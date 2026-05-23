Masses Turbulentes (Dominique Willoughby, 1976)

The inaugural Tone Glow Film Festival continues today (Saturday, May 23rd) at Chicago Filmmakers (1326 W. Hollywood Avenue). Find information about all five of today’s programs below. The full lineup can be found here. Those with festival passes can pick them up at Chicago Filmmakers today. Doors open 30 minutes before each screening.

SATURDAY, MAY 23RD

Pour faire un bon voyage, prenons le train (Ahmet Kut, 1973

Hallucinatory Detour: The Films of Ahmet Kut at 12:00PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Tickets can be purchased here. Discounted day passes are also available at the link.

Ahmet Kut is one of the co-founders of the Paris Films Coop. Throughout the 1970s, the filmmakers whose works were part of this loose collective represented an alternative view of experimental and especially structuralist filmmaking. The three works in this program represent the bulk of Kut’s filmic output, and are playing on rare 16mm prints. BLANC (1975) is a structuralist meditation built on a film roll left behind by his late best friend. POUR FAIRE UN BON VOYAGE, PRENONS LE TRAIN (1973) is a whirlwinding collection of superimpositions soundtracked by Jean-Louis Aubert of Téléphone fame. REGARD DE MA FENÊTRE (1974) is a sort of French, hippie EMPIRE (1965), featuring shots of buildings outside Kut’s home. Please note that this latter film is faded and that there is no other copy in existence.

Blanc (Ahmet Kut, 1975, 5 mins) [16mm] Pour faire un bon voyage, prenons le train (Ahmet Kut, 1973, 20 mins) [16mm] Regard de ma fenêtre (Ahmet Kut, 1974, 45 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 70 mins

Bruine Squamma 3ème partie : Séries Saturées (Claudine Eizykman, 1977)

Cinematic Jouissance: Philip Dubuquoy, Dominique Willoughby, and Claudine Eizykman at 2:00PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Tickets can be purchased here. Discounted day passes are also available at the link.

CINEMATIC JOUISSANCE takes its title from Claudine Eizykman’s theories of filmmaking, which were rooted in philosopher Jean-François Lyotard’s ideas. A co-founder of the Paris Films Coop, Eizykman believed that experimental film’s kinetic potential could lead to a new mode of perception, one that could elicit extreme reactions such as nausea and pleasure. Her film, BRUINE SQUAMMA 3ÈME PARTIE : SÉRIES SATURÉES (1972-1977), is part of a trilogy in which all parts could be seen together or as standalone works. Preceding this film are two imageless works: Philip Dubuquoy’s COLOR ENTROPIE (1979-1980), a hypnotic painted film reminiscent of Stan Brakhage and José Antonio Sistiaga; and Dominique Willoughby’s MASSES TURBULENTES (1976), a hypnotic film featuring colorful micro-drops sprayed onto transparent film stock.

Color Entropie (Philip Dubuquoy, 1979-1980, 10 mins) [16mm] Masses Turbulentes (Dominique Willoughby, 1976, 17 mins) [16mm] Bruine Squamma 3ème partie : Séries Saturées (Claudine Eizykman, 1972-1977, 33 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 60 mins

Heat Shimmer (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1978)

Light Contemplations: Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, Part 1 at 6PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Tickets can be purchased here. Discounted day passes are also available at the link.

For half a century, the husband-and-wife filmmaking duo Arthur (b. 1938) and Corinne Cantrill (1928-2025) crafted bold 16mm films that informed generations of avant-garde filmmaking in Australia. The Cantrills held workshops and salons to teach younger filmmakers their craft, frequently held film screenings in their home, and edited and published 100 issues of the Cantrills Filmnotes from 1971-2000. TGFF is excited to present the largest retrospective of the Cantrills’ works in the US in 25 years, presenting rare 16mm prints showcasing their visionary ideas.

LIGHT CONTEMPLATIONS features a chronological selection of films beginning with BOUDDI (1970), a kinetic portrait of the titular coastal bush in New South Wales. The subsequent three works depict the Cantrills’ signature three-color separation technique, starting with the subtle HEAT SHIMMER (1978) shot in Central Australia, to the lush coastal tapestry of the Hawkesbury River in WARRAH (1980), to the outrageously hyperreal MacKenzie Falls in WATERFALL (1984).

Bouddi (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1970, 8 mins) [16mm] Heat Shimmer (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1978, 12 mins) [16mm] Warrah (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1980, 15 mins) [16mm] Waterfall (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1984, 17 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 52 mins

Notes on the Passage of Time (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1979)

Permanent Vacations: Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, Part 2 at 7:30PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Tickets can be purchased here. Discounted day passes are also available at the link.

For half a century, the husband-and-wife filmmaking duo Arthur (b. 1938) and Corinne Cantrill (1928-2025) crafted bold 16mm films that informed generations of avant-garde filmmaking in Australia. The Cantrills held workshops and salons to teach younger filmmakers their craft, frequently held film screenings in their home, and edited and published 100 issues of the Cantrills Filmnotes from 1971-2000. TGFF is excited to present the largest retrospective of the Cantrills’ works in the US in 25 years, presenting rare 16mm prints showcasing their visionary ideas.

PERMANENT VACATIONS pairs two meditative works from the Cantrills. NOTES ON THE PASSAGE OF TIME (1979), a three-color separation film of Pearl Beach, its inhabitants moving like apparitions. OCEAN AT POINT LOOKOUT (1977) contemplates the ocean at Stradbroke Island, creating a “visual poem with a musical structure based on silence.”

Notes on the Passage of Time (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1979, 13 mins) [16mm] Ocean at Point Lookout (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1977, 45 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 58 mins

At Uluru (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1977)

Eternal Accumulations: Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, Part 3 at 9PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Tickets can be purchased here. Discounted day passes are also available at the link.

For half a century, the husband-and-wife filmmaking duo Arthur (b. 1938) and Corinne Cantrill (1928-2025) crafted bold 16mm films that informed generations of avant-garde filmmaking in Australia. The Cantrills held workshops and salons to teach younger filmmakers their craft, frequently held film screenings in their home, and edited and published 100 issues of the Cantrills Filmnotes from 1971-2000. TGFF is excited to present the largest retrospective of the Cantrills’ works in the US in 25 years, presenting rare 16mm prints showcasing their visionary ideas.

ETERNAL ACCUMULATIONS pairs two wildly different landscape films from the Cantrills. EARTH MESSAGE is a dynamic, freewheeling depiction of the Australian bush, complete with Aboriginal music. AT ULURU examines the sacred sandstone monolith known as Ayers Rock, allowing viewers to gradually feel its power, beauty, and mystery.

Earth Message (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1970, 23 mins) [16mm] At Uluru (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1977, 80 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 103 mins