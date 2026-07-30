Tone Glow is excited to present “I’ll Walk With God,” a screening of nine 16mm experimental short films that grapple with mortality and death. This event was curated by Kerry Laitala, an award-winning moving-image artist who uses analog, digital, and hybrid forms to investigate how media influences past and present culture through science, history, and technology. The event will feature five of her shorts made between 1997 and 2026, including a work-in-progress reel of her new film THE CAT LANDS ON ALL FOURS. The program will also feature works by artists who have influenced her: Gunvor Nelson, Chick Strand, Phil Solomon, and Scott Stark. With hand-processed filmic practices, mystifying collage work, and intimate depictions of family members, “I’ll Walk With God” offers numerous avenues to consider life, film, and their outer limits. All films will be shown on 16mm. Laitala will be present in person. Special thanks to Laitala, Elastic Arts, and Canyon Cinema.

The event will take place at Elastic Arts on Friday, August 7th at 7PM. Doors at 6:30PM. Tickets can be found here and will also be available at the door. for the event can be found here. Laitala will also present works on August 10th at the Siskel Film Center as part of the Off Center series. More information can be found here.

“I’ll Walk With God” Program

Kerry Laitala, Retrospectroscope (1997, b&w, silent, 5 mins) Chick Strand, Kristallnacht (1979, b/w, sound, 7 mins) Kerry Laitala, Hallowed (2002, color, sound, 11 mins) Scott Stark, I’ll Walk With God (1984, color, sound, 8 mins) Kerry Laitala, Figments in Film, Number One (2019, color, sound, 8 mins) Phil Solomon, The Snowman (1995, color, sound, 8 mins) Kerry Laitala, Phantogram (2008, b&w, silent, 8 mins) Gunvor Nelson, Time Being (1991, b&w, silent, 8 mins) Kerry Laitala, The Cat Lands on All Fours [WIP Reel #2] (2026, color, silent, 5 mins)

TRT = 68 mins