Flyer by Mukqs

Tone Glow is excited to present a concert featuring the singular Nirosta Steel in light of his tremendous new album, My Skyscraper. The show takes place on Friday, September 18th in Chicago at The Hideout (1354 W. Wabansia Ave). Support comes from Kinsella & Pulse, LLC (aka Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse) and Tasha’s Hideous Laughter (Cocojoey and Mukqs).

Tickets can be purchased here. Revisit Tone Glow’s interview with Nirosta Steel here.