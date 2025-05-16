Tone Glow is excited to announce “Little Histories: The Films of Greta Snider,” a career-spanning retrospective of the Bay Area filmmaker. Since the 1990s, Snider has weaved found footage and documentary into stirring montages rife with hand-processed footage, optical printing, and diaristic narration. Inspired by the modest portraiture of Curt McDowell’s Ronnie (1972), she felt empowered to make works that could transform small, personal stories into history. She captures a punk show in Hard Come Home Movie (1989), her hitchhiking and train-hopping friends in Portland (1996), and her father’s photographic legacy in Flight (1996).

The event will be split into two programs. The first will feature seven of her early films, all made during the late ’80s and 1990s. The second will feature her expansive and episodic No-Zone (1993) alongside three newer works. This second program will include two dual-projector stereoscopic 3D works, Cult of Compliance (2019) and Instructions From Ancestors (2022). Polarizing glasses will be provided. The screening will also include the North American premiere of her newest film, In the Maritime Frequencies (2025). All films will be shown on 16mm. Greta Snider will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A.

The event will take place at Public Works Gallery in Chicago on Friday, May 23rd at 7PM. Tickets can be purchased here. Only one ticket is needed for the whole event. Special thanks to Public Works Gallery, Canyon Cinema, Ben Creech, Block Cinema, and Greta Snider. Greta Snider’s Quarry Movie (1999) will also be shown as part of “Endless Reveries: Water in Experimental Film,” a screening programmed by Kylie Walters that will take place on Thursday, May 22nd at the Block Museum. More info can be found here.

Program 1 at 7:00PM

Hard Core Home Movie (1989, sound, b/w, 5 mins) Portland (1996, sound b/w, 12 mins) Our Gay Brothers (1993, sound, color, 9 mins) Blood Story (1990, sound, color, 3 mins) Futility (1989, sound, b/w, 9 mins) Mute (1991, sound, color, 13 mins) Flight (1996, silent, b/w, 5 mins)

TRT = 56 mins

Program 2 at 8:30PM

No-Zone (1993, sound, color, 19 mins) In the Maritime Frequencies (2025, 15 mins) [North American Premiere] Cult of Compliance (2019, 10 mins) [3D, dual projector] Instructions From Ancestors (2022, 15 mins) [3D, dual projector]

TRT = 59 mins