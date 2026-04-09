Tone Glow is excited to co-present a special screening of Charlotte Zhang’s Tycoon (2026), one of the most thrilling films of the year. The event will take place this Saturday, April 11th at 8PM at Chicago Filmmakers. This screening is part of the annual Onion City Experimental Film Festival, one of the premier international festivals exclusively devoted to experimental film and video. Zhang will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A led by Joshua Minsoo Kim. Tycoon will be preceded by Keng U Lao’s short film Dirty Eye (2025), a journey through the illusionistic city of Macau—the Las Vegas of the East—blurred by sleights of hand. Tickets can be purchased here.

Zhang is a Canadian artist and filmmaker based in Los Angeles. Her debut feature film Tycoon (2026) is a tremendous low-budget imagining of dystopian Los Angeles. Set shortly before the 2028 Olympics, the film follows two twenty-somethings—Lito (Miguel Padilla-Juarez) and Jay (Jon Lawrence Reyes)—over a loosely-plotted 90 minutes that freely move between different registers and textures. Shot on her iPhone, MiniDV, and Super 8—and incorporating Xeroxed photographs as well as props she made herself—Zhang captures the beauty and grotesqueries, humor and banalities present in Los Angeles and its people.

Tycoon draws from Zhang’s research into the 1992 Los Angeles uprising, and considers the throughlines that both connect and shape historical events past, present, and future. Inspired in part by Charles Burnett’s Killer of Sheep (1978), Tsai Ming-liang’s The Hole (1998), and Isiah Medina’s 88:88 (2015), Tycoon was one of the major highlights at this year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam. In her interview with Tone Glow, Zhang explained that she approached editing from a musical perspective:

I’m wondering how a leitmotif moves between hands, between keys, and what it means to have a theme and variations, and what happens when a theme returns further in the song, in a different context, and what has been changed as a result of what has occurred beforehand. So there’s a lot of things I’m thinking about, like, “Oh, this is a passage I have to play staccato, how do I translate that to film?” […] In Tycoon, there are a lot of motifs that appear as sound, image, and text, and then there’s voiceover that travels through it, and I’m thinking of musical themes that play throughout different symphonic voices. It’s similar to collage, where you’re thinking about combinations that feel explosive and exciting, and once you place them, you’re thinking about how they should be melded together musically.

Zhang also listed different albums that influenced her editing process for Tycoon, including Sly and the Family Stone’s There’s a Riot Going On (1971), Shawty Pimp & MC Spade’s Volume 1 (1994), and Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet For the End of Time (1940-1941).

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