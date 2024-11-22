Although many synesthetic films are wonderfully evocative, Hindle’s recent works are especially notable for their ability to generate overwhelming emotional impact almost exclusively from cinematic technique, not thematic content.

—Gene Youngblood, Expanded Cinema

Tone Glow is excited to announce “Unknown Nostalgia,” the first complete retrospective of Will Hindle’s filmography. Will Hindle (1929-1987) was an American filmmaker whose striking and innovative use of experimental film techniques led to the creation of a small but mighty body of work. Born in Louisiana and later relocating to Los Angeles, he grew up with an actress mother, which led to him having various stints as a child actor. He would attend Stanford University, live in San Francisco, and then relocate to rural Alabama.

Hindle’s familiarity with Hollywood, and his experience with making dozens of television programs for CBS / Westinghouse, would contribute to his conclusion that all art motivated by profit could never be considered great. After making his first two films, Pastorale d’été and Non Catholicam, he recognized that he didn’t have the financial means to create all that he desired and consequently found novel ways to make his films. For example, Gene Youngblood notes in Expanded Cinema that Hindle would shoot original scenes with wide-angle lenses before “cropping” them through rephotographing the images with a special single-frame projector.

This series will take place on Sunday December 8th, 2024 at Sweet Void Cinema in Chicago. We will be showing all eleven of his films, split into three programs. Details about the programs, as well as ticket links, are available below. A trailer featuring clips from four of his films can be seen in the following YouTube video. Special thanks to Sweet Void Cinema, Canyon Cinema, and Josh Mabe.

Program 1 at 1PM | Tickets

Pastorale d’été (1958, 9 mins) Non Catholicam (1963, 10 mins) FFFTCM (1967, 5 mins) Billabong (1969, 9 mins) Watersmith (1969, 32 mins)

TRT = 65 mins

Program 2 at 2:45PM | Tickets

29: Merci Merci (1966, 30 mins) Chinese Firedrill (1968, 25 mins)

TRT = 55 mins

Program 3 at 4:30PM | Tickets

Saint Flournoy Lobos (1970, 12 mins) Later That Same Night (1971, 10 mins) Pasteur³ (1976, 22 mins) Trekkeriff (1987, 9 mins)

TRT = 53 mins