Tone Glow is excited to guest program for Chicago’s Peripheries Experimental Film & Video Festival. 2024 marks the first edition of the festival that is presented in person, and it will take place across two (extended) weekends—from September 19th-22th and September 27th-29th—at Sweet Void Cinema. Peripheries’ goal is to highlight experimental works both historical and contemporary.

Festival Director and Lead Programmer Nicholas Swanton has spearheaded a slew of programs, including a mini retrospective of films by the legendary Canadian avant-garde director R. Bruce Elder, Daniel Barnett’s enigmatic Sweet Dreamers trilogy, and a selection of works by local filmmakers in the Sweet Void Cinema community. Additionally, guest programmer M. Woods will present three programs under their Agitate banner: “The Non-Event,” “Chicago,” and “In Discreet Space.” Elise Schierbeek, another guest programmer, will showcase two programs: one called “Memory Drum” and the other “Cloudwards.” There will be two “Special Preview” events prior to the festival: Tone Glow’s screening of Dirk De Bruyn’s Homecomings (1987), which has been previously announced; and M. Woods’ Body Prop, which is an “essay film and attack against the ontology of white imperialism.” These will take place on September 8th and 13th, respectively. Full details about the entire Peripheries Festival, including programs and showtimes, can be found here. Festival passes can be purchased at a discounted rate here.

Tone Glow’s programs for Peripheries are called “The States of Place.” These films consider the relationship people have with nature, domestic spaces, their country, and beyond. With poetic ruminations and abstract refractions, these filmmakers capture intimacy, beauty, confusion, and displacement as they reflect on space in lyrical fashion. This event will take place on Sunday, September 22nd across two parts. Program details can be found below. All films will be digital projections aside from Bruno Delgado Ramo’s Labores en curso, which will be shown on Super 8. Special thanks to Ramo for the print and to Josh Mabe for projecting.

Program 1: The States of Place, Part 1 @ 2:30PM

Francisco Rojas, A Sense of Nothing (2024, 4 mins, color, silent) Alexandra Karelina, L’ailier (2024, 5 mins, color, sound) Leonardo Pirondi, Adrift Potentials (2024, 12 mins, color, sound) Onyou Oh, Eternal Depth (2024, 7 mins, color, sound) Sofia Theodore-Pierce, Desire Path (2024, 2 mins, color, sound) Eva Giolo, Silent Conversations (2023, 8 mins, color, silent) Blanca García, How to Make Magic (2024, 5 mins, color, silent) Bruno Delgado Ramo, Labores en curso (2024, 30 mins, color, sound) [Super 8]

TRT = 73 mins

Purchase tickets here

Program 2: The States of Place, Part 2 @ 4:00PM

Ewelina Rosinska, Ashes by Name is Man (2023, 20 mins, color, silent) Allan Gilbert Balon, Si Longtemps*** (2020, 8 mins, color, sound) Kamal Aljafari, UNDR (2024, 15 mins, color, sound) Rawane Nassif, Msaytbeh, the Elevated Place. (2024, 20 mins, color, sound)

TRT = 63 mins

Purchase tickets here

***Copies of Allan Gilbert Balon’s new LP on Recital, The Magnesia Suite, will be on sale during the programs