Maybe it was odd, weird or out of the expectation?

There’s a song called “DODONPA” where I first take the rhythm with my voice and then the sounds start to come in. The rhythm and how it was like voice percussion made it challenging. Usually, I get a lyric card, but “DODONPA” was the only song without one. I had to take notes on which word I had to sing using the rhythm of the English lyrics, and that process was a challenge.

I noticed Candy Racer, the album, has a lot more songs like “Dodonpa” where it’s less song and a lot of instrumentals. Was something you meant to do or did it happen naturally?

I think the pandemic also changed how Nakata-san approaches music. Before, I thought you had to make music to pump up a live crowd. But now, there are mellow songs like “Natsuiro Flower” or songs with a bit of EDM that you can enjoy from your headphones. I think those show his different approach to music after COVID.

Were there any songs here that changed drastically since you first heard them?

“Jumping Up” sounded very rhythmic when I recorded it, but when I heard the final version, it sounded ’80s, ’90s, very nostalgic, and it caught me by surprise.

One of my favorite songs on the album is “Gentenkaihi.” It’s interesting since it’s your 10th anniversary so it’s a good time to look back, but that song is about trying to not get caught up in the past. Did you have any reservations to get nostalgic?

People associate me with things like pastel colors or huge ribbons, and there were times I felt trapped by those images even though I was constantly evolving. This year being my 10th anniversary, I wanted to show a lot more parts of my personality. With that in mind, “Gentenkaihi” has that message of looking back on my beginnings without getting stuck on them.

And there’s the other way around too. Kyary Pamyu Pamyu as a project has a very distinct identity, but was there any new material that you were maybe unsure if it fit into your identity as Kyary?

Even if I do wonder if a song really fits my image during recording, Nakata-san puts it all together in the end. That part about him always amazes me.

Was there a lyric that spoke to you personally when you first received it?

The lyrics to “Gentenkaihi” hit me. It seemed to talk about how sometimes the good parts about the past held you back from moving forward to more important things. That can happen to anyone in life I think, getting stuck on fond memories, and I thought that was really fascinating.

For every album, there is at least one Capsule cover. Is that intentional? Is there a thought process behind choosing which one to cover?

Since my first album, Nakata-san would choose a song that he thinks I should cover. It’s somehow chosen already. For this one too, I recorded “world fabrication.” He picks out a Capsule song he thinks would fit well in the album for every release.

You are going back on tour. How do you feel getting back on the show circuit?

It’s been about three years since my last tour, so I’m really excited. Japan still has different regulations for shows to prevent the spread of COVID, but I want to turn those into positives and put together a performance that can only be possible during these times.

Your shows are very concept heavy. I don’t know how far along you are on this, but can you tell us a little bit of some ideas you have in mind for this upcoming tour?

I’ve decided on three themes: “oriental disco game center,” “pink elephant” and “elegant Mexico.”

More information about Kyary Pamyu Pamyu can be found at her website. Her music can be found at her YouTube channel.

きゃりーぱみゅぱみゅ

昨年、デビュー10周年を迎えたきゃりーぱみゅぱみゅ。独特な世界観が溢れたシングル「PONPONPON」をはじめ、彼女の音楽は日本だけではなく、海外からも注目を集めた。その10年間を振り返ってもいい時期の今にリリースしたのが「キャンディーレーサー」。今作は、彼女の原点を見直しながら、プロデューサーの中田ヤスタカ氏と一緒に、また新しく構築された楽曲が集まったアルバムだ。その新作の製作作業やデビュー10周年の事について、彼女から話してもらった。

写真: 半沢健

宮内 凌: 今、TikTokを結構楽しんでいるようですけど、最近ハマってる動画とかありますか？

きゃりーぱみゅぱみゅ: 結構、犬とか猫とか動物の動画を見たりとか。やっぱり、海外のティックトッカーの方って凄くこだわった演出をされる方が多いので、そういうのを見て、ミュージックビデオの参考にしています。

自分のアカウント用に撮るのにハマってる動画はありますか？

最近、ジャンプ動画にハマってて。「Jumping Up」っていう私の楽曲でジャンプして、編集する、っていう作業にハマってます。

きゃりーさんは流行りのものとか最新のものをいつも取り寄せてる方ですけど、今、若い子の間で流行ってる物で、これは付いていけないなあって思った物はありますか？

「羨ましいなぁ」って思う事で、今だと、アプリが進んでいて。そこでデートしたりとか、恋人を作る様な人がいて、私もやってみたいな。それって、10年前にはあんまり無かったコミュニケーションの取り方だから、それは日本でも海外でも変わった物かな。

