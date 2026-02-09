Rocketship

While bands like Beat Happening and Talulah Gosh devised the scrappy, childlike blueprint for indie pop during the mid-80s, the genre’s second wave of participants looked beyond their bedrooms in pursuit of more ambitious and refined songcraft. A Certain Smile, a Certain Sadness, the 1996 debut album by Rocketship, typified this trend, blending fizzy ambient interludes and slowcore song structures with the pop-forward cuteness of their forebears. Though the band has only sporadically released new material in the years since, overhauling their aesthetic each time, A Certain Smile’s influence has grown with each new generation of pop kids, particularly as it’s grown easier to tinker with synths and extended track lengths from the comfort of one’s own apartment. As Rocketship gears up to release the album’s 30th anniversary reissue on Slumberland Records (alongside accompanying tour dates), Jude Noel spoke with frontman Dusty Reske over Zoom on February 1st, 2026 to discuss the philosophy of cuteness, his commitment to experimentation, and Rocketship’s next album.

Jude Noel: I read a Chickfactor interview in which you talked about going to shows with your mom when you were a kid. Did you and your parents share an interest in music when you were growing up?

Dusty Reske: In the ’70s, my dad played acoustic guitar and it seemed amazing to us that someone we knew could play it. He would do, like, “Angel Baby” and he was into country fingerpicking. He took a break for 30 years and then got back into it a decade ago, which is pretty cool—it inspired me to up my skills on guitar. But my first real memory of listening to music is that whenever my mother needed to do something in the house, I’d be in her bedroom listening to Best of the Beach Boys (1966) and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967). It’s interesting looking back because obviously they’re quintessentially pop—the Beach Boys in particular are super twee.

How did you start getting into underground music culture and making your own music?

I had a friend when I lived in Houston named Tom. He was really into English alternative rock, or whatever we called it back then—I guess it was early and mid-80s new wave like The Cure, New Order, and The Smiths. We were a preppy crowd in a way, but he was the one to turn us onto that. I didn’t really know about any kind of independent music scene in the United States until I moved to California when I was about 18. I started playing music with my friend Josh [Berkley] and this guy named Aaron; we were doing Depeche Mode, New Order kind of stuff.

I had another friend named John Conley who was in another band, and he’s actually still in a band right now called Desario. He had all these 7-inches and knew a lot more of what was going on in the indie scene. I went over to his house and he played me a bunch of records while I wrote down the names of labels I liked. It was revelatory in that there was this idea of “getting signed” somehow, and you didn’t know how it happened. But I guess if you were good enough, there’d be a buzz in your town and you’d get label interest. Putting out 7-inches was just like, “Oh, let’s just put out a record.” It seemed pretty legit. It’s small scale, less daunting, and it was dovetailing with my newfound interest in radical politics because of this DIY ethic that’s not dealing with huge corporations.

Was there a particular record or experience that really made you want to get involved with it all?

That was a little bit earlier. In 1987, I went back to California to play music with Josh and Aaron. Josh and I had been doing these novelty songs in high school, but this was a more serious endeavor, and it all just clicked. I was thinking about it all the time, and it’s all I really wanted to do. That’s when it really started to be the main part of my life that everything else was based around.

In Sacramento, Tiger Trap was a huge change because along with Pavement, who were from Stockton, these were local bands that people outside of Sacramento liked. It was like, whoa, you could be from Stockton and have people actually like you? Sacramento was always in the shadow of San Francisco. If you were an artist back then, you might pack up and go to the Bay Area because there were more opportunities. Now there’s Deftones and Cake, but back then we just had Tesla, who were the big band. I don’t know if anyone remembers that hard rock band, but they have this song, “No Way Out,” which had a pretty good chorus. They were kind of it.

A lot of these bands were actually younger than me. Tiger Trap was like five years younger, and they were all women playing super poppy, super catchy music, and I related to their approach quite a lot. It was unpretentious. They’re having fun, but the songs are also so good. And they just made it seem like you could do it yourself.

How did Rocketship’s sound emerge from that? People definitely refer to both Rocketship and Tiger Trap as twee, but I feel like the sounds are pretty different. Like, Rocketship seems to be coming from a place that’s sort of shoegaze, sort of Stereolab to me. Maybe more of a British or European aesthetic.

