Mur de l’atelier (Park Kyujae, 2023-2026)

The inaugural Tone Glow Film Festival continues today (Sunday, May 24th) at three different venues: the Block Museum (40 Arts Circle Drive), Chicago Filmmakers (1326 W. Hollywood Avenue), and Public Works Gallery (2141 W North Avenue). Find information about all five of today’s programs below. The full lineup can be found here. Those with festival passes can pick them up at Chicago Filmmakers today. Doors open 30 minutes before each screening.

SUNDAY, MAY 24TH

Summer Sketch (Peter Bundy, 19xx)

Arrivals: The Regional Spirits of Allen Ross and Peter Bundy at 12:00PM [Block Museum]

This event is free. RSVP at the link here.

In the busy, fragmented, coastally-dominated landscape of American independent cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, regional voices like Chicago’s Allen Ross and Alabama’s Peter Bundy might have been hard to hear. Whether due to their location, to the economy of their means, or to the boldly personal and formally challenging quality of their films, Bundy’s minimalistic landscape works and Ross’s elusive portraits have never enjoyed national visibility. “Arrivals – Regional Spirits” seeks both to embrace and to correct the perception of these two undersung artists as “minor” figures. While their reflective, often melancholy works linger on the minute details, small gestures, and modest lives that manifest regional identity, they also express the grandest aspirations of experimental cinema: that potentially anything and anyone is worthy of devoted attention.

Perhaps Allen Ross’s most abstract and tender film is TRYST (1981), which conjures the flush of infatuation through an elusive series of skyscapes, close-ups, and city views. TRYST builds on the elemental themes and tinting experiments of THE GRANDFATHER TRILOGY (1979-1981), finding poetry in the interstices of the local, the cosmic, the concrete, and the ineffable. In A WEDDING (1982), Ross’s striking and disorienting cinematography warps the familiar contours of the American wedding ritual, while his elliptical sense of time transforms the documentation of an event into a memory of a lost feeling.

Roan Mountain Eulogy (Peter Bundy, 1979, 4 mins) Four Corners (Peter Bundy, 1983, 15 mins) [16mm] Summer Sketch (Peter Bundy, 19xx, 4 mins) [16mm] Tryst (Allen Ross, 1981, 14 mins) [16mm] A Wedding (Allen Ross, 1982, 25 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 62 mins

The Grandfather Trilogy (Allen Ross, 1981)

Departures: Films of Place by Allen Ross, Peter Bundy, and Robert Fulton at 2:00PM [Block Museum]

This event is free. RSVP at the link here.

From southern Alabama to Bowling Green, Kentucky by way of Tibet, this collaborative program between Tone Glow and Block Cinema gathers together three underrecognized experimental filmmakers whose eccentric paths each explored vastly different terrains, while gravitating around shared concerns for the cinematic evocation of place and spirit.

ALABAMA DEPARTURE (1978), co-directed by Peter Bundy & Bryan Elsom, is a beautiful tapestry of small towns in southern Alabama: Coffeeville, Banks, and Dauphin Island. Through gentle portraits of these landscapes, the film encourages a mode of viewing and listening that draws connections between humans, the natural world, the music they both create, and the environments that bind them. Insects buzz, fish leap out of the Gulf of Mexico, and an organist plays a ditty: all of life as song and dance.

In THE GRANDFATHER TRILOGY (1979-1981), the trio of short films that came to define his legacy, late Chicago filmmaker Allen Ross crystallized an austere but unmistakably personal cinema rooted in time, place, and family. As plain as dirt and as rich as soil, PAPA (32 min) is built up from stark black-and-white 16mm compositions that frame the filmmaker’s land-working grandfather at peculiar angles, often casting a glance pensively to the beckoning earth. As a portrait film, the film captures what Ross called his grandfather’s “divinely shadowed presence” with bracing intimacy. The mundane family conversations and afternoon naps captured in THANKSGIVING, 1979 linger in the incandescent light of unhurried time — even as a background TV broadcast delivers unsettling reports on the unfolding hostage crisis in Iran. Ross pivots to reflect on the ephemerality of life and the finality of death in the last of the three shorts, BURIELS. Cast in an aching blue hue, the film attends to the banal conventions of grief with pure reverence, crafting one of cinema’s most tender and understated depictions of death as a ritual, as a passage, and as a transubstantiation.

