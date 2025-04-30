Tone Glow and Prismatic Ground are excited to present a special nine-film program highlighting works from the Korean video artist Cho Seoungho. The screening takes place at Anthology Film Archives on Sunday, May 4th and is part of Prismatic Ground, an annual film festival in New York that showcases experimental documentary and avant-garde film.

Cho Seoungho (b. 1959) was born in Busan, South Korea and received his MA in graphic arts from Hongik University and his MA in video art from New York University. For more than thirty years, he’s created works that employ digital image processing techniques to startling effect, conjuring disorienting visions of public spaces and expansive landscapes. Electronic Arts Intermix describes his works as featuring “subtly developed, open-ended narratives that emphasize the embodied nature of perception and experience,” often exploring how “nature is represented through technology.” The program includes the North American premiere of his two newest works: Late August 1993 (2024) and No Re (2024).

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Anthology Film Archives website here. Tone Glow wants to highlight two other major pieces of programming at Prismatic Ground: four films from the Indian Parallel filmmaker Kumar Shahani, presented on rare, imported 35mm prints; and a program featuring short films by the Indian filmmaker Ashish Avikunthak, who is this year’s recipient of the Ground Glass Award. Special thanks to Electronic Arts Intermix, Living Media Art, and Anthology Film Archives.

Program:

Forward, Back, Side, Forward Again (1995, 11 mins) ws.3 (2003, 6 mins) Horizontal Intimacy (2010, 8 mins) I Left My Silent House (2007, 9 mins) Shifted Horizon (2009, 6 mins) Blue Desert (2011, 12 mins) Latency/Contemplation 1 (2016, 7 mins) Late August 1993 (2024, 10 mins) No Re (2024, 7 mins)

TRT = 70 mins