I think at the time, a bunch of that stuff was just getting smushed together. The bands I’d been playing in previously were shoegaze bands. And that was the British music that we were really heavily into: Ride and Slowdive and Chapterhouse, and all the second-tier, third-tier bands. We just listened to it all, but then we kind of burned out on that. I was going to do a slowcore band, like Galaxie 500 except it’d be based around organ. The thing about the scene as I remember it back then is that I don’t remember delineating who sounded like what, and what their sound was. There was just, like, alternative music. It wasn’t that I played indie pop—I just played pop and I was an independent artist.

I didn’t really know what “twee” was and people still ask me about it. I can give examples, and the Beach Boys actually are a good example of it, but the stuff I was into was all over the place. The main American bands were R.E.M., Sonic Youth, and then these bands that came out of that like Polvo and Trumans Water. Pavement was a huge influence on everybody, and to me, they just kind of sounded like Pavement. At the time they were always being referred to as sounding like The Fall, who I had never really heard of, so I didn’t really know what Pavement were like. And then there’s Stereolab, too, who at least in their early stuff I totally related to shoegaze music because of its droniness and the state of hypnosis they’d create by just playing one chord over and over. Even Yo La Tengo had a lot of cool organ jams that sounded like Stereolab.

When I listen to A Certain Smile, A Certain Sadness (1996) now, I hear in a lot of ways what I was into then. A lot of smushing together of different styles. I was really into Red House Painters, and when I hear “Friendships and Love” I’m like, “Oh, that’s like this slowcore thing that Red House Painters was so great at.” John Conley and I were into Red House Painters, but like the indie scene that I was a part of—the Slumberland scene with Henry’s Dress and Tiger Trap— I don’t think any of those kids liked 4AD. That was this whole other world, where I was still into the “mainstream alternative.” There’s a bunch of stuff that I was into at that time that you can kind of hear in there. But you can’t really just say I do this one distinct sound. I think that’s still true today.

Speaking of organ being such a big part of the early Rocketship sound, where did you get the one you used to record? Was it difficult to record and mix that on your own? I’d imagine that there weren’t a lot of bands recording DIY at that time that were making that much use of organ sounds.

No, it’s true. I was reflecting on that recently. Keyboards and synthesizers, in a lot of ways, had become totally passé in alternative music. Back in the day, you would listen to the Top 40 stuff and they all had drum machines and lots of synths. Most of the bands we were into were, in a way, reacting against that. But then Stereolab broke all that down, bringing back the old electronic sounds from the ’70s, like old transistor organs and Moog synthesizers. That was a palette you could use that wasn’t as annoying as all these terrible digital synthesizers that became so popular in the ’80s and aged badly into the early ’90s.

Somebody was selling an old Hammond organ, probably through the newspaper. It wasn’t the famous B3; it was the M2, and it was from the ’50s. It was cherrywood, and it was huge. It weighed a lot. It wasn’t very loud, but it was beautiful. It had two layers of keyboards, so I could play the melody up here and then the chords down here on top of it. It had a very simple tremolo function. That’s what I took up to my second-story apartment, crazily. I would never do anything like that now (laughter).

Something I hear when people talk about that first record is how loud the organ sounds in the mix. And I like that it’s a polarizing part of it. What was your experience actually like putting these tracks together? Did you have any sort of guidance or were you figuring it out on your own?

I’ve always self-recorded, and I wanted some kind of systematic way to mix the organ. So what I did, I think, was match the levels of the guitar and the organ by just looking at them. But obviously, a guitar is more dynamic. It was like, “Okay, well, they match—sounds good,” and then I’d pan them in wherever I wanted them. But I remember during the mastering, one of the pre-mastering dudes going, “I’ve never heard an organ this loud.” I didn’t really notice it, but yeah, I have heard that it’s really, really loud. I have a hard time mixing like that now because It sounds too loud. But then, there’s something that’s kind of cool about it. I mean, something had to give. I feel like the bass guitar is too low on the record. I can hear the guitars pretty well, and the organ. But yeah, it’s really blaring.



