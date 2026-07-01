Akira Yamaoka

Photo courtesy of Laced Music

Akira Yamaoka (b. 1968) is a Japanese composer and sound designer born in Niigata, Japan. He’s widely considered among the greatest living video game composers, scoring and designing for the medium since 1991. He joined Konami in 1993, where his early composition credits included flagship franchises like Sparkster and acclaimed installments like Hideo Kojima’s Snatcher, which he adapted the score for on its 1994 ports. Six years later, he’d be tapped as the sole composer and sound designer for the company’s new survival horror franchise, Silent Hill. His work for the series is among the greatest achievements in experimental video game scoring. Noise, radio static, and industrial thrashes function as essential threads within the series’ gameplay mechanics and narrative, and are intertwined with delicate ambient, sublime downtempo, and turn-of-the-millenium alt rock compositions. These divergent experimentations are paramount pieces of an unprecedented picture—some of the most harrowing, existential experiences in any medium.

Yamaoka is now the sound director at video game auteur Goichi Suda’s Grasshopper Manufacture, known for games like Killer7 (2005) and No More Heroes (2007)—Yamaoka has contributed phenomenal tracks to the latter. He is still the central composer for the Silent Hill series, and has taken up film scoring, his most recent score being this year’s Return to Silent Hill (2026). Billie Bugara talked with Yamaoka virtually on June 21st, 2026 to discuss music as game design, scoring for existentialism, and his relationship to film as a distinguished medium.

Billie Bugara: One of the many compositional aspects of the Silent Hill games that sets them apart from most video game scores is something I felt you articulated so well, that the sounds feel less like “music” and more like “game design.” You studied early CG graphics before scoring video games, and I wonder if that experience played a role in informing this approach.

Akira Yamaoka: Yes, I think it had a significant influence. When I was studying computer graphics, I wasn’t thinking about melody or harmony. I was thinking about space, texture, perspective, lighting, and how people perceive an environment. That way of thinking naturally stayed with me when I began creating music. To me, sound was never something placed on top of a game. It was one of the elements that constructed the world itself. Just as lighting, architecture, and environmental art shape the feeling of a space, I believed sound could shape that space as well. Because of that, I was never particularly interested in treating music as simple background music. I wanted music to exist as part of the environment itself—something that helps players feel and experience the world around them. In that sense, I think it’s accurate to say that my approach was closer to game design than traditional music composition. Rather than simply writing songs, I may have been creating spaces.

The example I always think of is in the first Silent Hill game, where its signature foggy ambiance was a product of hardware restrictions on the PlayStation 1. I’m always astounded by how jarring the pairing of radio static, industrial noises, and dense fog is.

What’s interesting is that none of those elements were originally created with the intention of becoming iconic. The fog began as a technical solution. The radio static was a gameplay mechanic designed to warn the player. The industrial sounds came from my desire to express fear in a way that traditional music couldn’t. But looking back, I think they worked together because they were all communicating the same idea. They were all creating uncertainty. The fog prevented players from seeing clearly. The radio suggested that something was nearby, but never told you exactly what it was. The industrial sounds created tension and discomfort without providing any clear explanation. In a way, all of these elements were removing information rather than adding it.

I’ve always believed that fear comes not from what we understand, but from what we don’t understand. Human beings naturally try to fill in missing information with their imagination, and often what we imagine is more frightening than anything we could be shown directly. I think the fog, the radio static, and the sound design all worked together because they encouraged the player’s imagination to become part of the experience. Looking back, the hardware limitations of the PlayStation probably pushed us toward a more psychological form of horror. What began as a technical restriction ultimately became part of Silent Hill’s artistic identity.

I’d love to know more about your personal connection with the games’ scores. You’ve said that Silent Hill is like a “mirror” that reflects you. I’m wondering how this viewpoint relates to the scores’ instrumental palette—the industrial percussion, the sparse synths and strings, the grating static… all of your experimentation.

I’ve always felt that human beings are not defined by completeness, but by their imperfections and contradictions. Because of that, music has never been about arranging beautiful sounds for me. It has been closer to observing the cracks within ourselves. Perhaps that is why I was drawn to industrial noise, static, and distortion. An old sheet of paper stained by time often tells a richer story than a perfectly blank one. A slightly clouded mirror can sometimes reveal more than a flawless reflection.

