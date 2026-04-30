Tone Glow is excited to announce the Tone Glow Film Festival (TGFF), a festival committed to showcasing the best in experimental film. The screenings will take place on Thursday, May 21st to Sunday, May 24th at three venues in Chicagoland. 45 films will be shown across 14 programs, and 26 of these films will be shown on 16mm prints, some of which were imported from overseas. Eschewing traditional submission-based programming, TGFF hand-selects works that highlight the ingenuity, originality, and radical possibilities of independent and avant-garde filmmaking. Its mission is to provide local audiences with the chance to see masterworks both new and old, inviting contemplation on the cinematic form’s history and future. TGFF is co-presented by Chicago Filmmakers.

TGFF’s inaugural edition will include:

The largest retrospective of works by Arthur & Corinne Cantrill in the United States in 25 years, all on 16mm. The Cantrills are unequivocally the most important experimental filmmakers from Australia—they held workshops and salons to teach younger filmmakers, they frequently held film screenings in their home, and they edited and published 100 issues of the Cantrills Filmnotes from 1971-2000.

Films from overlooked French experimentalists Ahmet Kut , Dominique Willoughby , Philip Dubuquoy , and Claudine Eizykman . Despite the correspondence and familiarity that American structuralist filmmakers had with French artists creating similarly materialist and formalist works, some of these films have never been screened in the US. All films will be shown on 16mm.

Three recent feature films that highlight the ingenuity of contemporary independent filmmaking: Rhayne Vermette ’s Levers (2025), Zhou Tao ’s The Rib of the Greater Bay Area (2026), and Kevin Walker & Jack Auen ’s Chronovisor (2026). Vermette will be present for a post-screening Q&A, and her event is co-presented by the Center for Native Futures.

A new 2K restoration of Mary Stephen ’s 1978 feature film Shades of Silk (AKA Ombres de soie). Stephen was Éric Rohmer’s close friend and longtime editor. Her film was once heralded as a forgotten sapphic masterpiece. Stephen will conduct a virtual Q&A after the screening.

Recent digital restorations of short films by Isao Kota , a Japanese filmmaker whose hypnotic 8mm and 16mm experiments were made between the 1970s and 1990s.

Two free screenings highlighting the overlooked American filmmakers Peter Bundy and Allen Ross , the latter of whom co-founded Chicago Filmmakers in 1973. These films will be shown digitally and on 16mm at the Block Museum of Art.

A program of text-based David Gatten films, all on 16mm.

A late-night after-party screening featuring Anthony McCall’s Line Describing a Cone (1973) and Conical Solid (1974), two works that invite audience participation—smoking is permitted, even encouraged.

More information about the entire festival can be found below. Alternatively, you can find a Letterboxd list with all the films here.

Venues

Tone Glow Film Festival will be held at 3 different venues:

The majority of events will take place at Chicago Filmmakers ( 1326 W. Hollywood Avenue ) , a community-oriented non-profit organization that provides education and resources for filmmakers. Its theater is housed in an old firehouse in Edgewater. Street parking is available nearby.

Two free screenings on Sunday afternoon will take place in collaboration with Block Cinema (40 Arts Circle Drive), the film branch of the Block Museum of Art, which is located on the Northwestern University campus in Evanston. There is a free parking lot next to the museum.

The final screening will take place at a secret location in Wicker Park—ticket buyers will receive an email with the exact location on the day of the event.

Tickets

TGFF will have 12 ticketed programs and 2 free programs. Links for all tickets will go live on Tuesday, May 5th at 10AM Central Time.

Individual Tickets: $20 for every ticketed program [Link]

Festival Passes: $190 ($50 discount—more than 20% off) [Link]

Free Shows: First-come, first-served (RSVP links to come) [Link]

Early Bird Festival Passes: $170 [SOLD OUT]

Thursday, May 21st

Dutchman’s Photographs (Isao Kota, 1976)

Shadow Stepping: The Films of Isao Kota at 6:00PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Far from the explosive form of fruit (Isao Kota, 1972, 8 mins) Ascension (Isao Kota, 1972, 4 mins) Dutchman’s Photographs (Isao Kota, 1976, 7 mins) Preparation (100-feet Version) (Isao Kota, 1977, 3 mins) Full Tide (Isao Kota, 1981, 7 mins) Echo (Isao Kota, 1982, 9 mins) Shadow Stepping (Isao Kota, 1983, 14 mins) Big Stone and Small Night (Isao Kota, 1991, 12 mins)

TRT = 64 mins

Levers (Rhayne Vermette, 2025)

Opening Night: Rhayne Vermette’s Levers at 8:00PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Landscape Psychosis (Kim Westfall, 2026, 6 mins) Levers (Rhayne Vermette, 2025, 95 mins)

TRT = 101 mins + Q&A with Rhayne Vermette

Co-presented by the Center for Native Futures.