What has it been like revisiting that album, with the 30th anniversary reissue coming out? Is there anything about it that you appreciate more or less?

I like that I was already exploring more complicated chords, and I like some of the key changes that happen. They’re kind of surprising for the genre. I think the melodies are strong. Relearning the guitars, I think the parts are kind of cool. Really, what’s cool is being brought back into that time period in my life, which was a period of transition. I’ve been thinking about the house that I recorded it in, in the garage in Oak Park, which is a neighborhood in Sacramento. It’s kind of hard to believe it’s been 30 years. There are a lot of emotions tied up with that record.

Has it surprised you that over the years, A Certain Smile has influenced people as much as it has? I remember when I was in high school, I would see people post about it online and say it was a really good twee album. Did you ever think people were going to be listening to it in the future?

No, I never imagined that. I never really thought about the future or myself being in my 50s back then. To this day, it’s just about writing the songs and making the work. And then whatever happens to it has nothing to do with me, really—I can’t control it. And I don’t really have aspirations for that. I rarely listen to my old recordings, which is strange, but I’m just so sick of them after writing and recording them. The artistic process of making them is totally different from listening to music I like. It’s kind of lame, because it’d be cool to throw on some music that I liked that I made. But all I hear is like, “Oh, I should have turned the hi-hat down.”

How was it received upon release?

I felt like people could have liked it more. I remember being done with it and coming up to Portland, actually, to visit a friend. Maybe she was just tired from work or whatever, but she wondered why the musical breaks in between the songs were so long. But I mean, I think people liked it within our art scene. This was an indie scene, though, so it’s not like Spin or Rolling Stone were going to write about it; you just had to hear about it from your friends. Cornelius really liked it too, and that gave us the opportunity to play in Japan a couple years after it came out.

I would say that by the early-to-mid aughts, it didn’t really seem like there was much general interest, and then a new generation came around in the early teens and were rediscovering a lot of that music as shoegaze and dream pop. I think streaming has helped, too. Whatever the scene is that likes this kind of music now, it’s global. This means that it’s also somewhat removed from the scene—like, it’s just music. I think a lot of people who aren’t only into indie pop can hear the songs and think they sound good.

Earlier, you mentioned the lengthy interludes on A Certain Smile. A couple of years later, you released an entirely instrumental ambient project. What influenced that stylistic turn?

Garden of Delights (1998) was essentially the idea of having those interludes go on even longer. All this stuff was done on analog tape because I was really into analog music. I was just making tape loops, manipulating tape and flipping it over back and forth. Unfortunately, I got really into marijuana at the time, and so I think I was mostly, like, getting stoned and just messing around with tapes. That was it, basically. I hadn’t actually listened to any ambient music before that. Later, I got into Brian Eno and got a grasp of what was out there, like Stars of the Lid, and Tim Hecker has some really great stuff that’s fundamental to my soul. But I did this record way before I got into other ambient music later on.

So you were really just messing around with a process you came up with on your own?

Yeah, just the idea of doing a whole record of interludes. I thought it’d be kind of cool, like a bedtime record.

It would be about a decade before you released the next Rocketship album [Here Comes… Rocketship (2006)]. What were you doing in the time between those two coming out?

I moved up to Arcata, California, and some of my interest in doing so was that there was an activist community that’s probably still there. It was the time of the timber wars in Mendocino County and Humboldt County. I really got into that scene of Food Not Bombs and a free bike program, Critical Mass Bike Rides. I spent a lot of time in meetings, but I was reading a lot and educating myself, as well. I don’t like thinking of music as a job, so I was just doing it casually. And you have to sleep and go to work, and then I was spending time with my girlfriend. I think I’m just not very prolific. It takes me a long time to figure out how I want to do a song. I’m not like Prince, putting out a record a year, so it just dragged on and on and took forever. I mean, the last one I put out was in 2019, and I have a new one that’s pushing like six or seven years now. It seemed like I was just going to follow it up right away, but I didn’t. So yeah, I was having a good time hanging out in the redwoods, going to hot tubs.