Noise felt similar to me. It was a wound in the sound. A scar left by memory, a trace of time itself. As we move through life, the memories that stay with us are rarely the clearest ones. They are more like landscapes hidden in fog—fragmented, incomplete, and partially lost.

When I was creating the music for Silent Hill, I think I was trying to give sound to those missing pieces. The synthesizers and strings were never there simply to make a statement. They were more like distant outlines disappearing into the mist. Rather than constructing music, it often felt as though I was excavating the ruins of forgotten memories. Silence was equally important. Many people think music is made of sound, but I have always believed that silence is the most eloquent sound of all. Late at night, there are moments when the hum of a refrigerator suddenly stops, and only then do you realize that silence had been there all along.

I love that feeling. What is absent gives meaning to what remains. Just as light is defined by shadow, sound is defined by silence. That idea has always been central to my work. So when I say that Silent Hill is a mirror, I do not mean a mirror that reflects a face. It is more like the reflection of the moon on the surface of a lake. It seems close enough to touch, yet it remains forever out of reach. You know it is real, and somehow you know it belongs to you, but you can never fully grasp it. While creating that music, I felt as though I was staring into that water. The industrial sounds, the static, the dissonance, the noise—those were the ripples spreading across its surface. And perhaps the reason people connected with the music is that they were not only seeing my reflection in those ripples. They were seeing their own. In that sense, Silent Hill became both a personal confession and a mirror through which listeners could confront parts of themselves they could not easily put into words.

There’s obviously a lot going on underneath the overarching narrative of Silent Hill as a series, but especially in the first four games, these are stories about normal, regular people having to deal with these hellish, terrifying circumstances and consequences. It’s crazy how much dread I feel when I play these games, because I’m an “everyman” just like Heather or Harry. I feel like your scoring really emphasized those feelings. Was this type of existential fear a conscious part of your approach?

Yes, very much so. In fact, I was never particularly interested in monsters themselves. What interested me was what the monsters represented. To me, the most frightening thing has never been an external threat. It is the moment when something familiar suddenly becomes unfamiliar. When the world you trust no longer behaves the way you expect. When your memories, your identity, or your understanding of reality begin to feel unstable. I think that kind of fear is much deeper than simple shock or surprise. Anyone can imagine being attacked by a monster. But it is much harder to accept the possibility that your own mind, your own memories, or even your own sense of self might betray you. That is why the protagonists of the early Silent Hill games are ordinary people. They are not heroes. They are not chosen individuals. They are people who could easily be any of us. I think existential fear becomes much stronger when the audience can imagine themselves in that position. The music was designed to support that feeling. Rather than saying, “There is danger over there,” I often wanted the music to suggest something more unsettling, “What if the danger is already inside you?” or “What if the world is only revealing something that was always there?”. That is why many Silent Hill pieces avoid clear emotional resolution. The music often feels suspended between emotions. Neither safe nor dangerous. Neither sad nor frightening. Existing somewhere in between. Because that uncertainty mirrors the experience of the characters themselves. To me, the true horror of Silent Hill was never the creatures. It was the realization that certainty itself can disappear. And once that happens, even the most ordinary person can suddenly find themselves standing at the edge of an abyss.

Are you aware of how frequently your Silent Hill work is sampled in hip-hop and electronic music? I feel like it’s a testament to how special your work is… that others find incorporating your sounds into their own work to be so valuable.

Yes, I’m aware of it, and honestly, it makes me very happy. When I created those sounds, I never imagined they would find a second life in genres like hip-hop or electronic music. I think one of the most rewarding things for any artist is seeing their work inspire new creativity in others. Once music is released into the world, it no longer belongs entirely to the composer. People reinterpret it, transform it, and make it part of their own stories. To me, that’s not just a compliment. It’s one of the greatest things that can happen to a piece of music.

You might laugh, but I just have to ask how involved you were with the “dog ending” in Silent Hill 2 and if you composed the silly credits song.

(laughs). Yes, I did compose it. One thing people sometimes forget is that even during the development of very dark games, the development team spends years working together. There are moments of tension, of course, but there are also many moments of humor. The dog ending came from that spirit. Silent Hill explores very serious themes, but I don’t think darkness has much meaning unless there is occasionally something that breaks it. In a strange way, the dog ending almost works because it completely destroys the tone of everything that came before it. As for the music, I approached it with the same sincerity as any other track—the joke becomes funnier when it’s treated seriously. I never imagined people would still be talking about it all these years later, but I’m glad they are.

