Unmeasurable Particles (Francisco Rojas, 2026)

The inaugural Tone Glow Film Festival continues tonight (Friday, May 22nd) at Chicago Filmmakers (1326 W. Hollywood Avenue). Find information about both of tonight’s programs below. The full lineup can be found here. Those with festival passes can pick them up at Chicago Filmmakers today. Doors open 30 minutes before each screening.

Friday, May 22nd

Shades of Silk (Mary Stephen, 1978)

Shades of Silk: Mary Stephen’s Early Films at 6:00PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Tickets can be purchased here. Discounted day passes are also available at the link.

Mary Stephen (b. 1953) is a Hong Kong-born, Paris-based filmmaker best known for working as Éric Rohmer’s editor during the latter part of his career—from THE AVIATOR’S WIFE (1981) to THE ROMANCE OF ASTREA AND CELADON (2007). Stephen studied at Concordia University in Montreal, making her first films in the early 1970s. These works were partly inspired by experimental filmmakers like Maya Deren and Charles Gagnon. She would crystallize her ideas with SHADES OF SILK (1978), a hidden gem of diasporic Asian cinema. The film takes Marguerite Duras’ INDIA SONG (1975) as its foundation and displays languor and longing through the context of societal and familial pressures placed upon Asian women. In her words, it is about people who are “stuck in their destiny.” Stephen will be present for a virtual Q&A.

Labyrinthe (Mary Stephen, 1973, 5 mins) A Very Easy Death (Mary Stephen, 1975, 8 mins) Shades of Silk (Mary Stephen, 1978, 62 mins)

TRT = 75 mins + Virtual Q&A with Mary Stephen

The Rib of the Greater Bay Area (Zhou Tao, 2026)

Zhou Tao’s The Rib of the Greater Bay Area at 8:30PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Tickets can be purchased here. Discounted day passes are also available at the link.

Zhou Tao is one of the great documentarians of China’s contemporary film landscape. His works are deceptively simple, utilizing the basic elements of filmmaking to shed light on different regions throughout China. THE RIB OF THE GREATER BAY AREA is his latest stunner, shooting around the Greater Bay Area—from the Pearl River to Victoria Harbour—with a telephoto lens. His manipulations render different scenes into pure color, reminiscent of recent works by Ernie Gehr. In his embrace of digital flatness, he ekes out tremendous images that are ghostly, gauzy, and beautiful in their everyday nature.

THE RIB OF THE GREATER BAY AREA will be preceded by Francisco Rojas’ UNMEASURABLE PARTICLES, another work of digital wizardry. Shooting on a Fuji digital camera, Rojas transforms the Callecalle River in Valdivia, Chile into flecks and ribbons of hyperreal colors.

Unmeasurable Particles (Francisco Rojas, 2026, 10 mins) The Rib of the Greater Bay Area (Zhou Tao, 2026, 70 mins)

TRT = 80 mins