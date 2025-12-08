Pandora and the Flying Dutchman (Albert Lewin, 1951)

Tone Glow is excited to present a special one-off screening of Albert Lewin’s surrealist, Technicolor masterpiece Pandora and the Flying Dutchman (1951). The screening will take place at Metrograph in New York this Saturday, December 13th at 5:15PM. The film will be preceded by a musical performance from singer and pianist Eliana Glass. Tone Glow interviewed Glass about her debut album E earlier this year.

According to Cardiff, “Lewin thought Ava was a goddess” and obsessively filmed close-ups of her face. This passion recalls Glass’s own love for having muses, allowing them to be “embalmed in the music forever.” For this special performance, she will be accompanied by Luke Bergman on pedal steel. The evening will offer a chance to consider Lewin’s “consuming obsessions,” which include myth, magic, beauty, the nature of art, and the cruelty of love.

“In the the fictitious Spanish port town of Esperanza—played by Tossa de Mar in Catalonia—haughty, headstrong heartbreaker Pandora (Ava Gardner) finds herself drawn into the orbit of mysterious stranger Hendrik van der Zee (James Mason), whom she comes to suspect of being the fabled “Flying Dutchman,” a 16th-century captain condemned to sailing the seas until such time as he finds a woman willing to die for love. It’s a ravishingly romantic fairy tale of a film from Lewin, one of the most cultured men to make a living in studio-era Hollywood, and probably the only American director of the time who would think to invite Man Ray onto his set to do behind-the-scenes photography, featuring the sublimely saturated Technicolor imagery courtesy of English past master cinematographer Jack Cardiff (The Red Shoes, Black Narcissus).” —Metrograph

Tickets for the event can be purchased here. Joshua Minsoo Kim will be present to give an introduction for Eliana Glass and Pandora and the Flying Dutchman.

The 4K restoration was completed by the Cohen Film Collection in conjunction with OCS (France), using the photochemical restoration begun by The Film Foundation in 2008.