You’ve said that video game scoring felt like a “natural calling,” which came from your shared passion for both music and gaming as mediums. I’m wondering where film fits into all this. Do you feel a similar passion with film?

Absolutely. In fact, before I thought seriously about music as a profession, I was already fascinated by cinema. What attracted me wasn’t only storytelling, but the way film combines multiple forms of expression—image, sound, performance, editing, rhythm, silence—into a single experience. I’ve always been interested in how different artistic elements interact with one another, and film is perhaps one of the purest examples of that. The reason video games felt like a natural calling was that they introduced one more dimension: participation. The audience was no longer simply observing the work—they became part of it. That idea fascinated me.

But I don’t see film and games as opposing worlds. To me, they are different ways of exploring the same question: How can we make someone feel something? A game asks that question through interaction. A film asks it through observation. Music exists comfortably in both. When I compose for a game, I think about how the player moves through an experience. When I compose for film, I think about how emotions move through time. The tools may be different, but the goal is very similar. What excites me most is not the medium itself, but the possibility of creating an emotional space that someone can enter. Whether that space exists inside a game, a film, or even a piece of music by itself is ultimately less important. The desire to create that space is the same.

Do you feel Silent Hill’s ambient character differs in the context of gameplay versus watching it on film?

I think the biggest difference is that film music follows the camera, while game music follows the player. In a film, the audience experiences a carefully controlled journey. The timing, pacing, and emotional arc are already determined, so music can act almost like a narrator, guiding the viewer through the story. In a game… the player controls the experience. They may stay in one location for seconds or for hours. Because of that, the music often needs to function more like part of the environment than a traditional score.

Do you approach composing for these contexts differently?

I’ve often thought of film music as weather and game music as architecture. Weather passes through a scene. Architecture creates the space itself. When I was working on Silent Hill, I wasn’t simply trying to accompany the world—I was trying to make the sound feel like part of the world. The ambient textures, drones, and static weren’t background elements; they were part of the town’s psychological landscape. So while the emotional goals may be similar, my approach is different. For film, I tend to think about storytelling. For games, I tend to think about space, atmosphere, and how a player inhabits them.

Is there maybe some difference between scoring “playable” fear versus fear that you merely watch?

I think the essential difference is responsibility. In a film, the audience may feel fear, but they are ultimately safe. They are witnesses to someone else’s experience. In a game, the player is responsible for what happens next. They must decide where to go, whether to open the door, whether to move forward or turn back. That sense of responsibility transforms fear into something much more personal. Because of that, I rarely think of game music as something that creates fear directly. Instead, I try to create uncertainty. Fear often comes from the imagination filling in what is unknown. If the music tells the player exactly what to feel, it can actually reduce the tension. So in games, I often leave space for the player’s own mind to become part of the experience. In film, music can sometimes lead the audience toward a specific emotional reaction. In games, I think it’s often more effective to create a psychological environment and allow the player to discover their own fear inside it. That’s why many of the most unsettling moments in Silent Hill are not necessarily the loudest or most dramatic ones; they are often the moments when nothing seems to happen. The player begins listening more closely, questioning what they hear, and imagining what might be waiting beyond the darkness. In that sense, playable fear is not something the music delivers to the player. It’s something the player creates together with the music.

The Silent Hill scores are obviously very tethered to the gameplay experience, and really, video games as a specific medium. So I’m interested in knowing if there were any specific film scores that influenced the Silent Hill games, specifically?

Yes, absolutely. Although Silent Hill was created for a video game, I never thought of inspiration as something that had to stay within the boundaries of a single medium. I was influenced by many things—films, visual art, literature, industrial music, ambient music, even architecture. When it comes to film scores specifically, composers like Angelo Badalamenti and Ennio Morricone had a profound impact on me. What fascinated me wasn’t necessarily their melodies, but their understanding of atmosphere and psychological space. Badalamenti, especially, showed me that music could feel like a dream, a memory, or an emotional state rather than simply accompaniment. I was also deeply influenced by filmmakers such as David Lynch and Andrei Tarkovsky. Their work taught me that ambiguity can often be more powerful than explanation. Many of the ideas that found their way into Silent Hill came from that realization. The goal was never to tell the player exactly what to feel. It was to create a space where their own subconscious could participate.

