DJ Ramon Sucesso

Photos by Marcelo Mudou

DJ Ramon Sucesso (b. 2002) is a Brazilian producer and DJ who came to prominence through his “Sexta dos Crias” videos during the early 2020s. These bombastic clips, made with the help of his older brother Ruan, are characterized by blown-out baile funk music and shaking visuals. Sucesso helped popularize the “bubble beat,” (“beat bolha”), and eventually released his debut album, Sexta dos Crias (2023), on Lugar Alto (and distributed by Honest Jon’s). His follow-up, Sexta dos Crias 2.0 (2026), comes out this Friday, January 16th. Joshua Minsoo Kim and Sucesso talked via Zoom on January 12th, 2026 to discuss the future of baile funk, being a father, and his new album. Thanks to João Visconde, Savio de Queiroz, and Henrique Quadros for help with translation.

Esta entrevista está disponível em português. Por favor desça até o final do texto em inglês.

Joshua Minsoo Kim: I want to start off by asking, because I know that you’re close with your brother Ruan, if you could share an early memory together that paints a portrait of who he is and your relationship with him.

DJ Ramon Sucesso: We didn’t have a bag for the first DJ controller that I got, so there’s this very funny picture of us on our way to an event that we were playing for free. He is holding the controller and a suitcase that my father found on the street while he was working. My laptop could fit in the suitcase but not the controller because it’s too big. So there’s this very funny picture of us when we were starting out, and we look like this (makes a pose and laughs). My memories are mostly of this and the car wash—we had a car wash.

How much older is your brother than you?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: He’s 24, he’s one year older than me.

What was it like growing up in your household? I’m curious if your parents fostered an interest in the arts, if they cared about music in the way that you do now. Obviously there’s music happening all around you where you live, but I’m wondering if your parents fostered a love for the arts in general when you were a child.

DJ Ramon Sucesso: So, at first we were somewhat Evangelicals, like my mother and father. We went along with them to the congregations, but me and Ruan always had our minds elsewhere (laughter). We would listen to funk at low volumes on our earbuds at home so that our parents didn’t hear, and we went to school listening to it. Eventually, he decided to create the funk [YouTube] channel. At some point my family found out, but we still kept going to the congregations. My father criticized it a lot, he lost his mind. But my mom sat down and talked to us, asking, “Is this what you want?” I said “Yes, this is what I want” and she said “alright” and she got my father to accept it.

From the interviews I’ve read, you’re still a Christian. Is that still true?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I go to church a lot, I pay my tithe, and I fully believe in God. That’s basically it.

Savio de Queiroz: Ramon is saying “Evangelical” but it might be closer to what Americans understand as “Pentecostal.”

Do you see any parallels between experiences you had growing up in this Pentecostal church and any parties you’ve been to? There’s a lot of people speaking tongues and it’s very dynamic, very emotionally intense, and I’m curious if you’ve had any experiences like that as well. Do you see them as being similar to any sort of parties that you’ve been to outside of the church?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I was part of a youth group, a children’s group, but a baptism with tongues and stuff like that—I was never a part of that. I know people who’ve spoken in tongues in the church but it’s never happened to me.

Savio de Queiroz: And do you see any parallels between that manifestation and the baile experience?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Ah, yes. I’ve heard many times at church that someone is giving deliverance to the youth at the baile. Is that what he means?

Savio de Queiroz: No, I think he meant it more in a more abstract way, the experience of speaking tongues and the whole funk thing. For you there’s no relation?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Oh no, no. I mean, I never saw it happen personally, but I heard about people going to the baile and they start speaking in tongues there. I never saw it happen, but it has happened before.

Savio de Queiroz: At the baile?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Yes, here in Rio it’s really common that before the baile begins, people organize a congregation at the place. And after the baile as well, in the morning. A church pastor will pray for those who attended the baile, and it’ll happen.

A 16-year-old DJ Ramon Sucesso with his brother Ruan, 2018. Photos courtesy of the artist.

