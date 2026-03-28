Gwenifer Raymond

Photo courtesy of the artist

Gwenifer Raymond is a fingerpicking guitarist, astrophysicist, and video game developer from Wales. Her background in punk and grunge music support a raw and aggressive take on open-style blues picking in the tradition of John Fahey, reminding us why this music was termed “American primitive” in the first place. Her third album, Last Night I Heard the Dog Star Bark (2025), is a string- and soul-rattling solo guitar record that stood out as one of the best albums of last year. Raymond is currently touring in North America, and will be at Big Ears festival in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, March 28th. Alex Fields spoke with her by Zoom on March 5th, 2026 to discuss her initial interests in music, her approach to composition, and the inspirations behind her song titles.

Alex Fields: I loved your album, It was probably my favorite of last year.

Gwenifer Raymond: Thank you very much.

What music did you grow up listening to, what was your background with music?

I had a revelatory moment when I was 8. I wasn’t really interested in music before, but I had this little cassette player because I was listening to books on tape—I was a dork. My mom actually bought me a cassette of Nirvana’s Nevermind (1991), and putting that on just blew my mind all of a sudden. That was the first piece of music I remember going, “Oh, I really like this.” I was a proper hyperactive little psycho as well—I’d basically run around the house with it on my headphones. My parents listened to a lot of music so I grew up with a lot: Bob Dylan, Velvet Underground, Neil Young. Then punk as well—I got that from my mom, stuff like The Fall and X-Ray Spex. So that’s a wide range of stuff, and that inherently led to casting a wide net and trying to find new stuff.

You got a guitar pretty young right? Did you want to start playing as soon as you found your music?

Yeah, I got Nevermind and then I asked for a guitar. I think it was for my birthday or Christmas or something.

You were in bands pretty much from then on?

Yeah, I played with friends. I was actually playing drums in bands before I was playing guitar, fooling around as much as I could, and then I really started gigging when I was about 14.

Did any of that get serious enough that you ever recorded an album or toured or anything or was it just fun with friends?

Not like touring touring, just gigs here and there. But you know, we recorded a few EPs.

And when did you get into blues or folk music?

It was a cross-pollination, with partly Nirvana to blame. I was a big Nirvana fan when I was a teenager—I still am, but especially as a teenager. On Unplugged (1994) they do that Lead Belly cover, and it’s a pretty straight cover that’s really close to the Lead Belly version. I love that song. Then with my parents listening to things like Bob Dylan and Velvet Underground, I heard early blues music. There was also music I liked that cited it as an influence, so I thought, “Okay, maybe this is for me.”

You used to get these really cheap CDs, maybe a few quid, it was like: The Blues Roots of So and So… and it was just a bunch of good tracks they’d scourge together. Got one of them, and it was like Mississippi John Hurt and Skip James—a great exposure to that pre-War blues. Especially players like John Hurt and Blind Boy Fuller, they’ve got that alternating thumb thing, that country blues kind of ragtime technique. I was completely convinced that it was more than one player. Discovering that it wasn’t, I was like, oh shit, I want to learn how to do this for myself. So that’s what set me down the path for all that stuff.

And it was through the blues that you found John Fahey and the primitive guitar tradition?

Pretty much, yeah. I was playing alternating thumb style country blues, Delta blues stuff. I don’t sing, and most of these pickers are accompanying themselves to sing. I’ve never been very good at learning other people’s songs anyway, so I’d learn bits and pieces here and there and then I’d use all the things I was learning to write my own tunes. But because I wasn’t singing, they tended to be a little more ornamental—a bit more of a composition than a song. I’d play these to someone and they’d say, “That sounds like John Fahey.” I didn’t know who John Fahey was and they played me a record. I was like, okay, apparently this is already a thing!

I’m from Appalachia and my grandpa’s a fingerpicking guitar player, my dad’s named Merle after Merle Travis—

Oh, yeah.