I feel like that album was a huge tonal shift. I remember the first time I heard it, like, years ago, I didn’t know how to feel about it. But listening to it now, this feels very ahead of its time and very strange. There’s some sampling, and there’s all of these weird, chopped-up trip-hop beats. It doesn’t seem like something that a lot of people in the indie pop space were doing in the 2000s, but it seems like something that people are doing now. What was going through your head when you were making the album, and what inspired all these experiments?



In some ways, it was the advancement of technology. My tape machine finally broke down, and I couldn’t get it repaired. People stopped making heads for tapeheads. And so my dad, thankfully, bought me a Dell computer with like a 20GB hard drive. Then I started piecing together a computer to record with. There were things that I’d see other people doing that I wanted to mess around with. With Emperor Tomato Ketchup (1996), Stereolab was already dismantling their band and using loops, and that went even further with Dots and Loops (1997). You could just chop up stuff and take the chorus and move it somewhere else. That was all kind of new. And then obviously, hip-hop had been really revolutionizing music with its sampling of other people’s material and putting it in new contexts. To finally have those tools was great. I mean, it seemed like it opened up a lot of possibilities, having drum machines on the computer at my disposal to edit. I think I was using Logic at the time.

Something like [opening track] “The Scene Section” is really the foundation of it all. It’s a very twee kind of song, but then it has all of these erratic beats. Drum ‘n’ bass was a big influence back then, and so I was just able to smush more of my influences in there. And I guess this is indicative of the ways I’m not an indie-pop artist or a twee-pop artist. I can’t get away from it, and I don’t want to because I love the sound, but I’m not having to stick to it. “The Foxes’ Teeth” has all of these Stravinsky string samples chopped up and turned into something different, which reminded me then of, like, Wu-Tang Clan, but then the beat makes me think of Reprazent, that English drum ‘n’ bass artist. I’d sometimes lose the people that were into the stuff that came before, but I didn’t really care because it’s about what I wanted to do.

How was that record released? I remember looking on discogs and seeing that It was a self-released project.

It was still in the CD times, but CD-Rs were totally cheap, and everybody had CD burners. It just seemed like, why not just make our own CDs? And part of it was political. “Why should I give half of the money to somebody else to make the CDs? We’ll just make it ourselves.” That still applies today, I think, with physical merch and certainly with digital distribution, but that was just the thinking. My friend Andrew Kaffer from Kissing Book has radical politics as I do, and we just started talking about doing our own label. And then my girlfriend, who then became my wife, Cynthia Nelson, was on the label as well. We called it Nonstop Co-op, and the idea was non-hierarchical. All the artists own it. It’s a great idea, but the problem is that none of us had the capital or extra time to do a label. Like, are you going to do PR? Are you going to call radio stations? I didn’t even know what label people really did. We didn’t really have the business acumen or the follow-through to do it, which is not atypical in that independent music scene from the ’80s and the ’90s, where someone loves music, they just want to start a label, they put out their friends’ records, and then they have 250 of them sitting on their shelf.

A long while later, Rocketship would return in the mid-2010s. I know you mentioned that there was this resurgence of interest in Rocketship as a sort of dream pop or shoegaze band. Was that part of the reason you ended up reviving the project?

Kind of. I started having kids with my wife in 2007 and, like a lot of things I get interested in, I threw myself into it. I was really into parenting and home life and working on the house. But Jim [Rivas], the drummer who recorded all of our early stuff with us, said, “Hey man, I got to know somebody from San Francisco Popfest, do you want to get together and play it?” It didn’t seem like a very good idea at first, but then I started thinking more about it and put together a band to play the San Francisco and New York Popfests with the original bass player Verna Brock, Jim, my friend John Jessee from Portland on keys, and my other friend Kelly [Slusher] on guitar. It was really fun to see a new generation of people enjoying the music, and I really enjoyed playing it—it brought me right back into the band.

What was your thinking going into making 2019’s Thanks to You? It feels like a return to the original form at times.

I think I really wanted to do a guitar/bass sort of thing. It was very purposeful to write those kinds of songs at a time when I was just more into working with my guitar. And even more so now, the whole idea of pushing a production as far as possible isn’t as critical to me. I wanted the solid foundation and maybe the emotions of the tunes to come across more. It’s a lot more of that, but it’s still pretty diverse. I mean, it still has other influences in there—dub influences, some more explicitly shoegaze-y moments.