Is it tricky to navigate these two very different cultures that you have in your life? Do you feel like you have to be a different person when you are in church versus when you are DJing—do you think there’s some dissonance there?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I’m very much a God-fearing person; I put God first in everything that I do in my career and life—I don’t drink and I don’t smoke—so basically for me it’s the same thing to be at a gig and to be at church because you don’t drink or smoke at either. I really treat it as work, and I work at home, so there’s no difference for me.

Do you feel like a black sheep then, as a DJ who plays these parties where people are gonna be drinking and smoking? When you were initially going to parties, did you feel awkward about that or was that something you were always comfortable with?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I don’t have many friends because of this. I have many friends who do drink, and I don’t usually go out with them because I don’t drink myself. And they hesitate to invite me out too, but the thing is that if I go out with a group who’s drinking, I’ll enjoy myself as much as everyone else, I’ll dance and have fun. Sometimes at my gigs people tell me, “You don’t smoke, you don’t drink, how can you put on a show like this?” I can do these shows without drinking—I’ll have fun, I’ll dance, you know? But regarding the bailes, I have to keep an eye out. If anything happens, I’ll be aware. If it’s a favela baile here in Rio, I keep myself on high alert. I don’t drink but I enjoy myself as if I were drinking with everyone else.

Savio de Queiroz: For context, whenever you go to a baile, you will see people carrying guns and you see some kind of movement, which you get used to if you’re in the culture, but for him it’s completely natural and not a problem at all.

Do you remember the first party you went to that really blew your mind, that made you recognize that parties could be this really extraordinary experience?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I’m gonna talk about the first time that I played. It was a hangout with the people in my neighborhood, and the reason I’m talking about the first one is because I didn’t play anything special. I took my laptop, the touchpad wasn’t working, some keys on the keyboard weren’t working, and I had to bring a spare keyboard and mouse with me. I was basically sitting down with a laptop, a keyboard, and a mouse. And when I played, the folks at my neighborhood were really supportive and said that I rocked the house, even though I was just hitting play on each track. But it was then that I realized that I was meant for this because everyone was enjoying it and supporting me. The next day everyone from the neighborhood was messaging me—I thought that was awesome. This is what motivated me. Just a reminder: I was never an outgoing person, so when I started playing at parties, that’s when I started going out for real.

What year was this?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: If I’m not mistaken it was in 2018. I was 16 years old.

What do you think is the secret to a good party? What have you learned over the years since you were 16 years old to make sure that everyone is having a good time? Are there certain things that you make sure to focus on, that you make sure happens?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I think it’s mostly about hyping up the audience. You have to play in such a way that you can look at the audience and notice, “this is entertaining to them.” So let’s say I’m playing all sorts of music. If I see that a certain type of music caused people to calm down, I’ll switch things up until I see them moving again. If I see that they’re moving and enjoying it, I’ll go hard on that specific style. The secret is in reading the audience.

You had a European tour, you played at Primavera Sound, you had the Boiler Room performance—have you noticed a distinct difference between audiences throughout Brazil and those in Europe and elsewhere?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I think I’m more welcomed over there than here. This isn’t to say that I’m not welcomed here, but the people over there… I think it’s because they don’t see me that often, or maybe because I’m from a foreign country. But I think it’s very different over there. At these shows, people enjoy them as if it were the last day of their lives, you know?

The album cover for Sexta dos Crias 2.0 (Lugar Alto, 2026)

You have a new album coming out, Sexta dos Crias 2.0 (2026), and obviously you had your debut album [Sexta do Crias (2023)] that came out a couple years ago. I’m wondering if there’s a certain pressure that you felt in making a follow-up given your initial success. Were there specific things that you felt you needed to evolve in your sound or specific things you had to make sure you did, given that this is billed as a sequel to the first album? What thought processes did you have as you were making this second album?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Actually, for this album I was just being myself. When the idea came up to produce the second album, I already had some finished tracks that I hadn’t shown to anyone or released anywhere. I thought, since they decided to release an album, I’ll take these tracks that are almost done and finish them.

Savio de Queiroz: But did you feel any pressure? How was this process?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I didn’t feel any pressure. I was being myself, you know? I didn’t listen to the other album before making it; I did what I always did since Sexta dos Crias (“Homie Fridays”) started.

