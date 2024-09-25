Tone Glow and Pilsen Community Bedsheet Cinema are excited to announce “On Our Land,” a program of two documentaries about Palestinian displacement, community, and resistance. The event will take place at Pilsen Community Books on Sunday, October 20th at 5pm. Marilyn Gaunt’s Women Under Siege (1982, 26 mins) introduces women who play crucial roles—as mothers, teachers, organizers, laborers, and fighters—in providing the foundation for their people’s ongoing revolution. Antonia Caccia’s On Our Land (1981, 55 mins) centers on the village of Umm al-Fahm, revealing the discriminatory practices in housing, employment, and education that Palestinians face despite being Israeli citizens. Both films will be shown on rare 16mm prints, and the screening will be followed by an informal discussion led by Raja Halwani, a professor of philosophy at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. The event is free but donations will be accepted at the event—all proceeds will go to UNRWA. RSVP for the screening here.

Special thank you to Ben Creech for projecting, Sebastian Di Trolio of the FRAMES Film Series for the prints, and to Raja Halwani for leading the post-screening discussion.

“On Our Land” Program:

Women Under Siege (Marilyn Gaunt, 1982, 26 mins, color, sound) On Our Land (Antonia Caccia, 1981, 55 mins, color, sound)

TRT = 81 mins