Tone Glow is excited to present “Life’s Collapsed Stanzas,” a two-program event featuring 12 films by the pioneering filmmaker Bruce Baillie (1931-2020). All films will be shown on 16mm.

The son of a sculptor, Baillie studied art himself at the University of Minnesota, the University of California at Berkeley, and the London School of Film Technique. In 1961, he began hosting backyard screenings in Canyon, California; these events would lead to the formation of two major institutions of independent and experimental film: the San Francisco Cinematheque and the Canyon Cinema Co-op. The films in this event present an expansive look at his filmography during the 1960s, his most prolific and influential period. These works span different modes, from the intimate and direct to the hallucinatory and avant-garde. All his works nevertheless reveal a sensitivity to their subject matter, finding ways to encourage viewers to look, think, and absorb both image and sound intently.

Tickets can be purchased here. One ticket is good for the entire event. The Chicago Film Society will also be showing Bruce Baillie’s film Quick Billy (1971) on Wednesday, March 18th at Constellation. More info can be found here. Special thanks to Elastic Arts, Canyon Cinema, and Ben Creech.

Program 1 at 6:00PM

Show Leader (1966, b/w, sound, 1 minute) The Gymnasts (1961, b/w, sound, 8 mins) Here I Am (1962, b/w, sound, 11 mins) Mass for the Dakota Sioux (1964, b/w, sound, 20 mins) Still Life (1966, color, sound, 2 mins) A Hurrah For Soldiers (1963, color, sound, 4 mins) To Parsifal (1963, color, sound, 16 mins) Valentin De Las Sierras (1968, color, sound, 10 mins) All My Life (1966, color, sound, 3 mins)

TRT = 75 mins

Program 2 at 8:00PM

Tung (1966, color, silent, 5 mins) Castro Street (1966, color, sound, 10 mins) Quixote (1963, color, sound, 45 mins)

TRT = 60 mins