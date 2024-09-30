Tone Glow is excited to announce “On the Move,” two programs of avant-garde dance films and road movies that will take place on Sunday, October 13th at 2PM and Monday, October 14th at 7PM. Screenings will be held at Sweet Void Cinema in Chicago. These films showcase a wide range of styles and ideas regarding the notion of a “dance film” and “road movie,” finding ways to complicate and expand their meaning. The intent is to further encourage contemplation of these works through their juxtapositions. We’re especially excited to screen some lesser-known works from beloved filmmakers, including Michael Snow’s Seated Figures (1988), Jonas Mekas’ Cup/Saucer/Two Dancers/Radio (1965/1983), and Gunvor Nelson’s Light Years Expanding (1988).

Everything will be shown on 16mm except Sharon Lockhart’s Goshogaoka, which will be shown as an HD digital projection. Tickets are $15 for each program and can be found here and here. Special thanks to Canyon Cinema, the Film-Makers’ Cooperative, Sweet Void Cinema, Joshua Mabe, and the Chicago Film Society.

Program 1 on Sunday, October 13th at 2PM:

Seated Figures (Michael Snow, 1988, 42 mins, color, sound) [16mm] Goshogaoka (Sharon Lockhart, 1998, 63 mins, color, sound) [HD digital]

TRT = 105 mins (there will be a short intermission after Seated Figures)

Program 2 on Monday, October 14th at 7PM:

Highway Landscape (J.J. Murphy, 1972, 7 mins, color, sound) [16mm] Sound of One (Scott Bartlett, 1976, 11 mins, color, sound) [16mm] Dozer (Anna Geyer, 1999, 15 mins, color & b/w, sound) [16mm] Cup/Saucer/Two Dancers/Radio (Jonas Mekas, 1965/1983, 23 mins, color, sound) [16mm] Hot Leatherette (Robert Nelson, 1967, 5 mins, b/w, sound) [16mm] Dancers, Buildings and People in the Street (Rudy Burckhardt, 1986, 15 mins, color, sound) [16mm] Light Years Expanding (Gunvor Nelson, 1988, 25 mins, color, sound) [16mm] Roseblood (Sharon Couzin, 1974, 8 mins, color, sound) [16mm]

TRT = 109 mins (there will be a short intermission after Cup/Saucer/Two Dancers/Radio)