So I grew up around that stuff, but I didn’t discover Fahey until later when I was getting into free jazz and avant-garde music and saw some of his albums like Fare Forward Voyagers (1973) pop up on album lists. It blew my mind and I’ve been obsessed ever since.

It was a perfect marriage for me because I’ve always been obsessed with that left-field, sort-of-noisy, heavier guitar music. In the end, that’s how Fahey saw himself, how he was taken in, and how he saw himself reflected. He hated all that transcendental meditation guitar, but when he got picked up later in life by Thurston Moore and Sonic Youth, I feel like that was more him. So it’s interesting that he came from the blues to that music, in the opposite direction from me.

Yeah, and there are a lot more guitarists today who are descendants of John Fahey than there were for most of his lifetime. It’s a wider influence across genres and you can see different sensibilities of where people are coming from. A lot of the American stuff is more adjacent to ambient music and I’m way less interested in that relative to what you’re doing, which I think fits more into a raw and aggressive sound—that’s what I loved about Fahey in the first place. He finds in the blues and Indian classical music something that feels ancient and powerful, it’s not noodling or lounge music.

It’s almost classical music. People don’t really discuss in that way, but a lot of the best known classical music is riff-heavy. It’s riff-based music, not airy fairy. I know Fahey was into classical as well, and he talked about having an orchestra in his head that he was trying to get out by guitar. I have that same thing I think.

My partner was watching some John Fahey videos last night and in one, he was at a blues festival and the announcer introduced him by saying, “This next performer has elevated the blues to a form of classical music.” Then Fahey just says deadpan, “I didn’t know I did all that” and starts playing.

Nice (laughter).

But it is interesting how a lot of the classic blues stuff is built as a song with a clear ABAB structure, whereas what you do has a much… I don’t know if I want to say freer, but certainly more complex structure with long periods of development. How much of that is worked out intuitively with the instrument in hand and how much is mapped out and planned?

It just comes out, really. I’m not good at rigorous planning. I’ve changed, though. When I started it was more like ABABC, but the more I write stuff—and this may just be my piss-poor attention span—it just got boring to me. Things need to have a structure and call back to themselves or it’s unsatisfying; you want the end of the track to have a precursor in the earlier parts, but it’s more of a puzzle trying to figure out how to put it together. It takes me forever to write tracks, it’s like pulling teeth. Like, “Where the fuck does this go? It needs to go somewhere but I don’t know!” (laughter).

You’ve got bits and pieces and great riffs from just playing the instrument, but putting it together to something that feels like a structured composition is another thing.

That’s the hard bit, the proper bit. Everyone can noodle, but I’m not a fan of noodling.

Being a solo performer, you can compose pieces in a more open-ended way. If you’re playing in a traditional folk band there are roles for everyone to play and clear options for how to structure a song, but alone you can go off in any direction. There’s more freedom but more difficulty, too. How do you solve that problem or decide what works, is it just when it feels right?

It’s literally that. You fuck about with it for a while, and you’ll be banging your head against it for a month with something you can’t get past, and then you’ll play something and know it works. It’s really weird, it feels like a discovery more than anything else.

Do you still play in bands at all or just solo?

Well, I nominally have not quit my last band, but we haven’t played together in a million years. So not really. I like playing in bands, it’s a different energy, but there’s not enough time in the day.

Especially when you have a day job that’s not music.

Exactly, yeah.

So when you started, if you were listening to grunge, did you have an electric guitar or was it always acoustic?

No, electric. At my primary school, you got three free lessons or something and then had to perform “Jingle Bells” in front of everyone (laughter). Everyone else had that standard, cheap learner guitar that was acoustic with probably nylon strings, but I insisted I go out and get a cherry red Squier (laughter).

When did you first get an acoustic? Was it because you were getting into the blues or did you already have one then?

You know, I don’t remember when I got an acoustic. I don’t really sell or get rid of guitars—even my first guitar is in my mother’s house still. I must have had an acoustic guitar before I got into this blues picking, but I don’t remember what happened to it.