Savio de Queiroz: Do you see any technical development of your language or the way you played between the first album and this one?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Yes, I noticed a big difference. Even the spoken parts. Since I was no longer mixing podcasts and tracks with voiceover, when making this second album, it felt like I could gather all that I had when I produced it. So I think it’s a lot better.

What did you have to learn in order for this album to be at a higher level?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I think the difference is that there were too many spoken parts in the past. On the first album, I think I spoke too much at too many unnecessary moments. I learned this while doing my gigs, as sometimes I went to more underground shows and the people wanted to listen to the music a lot more than to my voice. So I embraced this change and decided to include that on this album. So I do speak, but not as much as I did on the first one.

SQ: And in regards to mixing, did you improve anything?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Before, I was more apprehensive and afraid of making mistakes. Nowadays I can do it with my eyes closed and it’s like it’s a game. I think I’ve improved.

Was this something that you understood how to do from listening to other producers and DJs, or was it trial and error? How did you understand this better way of making songs?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I think it was a little bit of everything. Nowadays, the aesthetic of baile funk in Rio is mostly related to “percussion” [this is what DJs in Rio call the act of fading out the music to speak on the microphone]. I think it was a little bit of everything, including watching shows from people whose audience is the same as mine. At my shows, I’ll talk and people are just waiting for me to stop talking so they can go back to dancing. I thought to myself that I should talk less, including on the album. I also thought of talking less in order for the album’s [Pitchfork] score to go up (laughter). There’s many things that I did on the album with better mixing in mind, or even the recording. For example, there’s songs where I insert the “break” effect, I don’t know if you know what that is, it’s when it does that little drop (mimics the sound with his mouth). I put these in songs so whenever I’m mixing them, I can use the effect in the middle of them. I make many things with the mixing in mind, like the bass, etc.

How often are you thinking about the music sounding good when played off a phone versus an actual speaker system? Given that you got famous due to videos recorded on phones and so many people nowadays are just listening to music off of them, is that something you ever think about?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: This doesn’t influence me that much. But a lot of times when making my music, I send them over to my phone and I test to see how it sounds on it, and then I’ll test it on regular speakers. But I don’t think it influences me at all, especially since when I record the videos, the sound is not the same, right? It’s the video’s sound, not the music’s sound, you know?

Savio de Queiroz: But do you also think about the video’s sound?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: No I don’t think about that. I think about how I’m gonna mix in the video, how I’m gonna record the video. I think about what the bass will do to the video, if it will distort the image.

I’m thinking about the track titles on your new album. They’re called “Rompendo o Espaço-Tempo” (“Breaking through Space-Time”) and “Distorcendo o Universo” (“Distorting the Universe”). What is the significance of the titles, and are you thinking about your music in this way, that they can manipulate one’s experience of time?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I take my music seriously, but the titles mostly come from comments on my videos. All this stuff related to breaking and distorting, it looks as if I’m actually doing it for real when you watch the videos. People say these things, and it makes sense. It’s mostly because of that.

Savio de Queiroz: But do you think your music allows for a different perception of time?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Lowkey yes. They cause an awesome vibe, you know? Sometimes I’m in disbelief at what I’m doing and think, “Holy shit, that’s awesome! How did I do that?” (laughter). I’ll start saying this to myself.

Are there any things that you learned from becoming a father?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I learned how to gather my strengths in order to not give up. But I’ll admit that when I learned I was going to be a father, I hadn’t blown up yet and wasn’t booking many gigs, so I didn’t have much of an income—it wasn’t my means of subsistence yet. I even considered giving up, but my family told me not to—they told me that until I started making a living, they would help me raise my son and pay for his needs until I started having a proper career. That incentivized me to never give up, to always keep on trying, and to conquer everything for him.

Does your son like your music? Do you play your music for your son a lot?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: He likes it a lot! On Fridays when I’m recording my videos and he’s at home, if I don’t let him play, he’ll throw a massive tantrum! By the way, on my TikTok there are viral videos of him playing, dude. Videos with 1 million views.