Thinking a bit more about the reissue of A Certain Smile, I feel like the cover art is a big part of what makes it such an iconic release. Where did that image come from?

Vinyl used to be super cheap in all the thrift stores because everyone had moved to CDs. We were always going through the bins looking for vinyl, and that was just like a box set of five records of music for films put out by Reader’s Digest. I really liked the image, and so I took it for myself.

Speaking of music for films, I also wanted to ask about the 2017 Yorazuya Detective Story soundtrack EP on your Bandcamp. How did that come together?

They were fans of the band and had this movie that they were doing and wondered if I could make some music for it. And… yeah (laughter).

I know you mentioned that Cornelius was a fan of the record. Do you feel like Japan is a big part of your listener base?

I don’t know. I think even today, as far as stats from Apple Music go, Tokyo is one of the cities that play the most Rocketship. Way more than like, Paris or something like that. There’s a lot of interest in Indonesia and the Philippines, too.

Yeah, there’s a lot of cool twee stuff I like coming out of Indonesia right now. And I like a lot of Japanese twee and indie pop.

Rocketship’s music is cute. And if you think of, like, Hello Kitty or something, that’s also pretty cute (laughter).

With cuteness and Rocketship’s music, was that connection something that happened to emerge from the music? Or is it something that you were aspiring towards from the beginning?

That’s a really good question. I mean, I think it’s related somewhat to twee and the continued interest in it. If you were into, as we were, The Cure and Bauhaus, the antithesis of that is twee. Obviously The Cure has great pop songs, but you still associate them with this dour, unsmiling, and unhappy person. I was talking with my girlfriend yesterday about these different ways of reacting to the turmoil that we have in our country right now, and one is that you can feel really depressed and down about it. But at the same time, you want to hold onto the antithesis of the darkness. It’s really important to keep love and compassion and caring for others alive, too. So I think twee and the super cute vibes are some of the affirmative aspects of it all. There was a kind of holding onto our youth or something. We called ourselves kids through our 20s.

When it comes to facing the darkness, how do you feel like you’re holding up?

It’s definitely a vacillation. There’s a book called They Thought They Were Free (1955), which is an interview with Germans about their lives, starting in the ’30s. These were your average Germans who weren’t Nazis, but they also weren’t fighting Nazism. It made me think about how you have your day-to-day life where I’m writing songs or picking my kid up from school, and then there are these terrible things that are rolling out, which are dire in their significance. There’s this kind of seesaw of dealing with it and dealing with these different emotions.

For me, in some ways, I feel fortunate in that the radical politics that I found in the ’90s have been concerned with material reality and an empirical critique of how the world actually operates. So a lot of this isn’t surprising to me. I was part of that group of people who were warning against the Patriot Act back in the day, trying to get people to think about the logic of where this could go. And so now, the military forces that we put out throughout the whole world are coming back home and are being inflicted upon us. In some ways, it’s not surprising and very predictable, but at the same time it’s horrible and shocking, and I’m not sure how it changes.

To end on a lighter and more music-related note, I know that you also do have, as you mentioned, a new album that you are working on. Is it an extension of the sound of the last LP, or are you trying something new like you have in the past?

So it’s done, and it’s called Hurt Feelings. We’re just waiting for these upcoming shows to get done because it’s all happening for this 30th anniversary—I don’t want to bump up against anything. I hope to be on the East Coast in the fall, too, so we’re going to try to sneak that in. Maybe it’ll come out in August. In some ways, I think it’s less guitar-based. In fact, a bunch of the songs don’t have guitar at all. I wasn’t into guitar that much when I was recording some of these songs. I’m singing a lot more. Ellen’s on it too, but there are other female lead singers, and there are some harmonies. There are two cover songs on there that people aren’t super familiar with but make a lot of sense to me. I feel like it’s darker, in many ways. My girlfriend said it was intense to listen to because the emotions are very raw. I think it’s going to be cool.

The 30th anniversary edition of A Certain Smile, A Certain Sadness can be found at Bandcamp and the Slumberland website. More of Rocketship’s music can be found at their Bandcamp page. Rocketship are playing a West Coast tour in April, find dates here.

