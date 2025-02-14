Tone Glow is excited to announce a special screening of Tobe Hooper’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) at the Anthology Film Archives in New York. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre stands as one of the most influential horror films of the 20th century, establishing various tropes that would be seen in slasher films for decades to come. Its DIY soundtrack has proven important too, inspiring underground musicians to create their own homespun cacophony, be they foreboding drones or industrial soundscapes. Composed and performed by Hooper and Wayne Bell, the soundtrack was thought to be impossible to release officially; the original tapes were presumably lost. But now, more than 50 years after the film’s release, the soundtrack has been issued by Waxwork. To celebrate, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be screened on 35mm and will be preceded by a set by musician Aaron Dilloway, who has called the soundtrack “ground zero for noise music.” The event will take place on Friday, March 14th at 7:30PM. Copies of the soundtrack will be on sale at the event. Tickets can be purchased at the Anthology Film Archives website.

The 35mm print comes courtesy of collector Harry Guerro, who has explained his unique copy of the film as follows: “It is an Agfacolor UK print with some bluish fade and some wear. Because the UK prints had a few small trims [i.e. was censored], I’ve cut this footage back in, frame for frame, from a US print which has reddish fade.” This Frankenstein’d version of the film is the optimal choice for an event celebrating a soundtrack defined by its ingenuity, resourcefulness, and gnarly atmospheres. Special thanks to Aaron Dilloway, Harry Guerro, María Barrios, Ian McColm, Jed Rapfogel, Anthology Film Archives, and Waxwork Records.