Is your son gonna follow in your footsteps and become a DJ?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: No, he’s very smart. I ask him and… (he calls his son over and addresses him) What do you wanna be when you grow up? (his son leaves silently). He wants to be a firefighter or a police officer. Or do you want to be a DJ like dad? (His son then says “firefighter”).

With funk constantly evolving, what do you see as the future of the genre? And what do you see as your role in it?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: In my humble opinion, funk still has a lot of room to grow, but I think the scene is too fractured. I think if folks were more united, the whole thing would grow immensely. I don’t have any predictions for what can change in funk, but I’ll always play along as new things emerge, albeit with my unique take on it and not in a generic way. I’m always trying to stand out.

Is there anything that we didn’t talk about today that you think is important to mention?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: I don’t think so. I really want to go back to Europe, but also tour and visit more countries because I know I have fans in places like Germany and Belgium. Just as a reminder, the first album had a really positive impact, and it led to me being recognized both inside and outside my country. It really helped me to book shows and market myself; it really changed my financial life.

There’s a question I end all my interviews with and I wanted to ask it to you. Do you mind sharing one thing you love about yourself?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: It’s hard to explain, but I really love my career, my fans, my God-given gift. I love believing and trusting in God, and I’m excited for what the future holds for me. There will be good things, good things to love in the future. And my son, I love my son. I love my family and my wife, my mom, my dad, my brother.

DJ Ramon Sucesso’s new album, Sexta dos Crias 2.0, is out this Friday via Lugar Alto. The album is distributed via Honest Jon’s.

DJ Ramon Sucesso

Fotos: Marcelo Mudou

DJ Ramon Sucesso (nascido em 2002) é um produtor e DJ brasileiro que ganhou proeminência no começo dos anos 2020 graças aos seus vídeos da “Sexta dos Crias”. Estes clipes bombásticos, feitos com ajuda do seu irmão mais velho Ruan, são caracterizados pelo funk estourado e câmera tremida. O Sucesso ajudou a popularizar o “beat bolha” e eventualmente lançou seu disco de estréia, Sexta dos Crias (2023), na Lugar Alto. Sua continuação, Sexta dos Crias 2.0 (2026), lança nesta sexta-feira, dia 16 de Janeiro. Joshua Minsoo Kim conversou com o Sucesso via Zoom neste dia 12 de Janeiro de 2026 para discutir o futuro do funk, a sua vida de pai, e o seu novo disco. Agradecemos a João Visconde, Sávio de Queiroz e Henrique Quadros pela ajuda com a tradução.

Joshua Minsoo Kim: Pra começar, eu sei que você é próximo do seu irmão Ruan, você poderia nos contar uma lembrança antiga que você tem do seu irmão, que ilustra bem a sua relação com ele?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: A gente não tinha uma “case” para a primeira controladora que eu ganhei. Aí tem uma foto da gente indo para um evento que a gente ia fazer de graça, ele segurando a controladora e uma maleta que o meu pai achou na rua quando ele trabalhava, que lá coube meu notebook, só que nessa maleta não coube a controladora, porque a CDJ era muito maior que a maleta. Aí tem uma foto muito engraçada nossa de quando nós começamos. Assim, ó (imita a pose e ri). Acho que é mais essa memória e mais o lava jato.

Quantos anos o Ruan tem a mais que você?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Ele tem 24, é um ano mais velho que eu.

Como foi a sua relação com a sua família na sua infância? Seus pais incentivaram seu interesse por arte? Eles se importam com música da mesma forma que você? Obviamente a música acontecia ao seu redor, mas os seus pais em específico fomentaram um amor por música?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: No começo, a minha mãe e meu pai eram evangélicos e a gente ia com eles na igreja. Só que eu e Ruan sempre tivemos a cabeça pro outro lado (risos), a gente escutava funk de fone dentro de casa, a gente botava o fone baixinho pra nossas mães e nossos pais não escutarem, ia pra escola escutando. E acabou que eu e ele decidimos criar o canal de funk. Aí acabou que a minha família descobriu, mas mesmo assim a gente ia na igreja. Meu pai criticou bastante. Bateu mó neurose, mas aí minha mãe sentou e falou “é isso que vocês querem?” aí eu falei “pô, é isso que eu quero” aí ela falou “tá bom” aí acabou que ela fez o meu pai aceitar.