Do you ever play around with fingerstyle on electric, or thought about making an electric album?

Oh definitely, it’s more slide-y. There’s bits of electric on the last album, but I think people think it’s synth. There’s no synth on the album, it’s all guitar, just with pedals and electric lab steel and stuff. I have done bits and bobs like that for friends. I have a friend, the Australian guitar player Andrew Tuttle, where I used my microtonal electric in the background on his album.

You grew up in Wales—were you in Cardiff?

Well, I was in the Valleys.

Was there a folk music scene there, or have you ever been plugged into a folk music scene in the UK?

A little bit. Not when I was a teenager—that was all punk and noise bands and none of that folk nonsense when I was a teenager. But when I got into blues guitar and especially banjo and lap steel, I played a few instruments in a neo-folk band for a while. I had a stint playing banjo for a clogging group that met up at the community center too. But I was never part of any big, proper jams.

How did the banjo happen?

The two things I heard that made me want to play the banjo originally were “Country Death Song” by the Violent Femmes, because it’s got a sick ass banjo breakdown in it, and Sixteen Horsepower. There’s really nice banjo in some of that stuff. Also, there’s that great, pseudo-documentary by Jim White, Searching for the Wrong-Eyed Jesus (2003). It’s got Eugene Edwards [of Sixteen Horsepower] playing banjo on a nice version of “Black Soul Choir.” And there’s Lee Sexton and Clarence Ashley on the album, and it’s all clawhammer banjo, which is basically what I like. So I decided to learn the banjo, and I got really obsessed with it. I played so much banjo the first week I owned one that I blew out my shoulder and couldn’t play for like a month (laughter).

Did you teach yourself clawhammer?

No, because when I decided I wanted to learn alternating thumb I actually found a teacher, this guy in Cardiff who was a really good alternating thumb blues player. I think he was really excited to not be teaching “Smoke on the Water” to eight-year-olds (laughter). He also played clawhammer, so when I mentioned I wanted to learn banjo he said he could play and taught me that too.

Here in Appalachia, clawhammer banjo is everywhere, but it’s obviously less common elsewhere. It’s cool to see it come up on a blues album from the other side of the Atlantic.

There’s a beautiful sound to it. It’s the most drone-y one and that ties in with American primitive, which is kind of like drone music.

There haven’t been as many banjo players in that scene. A few now, but not so many historically, other than Sandy Bull.

I think it’s hard to write this music for banjo. I’m a fairly competent clawhammer player and on my first album [You Were Never Much of a Dancer (2018)], there’s a few tracks, but I found it hard to write anything that wasn’t the same thing, which is why it went away on the other albums. I just had a few songs in me and they were stunt banjo, like playing really fast (laughter).

One of your banjo tunes is called “Bleeding Finger Blues” on your first LP. Is that based on a true story?

(laughs). It’s based on the continued life experience of that song. Whenever I played banjo I’d cut my fingers and spray blood all over the banjo skin. I thought that was really cool (laughter), so I’d save it for the end of the set so I could have a Gwar-esque display of bodily fluids.

It’s funny how much of that is there in folk music. I knew a mandolin player who sliced a chunk of his thumb off on the strings while warming up—was bleeding everywhere, wrapped a Band-Aid around it and went out and played a whole show.

Totally, it’s brutal. The one comment you hear a lot from guitarists is having tiny little cuts you have to superglue. I’ve pulled away the skin from my nail while on tour and used, not even medical glue, just airplane glue.

It’s gnarly. I’ve never played with actual fingerpicks but I assume that’s also an ordeal?

In a different way. The picks protect your fingertips more, although my fingers are really fucked. But if you want to play at any level of comfort in terms of them not flying off, you have to wear them really tight. They do cut off the circulation. The worst is getting them off at the end. Your fingers have gone numb, and touching them can be quite painful—that’s the worst bit at the end of a set (laughter).

