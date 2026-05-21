Landscape Psychosis (Kim Westfall, 2026)

The inaugural Tone Glow Film Festival starts tonight at Chicago Filmmakers (1326 W. Hollywood Avenue). Find information about both of tonight’s programs below. Those with festival passes can pick them up at Chicago Filmmakers today. Doors open 30 minutes before each screening.

THURSDAY, MAY 21ST

Dutchman’s Photographs (Isao Kota, 1976)

Shadow Stepping: The Films of Isao Kota at 6:00PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Tickets can be purchased here. Discounted day passes are also available at the link.

SHADOW STEPPING is a showcase of eight works by the overlooked Japanese avant-garde filmmaker Isao Kota (b. 1953). Kota first became aware of experimental films while attending art school in Tokyo. After getting his hands on some equipment, he soon began making his own works in 1972, crafting 35 meticulous short-form experiments on 8mm and 16mm in the ensuing decades. Restorations of Kota’s works began in 2023, and while these films have been shown in Japan, few have been screened in the US. This event presents eight highlights from throughout his career, including his very first and last works. His films, defined by their precision and editing trickery, led to him donning the nickname the “Alchemist of Images.”

Far from the explosive form of fruit (Isao Kota, 1972, 8 mins) Ascension (Isao Kota, 1972, 4 mins) Dutchman’s Photographs (Isao Kota, 1976, 7 mins) Preparation (100-feet Version) (Isao Kota, 1977, 3 mins) Full Tide (Isao Kota, 1981, 7 mins) Echo (Isao Kota, 1982, 9 mins) Shadow Stepping (Isao Kota, 1983, 14 mins) Big Stone and Small Night (Isao Kota, 1991, 12 mins)

TRT = 64 mins

Levers (Rhayne Vermette, 2025)

Opening Night: Rhayne Vermette’s Levers at 8:00PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Co-presented by the Center for Native Futures. Tickets can be purchased here. Discounted day passes are also available at the link.

LEVERS is the second feature film from Métis filmmaker Rhayne Vermette. The film begins in Red River Valley, Manitoba, as a crowd of people watch as a new sculpture is unveiled. Shortly after, the entire world faces a strange phenomenon in which the sun doesn’t rise. Weaving together mystic symbolism, religious imagery, and Indigenous cultural signifiers, LEVERS is an atmospheric drifter of a film, bound together by slippery narrative strands that exemplifies Vermette’s disinterest in typical storytelling methods. “I think that’s a really colonial construct,” she once said of three-point narratives. “I really like to work with circular narratives and have things intersect, and see how you can build a story that way.” Vermette will be present for a post-screening Q&A.

LEVERS is preceded by Kim Westfall’s LANDSCAPE PSYCHOSIS, a short film shot in the early spring on the Mongolian steppe. “Magnificent piles of ovoo (folkloric border markers and shrines), the rubble of Soviet military bases populated by lost cows, and MiG fighter aircrafts serve as outposts. The weather shifts from sunshine to snow and sandstorms. Trains dispatching minerals north to Russia, and south to China interrupt the rough terrain. Together we trace a path of static flight, annual drift, and atemporal remnants lingering in the steppe.”

Landscape Psychosis (Kim Westfall, 2026, 6 mins) Levers (Rhayne Vermette, 2025, 95 mins)

TRT = 101 mins + Q&A with Rhayne Vermette