Pelo o que eu vi nas suas entrevistas, você ainda é cristão, correto?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Eu vou bastante à igreja, dou meu dízimo e creio muito em Deus.

Você vê algum paralelo entre a experiência de ir nas igrejas pentecostais e de ir nas festas? Neste tipo de religião há muitas pessoas que falam em línguas e há uma energia bem dinâmica e intensa emocionalmente. Você tem experiência com isso? Você vê semelhanças com as festas que você frequentou fora da igreja?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Já fiz parte de grupo jovem, grupo de criança, mas batizado assim em línguas, não.

Savio de Queiroz: Você vê um paralelo entre esse tipo de manifestação e a vivência das festas de funk.

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Ah, sim. Já fui muito na igreja e falarem de que estão dando livramento com jovem ali no baile, e tal. Mas é isso que está dizendo?

Savio de Queiroz: Não, acho que era num lugar mais abstrato da experiência das línguas e da coisa do funk. Pra você não tem nada a ver uma coisa com a outra e você não vê esse paralelo?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Não, de ver, eu nunca vi não, assim pessoalmente. Mas eu já soube que já foi gente da igreja ali no baile funk as vezes orar e falar essas línguas ali, entendeu?

Savio de Queiroz: No baile mesmo?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Sim, no baile rolando. Aqui no Rio tem muito disso né, as vezes antes de rolar um baile as pessoas fazem um culto ali e tal. E já vi isso também depois do baile, de manhã, com a irmã da igreja passar de orar por eles.

DJ Ramon Sucesso, de 16 anos, com o seu irmão Ruan, em 2018. Fotos cedidas pelo artista.

Você sente que você precisa ser um tipo de pessoa diferente quando está na igreja e outro tipo quando está nos bailes? Você sente que há uma dissonância?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Eu acho que vai muito da pessoa. Eu sou muito temente a Deus, tudo que eu vou fazer eu boto Deus na frente. E também, eu não bebo e não fumo então praticamente, pra mim, é a mesma coisa eu estar no show e estar na igreja, porque na igreja você também não bebe e não fuma. Então pra mim eu levo aquilo ali realmente como se fosse um trabalho e trabalho em casa, então pra mim não tem diferença nenhuma.

Então, nesse sentido, você se considera uma anomalia entre o resto das pessoas associadas ao funk? Você se incomoda em frequentar esses ambientes onde você é um dos únicos que não bebe ou fuma ou você está confortável com isso?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Eu sou um cara de poucos amigos mais por causa dessa questão, porque tenho muitos amigos que bebem, aí eu não saio muito com eles por causa disso. Aí eles mesmo se sentem oprimidos de me chamar, mas se eu sair, por exemplo com vocês e vocês bebem, eu vou sair e vou curtir igual vocês, vou dançar. No meu show os outros me perguntam “você não bebe, você não fuma, como é que tu consegue fazer um show assim sem beber?” mas eu vou zuar, vou dançar, entendeu? Mas a questão de baile funk, eu fico muito, também, ligado. Se aconteceu alguma coisa, eu já tô na atividade. Se for baile de favela no Rio, eu já fico nessa atenção total. Mas curto normalmente, como se estivesse bebendo com todo mundo.

Você lembra da primeira festa que você foi que explodiu sua mente? Uma festa que provou que é possível existir esse tipo de experiência incrível.

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Eu vou falar, acho que é melhor, da primeira vez que eu toquei. Foi uma resenha da rapaziada do meu bairro aqui e eu falo da primeira pelo fato de que o que eu toquei não era nada, tá ligado? Meu notebook não funcionava o “touch”, não funcionava o espaço, alguns botões não funcionavam. Aí acabou que eu tive que levar outro teclado e um mouse. Aí ficava só o notebook, o teclado e o mouse tocando. [Eu fiquei] sentado ainda. E acabou que eu toquei, e a rapaziada aqui do meu bairro, todo mundo apoiou, falou que eu amassei, tal. Por mais que eu só botava a música ali, apertava o play, trocava, apertava o play na outra… Aí foi quando eu vi que isso aqui era pra mim. No outro dia todo mundo me mandando mensagem, foi isso que me motivou também. Lembrando que eu nunca fui um cara muito de sair, então quando eu comecei a tocar nas festas, foi quando eu comecei a sair de verdade.

