Tone Glow and Employees Only are excited to present “Grin and Bear It: Cinema of the Dark Clown,” a multimedia event centered on the figure of the dark clown in experimental moving image. The festivities will take place on Friday, May 16th at 7PM at Elastic Arts and will be broken into three programs: 1) an analog film showcase of iconic works from Jack Smith and Luther Price, 2) videos highlighting the dark comedy of Hester Scheurwater, Ximena Cuevas, Anne McGuire, and Paul & Marlene Kos, and 3) a series of lyrical 16mm films from Jean Sousa, Donna Cameron, and Fred Worden. The evening will also include two live clowning and puppetry performances from local artist Justin D’Acci. Throughout the event, the clown is found in conceptual, queer, and feminine forms, in criminality and pranksterism, in metaphorical explorations of the circus’ beauties and sorrows.

“Grin and Bear It” will remind us that the dark clown is up for grabs as a multivalent cipher for contemporary alienation, one which sublimates our collective desires for revolution. He is a mythically charged trickster forced to wear a smile while wiping pie off his face. Despite his enduring status as the contemporary avatar of ironic detachment—popularized by the Joker archetype—he is difficult to pin down as a cultural singularity. He’s at once a foil to notions of order and justice, an anarchist driven to the outer reaches of sanity by undying capitalist structures, and a giddy nihilist enlightening us to the many hypocrisies of our cruel world. Ultimately, we keep a distance while admitting to his charms.

Special thanks to Elastic Arts, Justin D'Acci, Canyon Cinema, the Film-Makers' Cooperative, Video Data Bank, Ben Creech, and Josh Mabe. Program notes by Elise Schierbeek.

Justin D’Acci (b. 1997) is a Chicago-based clown, artist, and puppeteer who experiments with found objects and techniques of automatism. Recent exhibitions include Survey (2025) at Unda.m. 93; Tenebrae (2024) at Weatherproof; Pressure Dome (2023) at SULK; along with a slew of happenings throughout Chicago’s parks. His puppetry has been presented most often for Rough House’s cabaret—Nasty, Brutish & Short—at Link’s Hall, and most recently at the New Orleans Giant Puppet Festival. He holds irregular clown classes for the delirious among ye. More information about Justin D’Acci can be found here.

Employees Only is an itinerant curatorial project focused on experimental documentary and short-form video from both emerging and established filmmakers in Chicago and beyond. More information about Employees Only can be found here.

Grin and Bear It: Cinema of the Dark Clown

Still from Clown (Luther Price, 1990-2002)

Film Program 1 (16mm & Super 8mm)

Mr. Wonderful (Luther Price, 1988, 10 mins) Song For Rent (Jack Smith, 1969, 4 mins) Hot Air Specialists (Jack Smith, 1980, 7 mins) Clown (Luther Price, 1990-2002, 13 mins)

TRT = 34 mins

Clown Performance by Justin D’Acci

Film Program 2 (Digital)

Ensayo de un Crimen (Ximena Cuevas, 2005, 2 mins) Poster Girl (Hester Scheurwater, 2003, 5 mins) I Am Crazy and You're Not Wrong (Anne McGuire, 1997, 11 mins) Sirens (Paul Kos & Marlene Kos, 1977, 7 mins)

TRT = 25 mins

Puppet Performance by Justin D’Acci

Film Program 3 (16mm)

The Circus (Jean Sousa, 1977, 6 mins) The Clown (Donna Cameron, 1998, 13 mins) Throbs (Fred Worden, 1972, 7 mins)

TRT = 26 mins