Tone Glow is excited to announce “My Heart Falls at Daybreak,” a special screening presenting the works of Iraqi-Lebanese filmmaker Parine Jaddo. This event takes place on Saturday, May 16th at 6pm in Chicago’s Eyewash Station, a new microcinema in Logan Square. Tickets are $10 suggested donation. RSVP here. The venue’s location will be emailed to everyone who RSVPs on the day of the event. Alternatively, please DM Joshua Minsoo Kim on Instagram for the address.

Parine Jaddo was born in Baghdad into a secular Turkmani family. As most minority languages were forbidden to be taught in schools, the Turkish language that Jaddo’s family spoke at home was passed down orally within her community, both through everyday speech and within the Turkmen folk music and poetry known as koryat. Parine grew up speaking Turkmani at home, Arabic on the streets, and when she migrated to Beirut with her family at the age of 8, French and English in school. Her films feature multiple languages and dialects, and this specificity speaks to the way in which one language may have been used to speak about family, while another would have been used to speak about desire or shame.

The Gulf War began in the early 1990s, and with it came US bombing and a decades-long military project in Iraq that transformed the lives of its 18 million inhabitants, displacing 4 to 5 million people. Parine Jaddo’s parents and sister relocated to Beirut for several years and eventually found sanctuary in Canada. Jaddo was living in the US during this time, and enrolled in the graduate film program at Howard University. She found hope in the pan-African ideals, solidarities, and aesthetics of her filmmaker peers and mentors: Haile Gerima, Abiyi Ford, and Alonzo Crawford.

Jaddo created three short films in the ensuing years: Atash (Thirst) (1995), Aisha (Surviving) (1999), and Teyh (Astray) (2002). The latter was only screened for the first time at this year’s Prismatic Ground. These three works were the highlight of the entire festival, and Tone Glow is honored to present the second-ever screening of this trilogy. Special thanks to Nadia Shihab and Parine Jaddo for making this screening possible and for all the background information about Jaddo and her films.

“My Heart Falls at Daybreak” Program:

Atash (Thirst) (Parine Jaddo, 1995, 14min) Aisha (Surviving) (Parine Jaddo, 1999, 32min) Teyh (Astray) (Parine Jaddo, 2002, 21min)

TRT = 67 mins