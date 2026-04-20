The Reds, Pinks & Purples

Photo courtesy of the artist

Since 2019, The Reds, Pinks & Purples has served as Glenn Donaldson’s primary outlet for mulling over fears and insecurities to the tune of ’80s college rock. It’s the most personal and renowned of the thirty-odd aliases and bands he’s worked on in his prolific career, initially envisioned as a means of turning his long, ambling walks around San Francisco into songs, with trains of thought sharpening into angsty, deadpan verses. His tenth album under the moniker is Acknowledge Kindness (2026), and he puts extra emphasis on the instrumentals: It’s the most atmospheric and detailed Reds, Pinks & Purples record to date, weaving influences from alt-country and 4AD goth rock. Jude Noel spoke with Donaldson over the phone on April 13, 2026 to discuss his work’s overlap with stand-up comedy, getting props from emo icons, and turning music into a full-time gig.

Jude Noel: I find the uniformity in your body of work really interesting, especially when it comes to the material you’ve released as The Reds, Pinks & Purples. You’re often using pictures of flowers and buildings in your neighborhood for the cover art, with a thick border. And even the tonal palette is consistent across the board. Is that something you’re intentionally striving for?

Glenn Donaldson: As a fan of records, I like a project that is really consistent. I think the original artist I saw who was like that was Jandek, and so I think it’s a bit of a nod to him. I also just appreciate bands that are consistent. I just don’t really listen to too many records where there’s a lot of variety; I like records that are just one vibe. I mean, The Feelies are kind of my ultimate band. Their career is so consistent and every record is slightly different but it’s always the same, too.

What sort of records are you listening to these days?

I kind of listen to music half the day while I’m doing different things, so I’ll go in and out of micro trends within 24 hours. My sweet spot is definitely the college rock era, like the late ’80s. I’m really into this band called The Schramms right now, which is a country rock band fronted by the original guitarist [Dave Schramm] of Yo La Tengo. I’ve been checking out that catalog. He wrote a couple of songs on the first Yo La Tengo record.

Yeah, I remember when I was first going back and listening to that early Yo La Tengo stuff, I was struck by how many explicitly country-inspired songs there were.

Yeah, Ride the Tiger (1986). That’s kind of my favorite era. I mean, I love President Yo La Tengo (1989) too, which is after he left, but yeah, I think he brought in that country influence, that Byrds influence.

You’ve explored a bunch of genres over different aliases over the years. What made you interested in doing a college rock-inspired project?

That’s what got me into music. I got into music pretty heavy in the late ’80s through a friend’s older brother, who was a college DJ in Lowell, Massachusetts. He brought back Dinosaur when it was still Dinosaur and he showed me Galaxie 500, so I kind of witnessed the birth of that sound. I think that it’s really stood the test of time in terms of songwriting quality and also being experimental.

You’ve been very prolific as The Reds, Pinks & Purples. Do you have an order of operations for writing these songs? Is there a space where you always start from?

Sometimes a song comes like a bolt out of the sky, and it’s kind of complete in your mind, and you just channel it. Other times, I’m going through old notebooks and going, “Hey, this is actually a pretty good verse I could use.” And sometimes you’re piecing it together. Usually, a really cool line just pops into my head and that will lead me into a song.

So you typically start with the lyrics.

I’d say most of the time. Occasionally I’ll write some music and go, “Oh, that music’s pretty good. I should try to write to it.” But I think that’s actually harder to do. I’m impressed when singers can write lyrics to existing music. I feel like that’s hard for me.

Has that always been the case for you, even when you were doing Horrid Red or Art Museums and stuff like that?

It’s pretty close to what I do now, where I was thinking of a melody and song concept and then realizing it. But yeah, it’s kind of like 3D chess with yourself.

I do feel like the lyrics are initially what drew me into this project. So much of it is about making art and then commenting on the art itself. Really interesting. Are there any lyricists that were a big influence on this era?

The thing that really launched me into this era of writing was thinking more about stand-up comedy. The greatest stand-up comics are kind of this raw version of themselves, where they use themselves as the material. In order to be a great comedian, you have to completely destroy your own ego. And so a lot of it was just me thinking about my life through the lens of bleak stand-up comedy.

It definitely comes through. With this type of music, it’s usually so sincere or cute, but I think with The Reds, Pinks & Purples the songs can be sarcastic and dark.