Those influences absolutely carried over into my film work. In fact, I think the philosophy behind my approach has remained remarkably consistent regardless of the medium. Whether I am composing for a game or a film, I am rarely interested in telling the audience what is happening on screen. I am more interested in revealing what cannot be seen. The hidden emotion beneath a conversation. The memory that a character cannot escape. The feeling that exists between two thoughts. Those are things that cinema and games both allow music to explore. The technical methods may differ, but the artistic goal is often the same. I still find myself pursuing the same thing I was searching for when I first worked on Silent Hill. Not music that explains a world, but music that makes a world feel haunted by something just beyond our understanding.

I love how you modeled your approach to video game scoring after the rise of new wave music, breaking through the conventions of the medium and ushering in something brand new. How does your approach to film scoring compare?

I think the situation is a little different with film because cinema has a much longer history than video games. When I entered the game industry, it still felt like a relatively young medium. Many of the conventions had not yet been firmly established, which created opportunities to experiment and challenge expectations. Film, on the other hand, has more than a century of artistic history behind it. There are already many great traditions and extraordinary composers who have shaped the language of film music. Because of that, I never approached film with the idea of trying to revolutionize it. What interests me is finding a voice within it. In some ways, the influence of new wave is still there—not necessarily in the sound itself, but in the mindset. What inspired me about new wave was not simply a musical style. It was the willingness to question assumptions and to ask whether things could be done differently. I try to carry that attitude into every medium I work in. When I compose for film, I often ask myself: “Does this scene really need music?” “Does the audience need to be told how to feel?” “Could silence communicate more than a melody?”

Sometimes innovation is not about adding something new. Sometimes it is about removing something that people expect to be there. The older I become, the more interested I am in restraint in creating space, in allowing the audience to meet the work halfway. So while my goal in games may have been to expand the vocabulary of the medium, my goal in film is often to listen more carefully to what the film itself is asking for. In both cases, however, the motivation is similar. I am not interested in following conventions simply because they exist. I am interested in discovering what feels emotionally honest. If that leads somewhere unexpected, then perhaps something new can emerge naturally.

I think one of the clearest throughlines from your approach to video game scoring and the traditions of film scoring is the shared idea of “symbolizing” sounds in the context of the greater narrative at play. But I really think the medium plays a significant role in how these symbols might appear through sound. Have you noticed a difference in composing symbolic sounds for games versus film?

I think there is a very important difference. In film, a symbol is often presented to the audience. In games, a symbol is often discovered by the player. That may sound subtle, but I think it changes everything. A filmmaker can carefully control when an image appears, when a musical theme returns, and how those elements relate to one another. Because of that, symbols in film can be more deliberate and direct. In games, however, the player may encounter things in a different order, spend more time in one area than another, or even miss certain details entirely. As a result, symbolic sounds often need to be more flexible and more subconscious.

I’ve always been interested in symbols that are felt before they are understood. A particular texture, a distant metallic sound, a radio noise, or even a specific silence can begin to acquire meaning without the player realizing it consciously. Over time, those sounds become associated with certain emotions, memories, or psychological states. The player creates part of that meaning themselves. That process fascinates me.

In a way, film symbolism can be compared to poetry. Game symbolism is often closer to archaeology. The meaning is there, but the audience uncovers it piece by piece through exploration. That’s one reason I was attracted to games from the beginning. The player is not simply receiving symbols—they are participating in their creation. So when I compose for games, I often try not to make symbolic sounds too explicit. I prefer when a sound lingers in the player’s mind and only reveals its meaning much later. Those are often the most powerful symbols because they feel as though they belong to the player rather than to the composer.

What scores, video games, or films have impressed you recently?

Recently, I would probably say Reanimal (2026). That game genuinely surprised me. It’s rare these days that I play something and find myself thinking, “How on earth did they make this?” (laughter). What impressed me wasn’t just the visuals or the atmosphere, but the overall cohesion of the experience. Everything seems to work together toward a very specific emotional tone. As someone who has spent many years making games, I’m always interested in the invisible decisions behind a work—the countless choices that shape the final experience. Reanimal made me curious about that process again. It’s the kind of project that reminds you there are still new possibilities in this medium, and that’s always exciting.

Yamaoka’s score for Return to Silent Hill (2026) is out now on vinyl via Laced Records.

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Thank you for reading the 230th issue of Tone Glow. Archaeological music.

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