At once materialist and spiritual, THE GRANDFATHER TRILOGY reflects the influence of avant-garde filmmaker Robert Fulton, with whom Ross studied while attending the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Fulton was an independently wealthy cinematographer, world traveler, and seeker who, like Ross, had a habit of turning the world upside down through his camera; for PATH OF CESSATION (1974), Fulton traveled to Tibet, gathering impressions in the form of both meditative long takes and swirling superimpositions and inversions.

Alabama Departure (Peter Bundy & Bryan Elsom, 1978, 9 mins) Path of Cessation (Robert Fulton, 1974, 15 mins) [16mm] The Grandfather Trilogy (Allen Ross, 1981, 60 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 84 mins

Film for Invisible Ink, Case No. 323: ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST (David Gatten, 2010)

David Gatten’s Films For Invisible Ink at 6:00PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Tickets can be purchased here. Discounted day passes are also available at the link.

David Gatten (b. 1971) is an American filmmaker whose works are deeply concerned with materiality, the written word, and the ways in which printed communication can be polysemic and prismatic when presented in a filmic context. This program highlights works from his FILM FOR INVISIBLE INK series, where minimalist aesthetics collapse image and text. The final film in the series was made for his wedding to the writer, filmmaker, and video artist Erin Espelie. These works are preceded by SHRIMP BOAT LOG (2010), a work featuring shrimp boats on the Edisto River, the images guided by Leonardo da Vinci’s own notebooks.

Shrimp Boat Log (David Gatten, 2010, 6 mins) [16mm] Film for Invisible Ink, Case No. 71: Base-Plus-Fog (David Gatten, 2006, 10 mins) [16mm] Film for Invisible Ink, Case No. 142: Abbreviation for Dead Winter [Diminished by 1,794] (David Gatten, 2008, 13 mins) [16mm] Film for Invisible Ink, Case No. 323: ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST (David Gatten, 2010, 20 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 49 mins

Chronovisor (Kevin Walker & Jack Auen, 2026)

Closing Night: Kevin Walker & Jack Auen’s Chronovisor at 7:30PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Tickets can be purchased here. Discounted day passes are also available at the link.

CHRONOVISOR (2026) is the most brilliant American feature film debut of the decade. Inspired by the titular invention—a device that Italian Benedictine monk Pellegrino Ernetti used to allegedly view the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ—CHRONOVISOR follows the French academic Beatrice Courte (Anne Laure Sellier) as she navigates a labyrinthine sprawl of information found in books, video footage, and more. In the lineage of works by Umberto Eco and Jorge Luis Borges, Kevin Walker and Jack Auen invite viewers to follow Courte in her impassioned quest of discovery through ample amounts of onscreen text, the effect similar to viewing films by Michael Snow and David Gatten. CHRONOVISOR is shot on gorgeous 16mm and soundtracked by Gustav Holst, providing a vivid portrait of New York City’s historic libraries but also specific phenomena that are rarely conveyed in film successfully: the all-consuming rabbit holes that research draws us into, and the subtle allure of conspiratorial thinking.

CHRONOVISOR will be preceded by Park Kyujae’s MUR DE L’ATELIER (2023-2026), a short-form, black-and-white, hand-processed 16mm film poetically depicting flora and interior spaces.

Mur de l’atelier (Park Kyujae, 2023-2026, 10 mins) Chronovisor (Kevin Walker & Jack Auen, 2026, 99 mins)

TRT = 109 mins

Line Describing a Cone (Anthony McCall, 1973)

After Party: The Light Show at 11:30PM [Public Works Gallery]

Tickets can be purchased here. Discounted day passes are also available at the link.

Tone Glow Film Festival concludes with an after party. This screening features two works by Anthony McCall. LINE DESCRIBING A CONE (1973) is what the British artist calls a “solid light film,” as the primary experience of the work is with the projected light beam. “The film exists only in the present: the moment of projection. It refers to nothing beyond this real time,” he’s said. “No longer is one viewing position as good as any other. For this film every viewing position presents a different aspect. The viewer therefore has a participatory role in apprehending the event: he or she can—indeed needs to move around, relative to the emerging light-form.” A similar work, CONICAL SOLID (1974), will also be shown. Additional short-form works will also be shown throughout the event. Smoking is permitted, even encouraged.

Line Describing a Cone (Anthony McCall, 1973, 30 mins) [16mm] Conical Solid (Anthony McCall, 1974, 10 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 40 mins + Additional Surprises