デビュー10周年、おめでとう御座います。きゃりーさんの10年の中で、最も誇りに思う楽曲はなんですか？

「つけまつける」っていう楽曲で、結構、日本の方、世界の方から知ってもらったターニングポイントみたいな、自分の中で大切にしてる楽曲です。

この10年の中で、これを広めたのは私だ、って思うものはありますか？

やっぱりKawaiiっていう文化は、もちろん私自身が、Kawaiiを海外に持っていきますってやっていたってわけじゃないんですけど、自分のライブとか、ミュージックビデオを見た海外の人がそれをKawaiiって評価してくれていて、それは本当に誇りに思います。

これから新作の話になりますが、製作作業の方をもっと教えてください。中田ヤスタカさんとの作業は今作どうでしたか？

今回の製作方向は、今まで一度も無かったんですけど、当日スタジオに入ったら、二曲レコーディングする様な日とかあって、なので「アルバムを作る」って言うよりも、色んな曲と遊んで、最終的に良かった曲をアルバムに入れようっていう新しいスタイルの方向にしました。

また今後、この新しいスタイルでやり続けたいですか？

そうですね。やっぱりレコーディングする時って、結構、緊張する事があって、二曲録りとかって、リラックスして歌えたりとか、声の出し方とかも、なんとなくイメージが湧いてきて、楽しかったです。

最初に聴いた時に衝撃的だった曲はありましたか？

「どどんぱ」っていう楽曲で、最初に私が口でリズムを取って、それから音が鳴っていく楽曲なんですけど。結構やっぱり、リズム感とか、歌うのがボイパみたいで大変だったり。歌詞も、大体、歌詞カードが配られるんですけど、「ドドンパ」だけ無くて、英語のリズムを使って、何か言ってるのを自分でメモ取って歌うっていうのが凄く刺激的でした。

このアルバムは、インストルメンタルっぽい曲が他のアルバムに比べて多少ありますが、あえてそういう曲を足したかったんですか？

コロナ禍で、ちょっと多分、中田さん的にも、音楽に対する変化みたいな物があって。今までって、盛り上げないといけないって思ったんですけど、今はイアホンで音を聴いていても楽しめる様にああいう、ちょっとこうEDMっぽい楽曲だったりとか、「夏色フラワー」みたいなしっとりした楽曲とか、コロナに対しての音楽の変化の部分もぶつけているかなと思います。

最初聴いたものから変わってた楽曲はありますしたか？

「Jumping Up」っていう曲で、レコーディングした時は、すごいリズミカルな楽曲だと思ったんですけど、仕上がりを聴いたら、日本の80年代、90年代っぽいちょっと懐メロっぽくって、驚きました。

「原点回避」は10周年を迎えたきゃりーさんに合った曲の様に見えるんですけど、歌詞の中では過去に囚われない、っていう内容になっています。振り返るのはあえて避けようとしているんですか？

結構、「巨大なリボン」とか「パステルカラー」みたいな印象が強くて、私がどんどん進化してるのに、やっぱり大きなイメージに囚われてしまっていた事があったので、10周年を機会にもっと色んな自分を出していけたらいいなっていう意味で、「原点回避」しながらも回帰するっていうメッセージが入ってます。

新しい曲の中で、これはきゃりーさんのイメージに合っているのか、と迷った曲はありましたか？

確かに、この曲のイメージ、違うんじゃないかなってレコーディング中に思ってても、やっぱり最後に、中田さんが編集で仕上げてくれるので、そこはやっぱり流石だなって思います。

個人的にグッときた歌詞はありますか？

結構、「原点回避」の歌詞が凄くて。昔の懐かしい事も、想い出も強くて、大事な事進められないみたいな。想い出に囚われて、先に進めないって、人生で誰にもあると思って、そこは凄く素敵だなあっと思いました。

毎回アルバムを出す度に、CAPSULEの曲をカバーされていますけど、何か理由があるんですか？

ファーストアルバムから、中田さんが「これをカバーしたらいいと思う」ってチョイスしてくれていて。なので、何故か決まっているっていう感じなんですけど、今回も最初に「world fabrication」っていう曲を収録して、色々ある楽曲の中で、このCapsuleの曲がアルバムに相応しいというのを毎回選んでいます。

もうすぐツアーが始まりますけど、心境はどうですか？

約三年ぶりのツアーなので、凄く楽しみにしているのと、日本はまだまだコロナ禍で、ライブに対して、マスク着用とか、色んな規制があるんですけど、その規制をポジティブに捉えて、コロナだからこそ出来る演出を考えていきたいなあと思います。

きゃりーさんの演出はいつもこだわったコンセプトがありますけど、このツアーはどうゆうコンセプトを考えましたか？

今回は三つのテーマを考えていて、タイトルを発表すると、「オリエンタルディスコゲームセンター」、「ピンクの象」と「エレガントメキシコ」っていうテーマで考えています。

詳細は公式サイトで。音楽、MVなどはYouTubeチャンネルへ。