FRIDAY, MAY 22ND

Shades of Silk (Mary Stephen, 1978)

Shades of Silk: Mary Stephen’s Early Films at 6:00PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Labyrinthe (Mary Stephen, 1973, 5 mins) A Very Easy Death (Mary Stephen, 1975, 8 mins) Shades of Silk (Mary Stephen, 1978, 62 mins)

TRT = 75 mins + Virtual Q&A with Mary Stephen

The Rib of the Greater Bay Area (Zhou Tao, 2026)

Zhou Tao’s The Rib of the Greater Bay Area at 8:30PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Unmeasurable Particles (Francisco Rojas, 2026, 10 mins) The Rib of the Greater Bay Area (Zhou Tao, 2026, 70 mins)

TRT = 80 mins

SATURDAY, MAY 23RD

Pour faire un bon voyage, prenons le train (Ahmet Kut, 1973

Hallucinatory Detour: The Films of Ahmet Kut at 12:00PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Blanc (Ahmet Kut, 1975, 5 mins) [16mm] Pour faire un bon voyage, prenons le train (Ahmet Kut, 1973, 20 mins) [16mm] Regard de ma fenêtre (Ahmet Kut, 1974, 45 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 70 mins

Bruine Squamma 3ème partie : Séries Saturées (Claudine Eizykman, 1977)

Cinematic Jouissance: Dominique Willoughby, Philip Dubuquoy, and Claudine Eizykman at 2:00PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Masses Turbulentes (Dominique Willoughby, 1976, 17 mins) [16mm] Color Entropie (Philip Dubuquoy, 1979-1980, 10 mins) [16mm] Bruine Squamma 3ème partie : Séries Saturées (Claudine Eizykman, 1972-1977, 33 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 60 mins

Heat Shimmer (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1978)

Light Contemplations: Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, Part 1 at 6PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Heat Shimmer (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1978, 12 mins) [16mm] Bouddi (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1970, 8 mins) [16mm] Warrah (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1980, 15 mins) [16mm] Waterfall (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1984, 17 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 52 mins

Notes on the Passage of Time (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1979)

Permanent Vacations: Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, Part 2 at 7:30PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Notes on the Passage of Time (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1979, 13 mins) [16mm] Ocean at Point Lookout (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1977, 45 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 58 mins

At Uluru (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1977)

Eternal Accumulations: Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, Part 3 at 9PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Earth Message (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1970, 23 mins) [16mm] At Uluru (Arthur & Corinne Cantrill, 1977, 80 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 103 mins

SUNDAY, MAY 24TH

Summer Sketch (Peter Bundy, 19xx)

Arrivals: The Regional Spirits of Allen Ross and Peter Bundy at 12:00PM [Block Museum]

Roan Mountain Eulogy (Peter Bundy, 4 mins) Four Corners (Peter Bundy, 15 mins) [16mm] Summer Sketch (Peter Bundy, 19xx, 4 mins) [16mm] Tryst (Allen Ross, 1981, 14 mins) [16mm] A Wedding (Allen Ross, 1982, 25 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 62 mins

The Grandfather Trilogy (Allen Ross, 1981)

Departures: Films of Place by Allen Ross, Peter Bundy, and Robert Fulton at 2:00PM [Block Museum]

Alabama Departure (Peter Bundy & Bryan Elsom, 1978, 9 mins) Path of Cessation (Robert Fulton, 1974, 15 mins) [16mm] The Grandfather Trilogy (Allen Ross, 1981, 60 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 84 mins

Film for Invisible Ink, Case No. 323: ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST (David Gatten, 2010)

David Gatten’s Films For Invisible Ink at 6:00PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Shrimp Boat Log (David Gatten, 2010, 6 mins) [16mm] Film for Invisible Ink, Case No. 71: Base-Plus-Fog (David Gatten, 2006, 10 mins) [16mm] Film for Invisible Ink, Case No. 142: Abbreviation for Dead Winter [Diminished by 1,794] (David Gatten, 2008, 13 mins) [16mm] Film for Invisible Ink, Case No. 323: ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST (David Gatten, 2010, 20 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 49 mins

Chronovisor (Kevin Walker & Jack Auen, 2026)

Closing Night: Kevin Walker & Jack Auen’s Chronovisor at 7:30PM [Chicago Filmmakers]

Mur de l’atelier (Park Kyujae, 2023-2026, 10 mins) Chronovisor (Kevin Walker & Jack Auen, 2026, 99 mins)

TRT = 109 mins

Line Describing a Cone (Anthony McCall, 1973)

After Party: The Light Show at 11:30PM [Secret Location]

Line Describing a Cone (Anthony McCall, 1973, 30 mins) [16mm] Conical Solid (Anthony McCall, 1974, 10 mins) [16mm]

TRT = 40 mins + Additional Surprises

Tryst (Allen Ross, 1981)

Tone Glow would like to thank Chicago Filmmakers, Block Cinema, Akihiro Suzuki of the Underground Cinema Festival, Rhayne Vermette, the Center for Native Futures, Mary Stephen, Several Futures, Zhou Tao, Jim Dan, Cinédoc Paris Films Coop, the Arsenal Filminstitut, Nancy Bundy, Walker Art Center, Canyon Cinema, Grasshopper Film, Brenda Webb, Patrick Friel, Ben Creech, Michael Metzger, and every filmmaker whose works are being presented at this festival.