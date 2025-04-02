Tone Glow is excited to announce “Under Some Kind of Hex: Love & Sex in the Films of Stan Brakhage.” This two-part program will take place on Wednesday, April 9th at Elastic Arts in Chicago and feature 16 short films from Stan Brakhage. In 1963, Brakhage noted in his book Metaphors on Vision that his works concern themselves with “birth, sex, death, and the search for God.” The first program will feature 8 abstract works, including the six films that make up his Lovesong series. The second program will feature 8 films grounded in actual people and places. All films will be shown on 16mm. Of his Lovesong films, Brakhage has said the following:

Every time that I deal with lovemaking it’s always seemed to me some kind of a failure. And Marilyn [Brakhage] first made it clear to me why this was: because the acts of being involved in art as an aesthetic experience are so completely different from those of loving. Such an alternate, such an other, they almost don’t seem to exist in the same world. But then the drive is ever more fervent to enjoin such differences, to create a film that truly is what it’s about, and is sexual loving. I’m hoping that Lovesong achieved that finally, and certainly there have been little achievements, both with camera and with hand-painting along the way, attempts at least.

—Stan Brakhage, 2003 (via the Brooklyn Rail)

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here. A single ticket is good for both programs. Tickets will be available at the door unless they all sell out on the site. If tickets sell out, there will be a standby line.

Thank you to Elastic Arts, Canyon Cinema, The Film-Makers’ Cooperative, and Ben Creech.

Program 1 at 7:00PM

Thigh Line Lyre Triangular (1961, silent, 6 mins) Lovesong (2001, silent, 11 mins) Lovesong 2 (2001, silent, 3 mins) Lovesong 3 (2001, silent, 9 mins) Lovesong 4 (2001, silent, 3 mins) Lovesong 5 & 6 (2001, silent, 1 min) Sexual Saga (1996, silent, 3 mins) Untitled (For Marilyn) (1992, silent, 11 mins)

TRT = 47 mins

Program 2 at 8:00PM

Sexual Meditation #1: Motel (1970, silent, 7 mins) Sexual Meditation: Room with View (1971, silent, 4 mins) Sexual Meditation: Faun’s Room, Yale (1972, silent, 3 mins) Sexual Meditation: Office Suite (1972, silent, 4 mins) Sexual Meditation: Hotel (1972, silent, 7 mins) Sexual Meditation: Open Field (1972, silent, 6 mins) Loving (1957, silent, 5 mins) Window Water Baby Moving (1959, silent, 12 mins)

TRT = 48 mins