Still from At the Horizon (Takashi Makino & Manuel Knapp, 2017)

Hello,

Tone Glow is looking for new writers to join our team. Tone Glow is home to a talented roster of writers with passionate, critical voices dedicated to tackling a wide range of contemporary experimental music. We’re seeking applications from writers with bold ideas and a willingness to tackle experimental music of all kinds.

All are welcome to apply, including those who have previously expressed interest in writing for Tone Glow. We are particularly interested in writers whose voices are under-represented in music criticism and strongly encourage non-cismen and non-white people to apply. Our writers have had bylines at a slew of other publications including The Wire, Pitchfork, Resident Advisor, Bandcamp Daily, Billboard, and Tiny Mix Tapes (RIP). However, we welcome writers who have had little-to-no experience writing professionally, be it about music or otherwise.

Do note that writers are paid $10/blurb on our site, however you will not be paid for writing done for this application. Also, the editor, Joshua Minsoo Kim, chooses what albums get covered in our Writers Panel, though that’s narrowed down in a voting process for 1 of 2 albums covered each week. Of course, writers are able to make suggestions about what we cover, and writers can pitch interviews at any time.

If you’d like to be considered, please submit the following as an email to toneglowapps@gmail.com (no attachments, please) by midnight eastern time at the end of Sunday March 14th, 2021:

1. Two blurbs on albums of your choosing from the following list:

2. One blurb on one of your least favorite albums of the past 6 months.

3. One blurb on an album from the past 6 months that we haven’t covered.

4. A sample of your music writing — this could be anything from a published review to a post from your newsletter you’re proud of, anything you think represents the best of your work. If you don’t have anything suitable, please add a blurb for a third album from the list.

Include a line or two telling us about yourself if you like.

All blurbs should be up to 250 words of clean, concise copy and include a score from 0-10 that is well justified by the writing. Take a look at our website to get a sense of our style. If you have questions, send an email to toneglowapps@gmail.com. All submissions will be considered.

(Wording from this application process was lifted from The Singles Jukebox, much love to my family there).