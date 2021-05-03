Tone Glow Records: 'The Great Learning' by Cornelius Cardew performed by the Montréal Scratch Orchestra

Hello everyone,

I wanted to let y’all know that there are several albums that Tone Glow Records is planning to release this year. The first is available for pre-order right now, and is an archival recording of Cornelius Cardew’s The Great Learning—specifically, “Paragraph 1” and “Paragraph 7”—by the Montréal Scratch Orchestra. The Montréal Scratch Orchestra featured 14 or so like-minded experimental music enthusiasts who performed the pieces at Redpath Hall on the McGill University campus in 1996. The group was led by American composer Dean Rosenthal, whose Stones/Water/Time/Breath was released in 2019 by Edition Wandelweiser Records.

You can pre-order the album on Bandcamp here. The digital album will be released this Friday. Physical CDs will be available too, and will come in a 4-panel digipak with a 12-page booklet. Those will ship near the end of the month. As a note, this Friday is Bandcamp Day, which means the platform is waiving their fees—purchasing the album on Friday is, consequently, the best move if you want me and the artist to make the most amount of money. If you are a press person interested in review coverage or in an interview with Dean Rosenthal, feel free to contact me at toneglowrecords@gmail.com.

Thanks,

Joshua