You play very hard, too. Do you have any muscle issues in your right hand?

No, but I’ve got pretty strong. The main thing I have is a fucked-up shoulder, but a lot of guitarists have that. It’s funny, because I do remember when I couldn’t play some of my own songs; I guess I’ve just built up the muscles now.

My friend saw you perform and was wondering if you ever get your hair caught in the strings (laughter).

All the fucking time. The worst one is I play with a little gooseneck microphone, and sometimes my hair gets stuck in it and I’m trying to keep playing without being able to move my head. So if you see my head leaning sideways and weirdly not moving, that’s what’s happening (laughter).

Your day job is in video game programming, right?

Yeah, I’m technical director of a company that does audio for computer games.

I think I read that you worked on the Diablo games?

Not me personally, but the company does.

So your company doesn’t work on the actual music for the games?

Sort of. It’s complicated how it works. We do have a few composers we work with, but we mostly just ask them and take a tiny commission because they’re not really our employees. Video game music is complicated because it’s not a static piece of music where you play it and it ends. It has to come in and out and respond to what’s happening in the game. There’s quite a lot of logic to composing it and implementing the music into the game. So we do some of that.

As a musician do you have any interest in writing for video games or a film score?

I’d love to do movies. Games probably less so because of the way they are, unless it’s a static piece of music for a cut scene. But movies would be great. I’m always sniffing around trying to get into it. I’m more of a movie nerd than anything else, really.

What sort of movies are you into?

I’m pretty broad. My mom was a film director. Growing up, we never had a car or went on holidays, we never had a whole lot of money, but the one thing we did do is go to the movies every single week. So I grew up obsessive about movies. If I had to name my specialty, it’s horror movies. And all kinds, from your A24 “elevated horror” to your ’70s giallo to your 1980s, From Beyond (1986) or Society (1989). I don’t go quite to ’50s and ’60s atomic-age stuff.

What sort of films did your mom make?

She was a documentary filmmaker. She had this all-women’s company, and when they made films they didn’t actually credit their roles—they just had the collective name. They were called Red Flannel. They did a lot of stuff for Channel 4, the BBC in the UK. The most famous one they did was this film called Mam (1988) about women in the Valleys across a certain period, I think between the Wars. And that’s in the BFI National Archive—it was deemed important enough.

Is there any programmatic element to your music? It’s instrumental, but the names often refer to people or subjects you’re interested in. Do you have those in mind while writing or do the names come later?

The names mostly come later. There’s a few where I’m writing about a thing: “Laika’s Song” and “Ruben’s Song” are about dogs.

Yeah I caught the Laika reference, because you have a background in astrophysics, right?

Yeah, yeah. I studied astrophysics.

So Laika, and the Dog Star and all that, are your other interests shaping how you compose?

The specific names come later, but I assume that stuff is informed by whatever it is I’m into at the time. While writing the last album, I was reading a lot of pulp sci-fi, a lot of weird time and infinity. White Light (1980) and The House on the Borderland (1908) and shit like that. So the names, traditionally they come later, but they’re about what the songs sound like to me, which is usually this stuff I had in my head while writing. “Last Night I Heard the Dog Star Bark” is a lift—I nicked that line from a comic book: The Invisibles (1994-2000) by Grant Morrison.

What’s the context of that line in the comic?

So it’s like this occult, psychedelic comic where there’s a team of occult heroes. They travel back in time to save the Marquis de Sade. There’s a young lad who’s the protagonist and he gets taken under the wing of this mad hobo mystic called Tom O’Bedlam. Tom shows him around and is describing all the hidden, occult nature of London, like “Ixat” is a magic word you see reflected in a puddle on the ground from a Taxi. So he says all this barmy stuff, and one of my favorite lines he says in it is, “Last night I heard the dog star bark.” And that’s it, there’s no context to explain what it means, it’s apropos of nothing.

Just something that stuck with you.

