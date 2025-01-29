Tone Glow is excited to announce “Terrestrial Scrutiny,” a film program that will take place on Thursday, January 30th as part of the inaugural SQUARE Festival in Portugal. The different films—by Ernie Gehr, Eislow Johnson, Ewelina Rosinska, and Rodrigo Ribeiro-Andrade—have distinct vantage points, utilize varying source materials, and wield different cinematic techniques to disrupt conventional considerations of the locales we inhabit. The films were chosen based on the festival’s overarching theme: “Mapping the Atlantic.”

The films will be exhibited at GNRation in Braga as an installation from 10:15AM to 1:30PM. The screening will take place in an isolated dark room with chairs, and Joshua Minsoo Kim will provide an introduction before the films start. The films will play on loop until the installation ends. All films are presented digitally. More information can be found here. Details about all the films and the program can be found below.

Later that day, at 11:30AM, Kim will speak with the Kenyan artist and researcher Nyokabi Kariūki in a discussion titled “The margin doesn’t write history.” Kariūki will present a listening session and insight into her research on Halim El-Dabh, which will partly involve conversations about “learning that one of the first electronic works was by an African.” More information can be found here.

“Terrestrial Scrutiny” Program:

Ernie Gehr, Glider (2001, 20 mins, USA) Eislow Johnson, In Place of a Hollow Tree (2024, 8 mins, USA) Ewelina Rosinska, Unstable Rocks (2024, 25 mins, Germany/Portugal) Rodrigo Ribeiro-Andrade, Solmatalua (2022, 15 mins, Brazil)

TRT = 68 mins

Glider

“Cool, delirious and mysterious. Futuristic, yet ancient. A voyage into a pictorial spaceworld that seems to be governed by extraterrestrial optical and gravitational laws.” —Ernie Gehr

In Place of a Hollow Tree

“Migrating from the Amazon basin across northern Illinois, a flock of chimney swifts flutter without perching, using a natural form of radar to navigate. The pulse of infrasound from deep ocean waves vibrates the ground and emanates up, guiding the birds amid disrupted air. Various forms of tuning elicit a strained acoustic ecology between altitudes.” —Eislow Johnson

Unstable Rocks

“Between 2018 and 2023, I came across different regions and places in Portugal, either alone or with a group of artists and eco-activists. The footage was shot on the fringes of these groups’ work and activities, reflecting and revealing themes such as nature conservation, ethnography, agriculture or actions against gentrification. Made in collaboration with Nuno Barroso.” —Ewelina Rosinska

Solmatalua

Solmatalua travels a dizzying itinerary through ancestral and contemporary territories, carrying out a mystical journey that rescues memories and searches for possible futures. Moving away from traditional reconstruction, Rodrigo Ribeiro-Andrade uses dance, performance, and archival footage to reimagine an odyssey of the African diaspora.