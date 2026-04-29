Tone Glow and Prismatic Ground are excited to present “The Land Lies Heavy,” a special program of contemporary Chinese experimental films. These works are by Chinese and Taiwanese filmmakers and grapple with land and space by navigating legal codes, transformed geographies, and personal manuscripts, considering how people and their identities have been shaped, lost, forgotten, or fabricated by surveillance, bureaucracy, and history. These films revel in the mystery and unknowability of these different places, considering both the materiality of film and the ostensible veracity of text to rupture our understanding of the areas we inhabit and call home. Descriptions for all films can be found below.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 3rd at 6:45pm at the Anthology Film Archives. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Anthology Film Archives website here. More information about the event can be found at the Prismatic Ground website. Prismatic Ground runs from April 29th to May 3rd. Special thanks to all the filmmakers, Inney Prakash, and Pincent Liu.

Tone Glow wants to highlight two other major pieces of programming at Prismatic Ground: a program of recent digital restorations of works by the Iraqi-Lebanese filmmaker Parine Jaddo, and a program of shorts on 16mm and 35mm by the Japanese filmmaker Kohei Ando, who is this year’s recipient of the Ground Glass Award.

“The Land Lies Heavy” Program

Article 4 (Hsin-Yu Chen, 2026, 4 mins) Branches From Concrete (Zhou Zhenyu, 2026, 14 mins) Words Fly Back to the Black Earth (Xiao Zhang, 2025, 19 mins) Redland Hooves (Kaiwen Ren, 2025, 27 mins)

TRT = 64 mins

Article 4 (Hsin-Yu Chen, 2026)

A hand-scratched text film, a constitutional transcription, a misaligned translation, and a legal code of undefined territory, carved at 24 frames per second within Taiwan’s ongoing troubled history. —Hsin-Yu Chen

Branches From Concrete (Zhou Zhenyu, 2026)

In my hometown, Hengshui, in northern China, a shopping center that was never completed has been left abandoned. Wild plants grow in the building’s interstices. Local residents have taken over certain spaces, transforming them into leisure areas for ping-pong, dance, boxing, etc.

One day, from my window I noticed that a once upright wild tree had leaned over, as if dying on the concrete roof. —Zhou Zhenyu

Words Fly Back to the Black Earth (Xiao Zhang, 2026)

A calling inhabits the blank pages, unfolding a secret writing of hers. The unseen written traces seep from the murmuring land, pushing through fragmented voices to become new forms—beings made material. Framed as a dialogue with my grandmother, this film explores an alternative form of personal writing by Chinese women in the context of major political events—one that is both absent and abundant. The ‘blank’ becomes an image, carrying a search for agency: of land transformed, of women unheard, of voids rewritten. By breaking down linguistic structures, the film opens a space for imagining, reading, and performing, allowing for emergence. —Xiao Zhang

Redland Hooves (Kaiwen Ren, 2026)

When the embers settle, silence is advised. Beware of the veil if contact is critical. There are no threats visible; no ground assured. —Kaiwen Ren