I’ve talked to people, and especially English music writers, and they want to talk to me about irony. And I’m like, I think the sad thing is it’s not ironic, it’s just painful honesty. American comedy is kind of based on this painful honesty, and there’s an art to it. It is somewhat of a character, but it is also true—as true as you can make it when you’re a writer, you know? I just think, “What’s true for me?” And I’m just gonna open the closet or the drawer and look behind the socks. “Here it is.” I think a lot of people have the same thoughts as me that are embarrassing, and I’m just putting myself out there to let people know, “Hey, I have these thoughts too.”

One thing I liked about some of your earlier work is that it talks a lot about the conflict between working for a living and wanting to make art. And I read in a recent-ish interview that you had finally gotten to a place in your life where you were able to make art for yourself full-time. How has that changed things for you?

I was able to cobble together enough income through music and then a little bit of freelance to quit my day job, which I had for over 20 years. I sort of regret not taking that risk sooner, but it’s just so expensive to live in a way where I can afford to make the music I want to make and not be on the street. I have less money now because I’m not getting a steady paycheck. And I’m my own boss, which is good and bad. I was always under a boss, under the hourly clock, and so it’s been strange, but also fun.

How much of your day are you working on music?

I probably work on something every day, but right now, I’ve been slacking because I finished this record. I’m just waiting for it to come out, and I’m doing press, I’m trying to set up shows. I haven’t really been working as much as I normally do, but I did spend eight months on this record that’s coming out. Some days I wouldn’t do anything, and then for three days straight I might just be only doing music. It gets exhausting, the intensity that I have to work at to get things right.

With this new record, the sound is pretty recognizable, but I do feel like the production and the details have leveled up this time around. Were there any things that you approached differently?

Thanks for noticing because, yeah, I did want to make a record that was more detailed and a little bit more sophisticated, whereas I feel like the previous records definitely had a “first thought, best thought” kind of approach. I just had done a bunch of records—nine pieces of vinyl—so I was like, “Well, I’m gonna change it up and really sculpt this one a little more and see where it leads me.”

“Emo Band” is one of the tracks off of the new record that has really stuck with me. Could you tell me about where the inspiration for that one came from?

Directly from emo bands, actually, because a couple of guys from well-known emo bands from the second wave had reached out to me on social media to say that they were fans of The Reds, Pinks & Purples. Or I ended up on some big-name emo band’s playlist. I had this revelation where I was like, “Maybe I’m emo. Am I emo?” It’s kind of a sincere tribute to that scene, but also kind of funny—the idea of older guys reforming their band and trying to feel the same way they did when they were 20. So, it’s really a self-examination of my own work as well—I came from hardcore music when I was a kid, and the challenge of being a musician is trying to stay inspired. That’s really what that song is about.

Where do you turn for inspiration besides music?

The revelation of what this band would be became apparent on walks around my neighborhood taking photos. I had a few songs, and I had some local people I was playing with in my neighborhood. And so it was like, oh, this will just be about this, you know? It’ll be about my life in San Francisco, my neighborhood, the people here. It’s expanded into this macro thing as well, but it doesn’t have to be about grandiose things. It could just be about riding the bus.

Yeah, and you had mentioned before about the sort of work ethic you had before. “First thought, best thought.” Was that something you were very intentional about wanting to do when you started out, being extremely prolific?

The breakthrough came when I realized that what it is to be an artist is the same as trying to be a great comedian. It’s really about opening yourself up, exposing your vulnerabilities, and telling a story about yourself. But you have to have a story to become a storyteller, and this works for so many genres of entertainment. At the same time, I discovered a sound that I could live with. It was mostly about focusing on the guitars and the idea that I would work on the lyrics and put my voice way out front, making that the main feature. I was really wrestling with my demons about being a good singer and lyricist, and I just went for it. You can get very self-conscious producing yourself and I decided not to judge myself in the same way. I have freed myself to become the lead singer of this band.

Your new album is called Acknowledge Kindness (2026). Did you have any particular themes in mind while writing it?

I think with this record, I wanted to be a little bit less topical than I had been in the past and just go more into the lyrics so that people could listen and make up their own meaning. I realized the other day that this is a political record. Not explicitly, but it’s about being human in an inhuman moment in history. I didn’t set out to make that statement, but that’s how I’ve been thinking.

And what kind of stuff are you doing when you’re not making music?

I’m really into biking these days and I’ve been biking a lot. I’m really music-focused, though. I’m kind of a loner, so I get my social life through music by going to shows and supporting other bands and having a band. I joke around with them, like, “I’ll have to buy some friends, hire some friends for my band.” But yeah, you know, it’s hard to have friends as you get older, and music gives you an opportunity to get something out of it, and you can also be social. I really value that.

The Reds, Pinks & Purples’ new album, Acknowledge Kindness, is out April 24th via Fire Records. The album can be purchased at the label’s website and at Bandcamp.

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