Yeah, where I’m reading and have to stop and think, oh, I’m going to write that down.

Another song is called “Bonfire of the Billionaires.” Do you have plans for how we round them up and restrain them while we light it? (laughter).

I have to enter your country on a visa soon, so I’m saying, “No comment.” (laughter).

You’re still touring for Dog Star, but do you have plans for what you’re doing next?

I’m still writing. I’ve got a couple of tunes that I think are decent. My previous three albums have all been recorded at home, for no money. My last one was recorded in this room on a couple of mics that I borrowed, so the total cost was like 50 quid. I’m thinking about going into a proper studio next time because I feel like this sort of guitar music is great live and has a certain dynamism and immersion in that setting. I think on record it loses something.

So I think it’s interesting to see what you can do to make up for that on an album and somehow expand the sound. I’m not talking about replacing it or making an electronic album—I still essentially like acoustic guitar and writing everything for acoustic—but I want to see how we can explode things and make it different from a live performance. I used to have an attitude that I think comes from my punk background, like, “Fuck anything you can’t do live. Only record what you can play live.” I’m going away from that, but who knows, I may change my mind.

Your style in particular is very physical and immediate and timbral. The presence of the guitar, even on recordings, is very much felt—you hear the strings buzz and the fingers slide. That physical presence is central to the style. Do you think of it differently live versus studio or do you just think of everything as live?

Mostly I just think about it as live. The difference, to be honest, is that there’s fun to the dynamism live, and a certain level of risk. You tend to play more full-on and out there. You hit a duff note, you move on and you’re past it. That note on a record is there for posterity, for all time (laughter). You tend to be a little bit more well-behaved on a record.

And your style in general is pretty full-on, you play at a much faster average tempo than a lot of music in this tradition. Does that just come naturally for you?

Yeah, I can’t help it. On the album I’ve even slowed myself down a bit. I think I hear everything in slow motion because I’ll play something and think it was a good tempo, and then hear it played back and I’m like, Jesus Christ, that was way too fast. I have to really control myself. But if it’s live I’m going to fucking go for it. Again, I was in punk bands and noise bands, and you can probably tell I speak fast, I’m just a fairly rapid person.

Was your fingerpicking style always this style of alternating drones on the bass strings and melody on the higher ones, or have you explored other techniques playing out of chord positions?

I don’t really mess around with proper chords. I just like the big heavy sound. I do little sections with fretted chords, but only sections. I also have tiny, crap little hands; I can’t really hold a chord with these baby hands. There’s more room for the things I’m good at with the open style.

Yeah my grandpa also had tiny hands, but he played more closed chords so he’d constantly do the Merle Travis thing of fretting bass strings with a thumb wrapped around.

Oh yeah I do that all the time, that’s why I do it constantly.

Well, thank you for your time, and I really look forward to seeing you at Big Ears. You’ve toured in the U.S. before right?

Yeah, this is my third or fourth time.

Folk music has such a strong connection to place and landscape, and a lot of what you play originates in North America, does it feel different to you at all touring and playing here?

In terms of the clubs, as it were, they’re kind of the same everywhere. I’m playing fairly DIY places, and they tend to be pretty similar. But everything outside of that is super different. America feels super different. Just like getting around is crazy. I don’t know how you lot do it.

Day-long drives.

Well I don’t drive!

Oh, you wouldn’t make it.

I’ve got to go from Santa Fe to Albuquerque to catch a flight. I see there’s a train but it runs like twice a fucking day. It’s not even far! What is wrong with you people? (laughter). It’s crazy, and it’s not just the distance, it’s the absence of trains. High speed rail would be a great solution for America. Some of them don’t really make any sense how long they take. What are they going 30 miles an hour for, what is this?

Gwenifer Raymond’s music can be found at Bandcamp. She plays her set at Big Ears tomorrow, March 28th.

Thank you for reading the 218th issue of Tone Glow. American century of humiliation.

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