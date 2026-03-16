Tone Glow

Tone Glow

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Flermilyxx
5h

Love how working on one project may reveal ideas for other projects - speaks to how pursuing something can reveal new pathways and avenues that you wouldn't have likely realised prior. I've found this a consistent thread of music I've made in the past (in fact, reading the OPN Tone Glow interview from last year revealed to me a tool which, I guess, I kinda needed to unlock what was, at that point, locked, with a few creative projects I was working on). Hope Bill enjoyed "Wuthering Heights" (lol). Thanks for sharing another great chat!

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