Em que ano que essa festa aconteceu?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Se não me engano, foi em 2018. Eu tinha 16 anos.

Para você, qual o segredo de um bom show? Tem alguma coisa que você aprendeu desde os 16 anos que você sempre leva em consideração quando quer fazer um bom show?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Acho que é muito animar o público. Tocar em prol de você olhar pro público e falar “pô, isso aqui tá agradando o público ali.” Aí vamos supor, eu toco vários tipos de música, se eu ver que a rapaziada tá um pouco parada com o ritmo de música que eu vou tocar, então vou mudar para outro até ver a rapaziada se mexer. Quando eu ver a rapaziada se mexer e gostar daquilo, então eu vou macetar só naquilo. O segredo é ler a platéia.

Você fez uma tour na Europa, tocou no Primavera Sound e no Boiler Room, você notou uma diferença entre o público brasileiro e o público europeu?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Eu acho que lá eu sou muito mais abraçado do que aqui, não dizendo que a rapaziada daqui não me abraça. Mas a rapaziada lá… eu acho que mais por não me ver muitas vezes, não sei se é porque eu sou de um país diferente, mas lá é muito diferente. Sou muito mais abraçado lá fora do que aqui, os shows são diferentes. A rapaziada parece que tá curtindo ali como se fosse o último dia da vida deles, tá ligado?

Capa do álbum Sexta dos Crias 2.0 (Lugar Alto, 2026)

Você tem um novo disco que está para sair, e você lançou um outro disco alguns anos atrás. Houve alguma pressão na hora de dar continuidade ao seu primeiro disco? Coisas que você gostaria de aprimorar ou evoluir, levando em consideração que este álbum é uma continuação do primeiro? Qual foi a linha de raciocínio que levou à criação deste segundo disco?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Na verdade, [para] o disco, eu fui eu mesmo, tá ligado? Quando surgiu a ideia de eu fazer esse disco, eu já tinha umas faixas produzidas, só que eu nunca tinha mostrado pra ninguém, nunca tinha lançado. Então eu falei “pô, já que decidiram lançar o disco, eu vou pegar essas faixas aqui que já estão quase prontas e vou terminar.”

Savio de Queiroz: Mas você sentiu alguma pressão? Como foi o processo de fazer esse disco?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Eu não senti nenhuma pressão, não. Eu fui eu mesmo, tá ligado? Não fiquei escutando o outro disco pra fazer, eu fui fazendo ali o que eu sempre faço desde quando surgiu a Sexta dos Crias.

Savio de Queiroz: Você vê algum desenvolvimento técnico da linguagem, do jeito que você toca, do outro disco para este?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Sim, senti muita diferença. Até nas falas. Nesse dois eu gravei mais inspirado pelo fato de que eu não tô lançando mais podcast, set mixado, que era o que a gente fazia muito, que era locução e essas paradas. Então parece que eu resguardei tudo pra fazer nesse disco, tá ligado? Aí eu acho que ficou muito mais foda.

O que você teve que aprender a fazer para elevar o nível deste novo disco?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: No [primeiro disco] eu achei que eu falava muitas falas desnecessárias no momento desnecessário. Eu aprendi isso através dos meus shows. As vezes de eu ir ali no show do povo underground e o povo querer muito escutar mais a música do que a fala, tá ligado? Então eu abracei essa causa e falei “pô, vou fazer isso no disco.” Aí falei pouco, falei maneiro mas falei menos do que eu falei no [disco] 1.

Savio de Queiroz: E em termos de mixagem, tem alguma coisa que você melhorou?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Antigamente eu fazia um pouco apreensivo, com medo de errar. Hoje em dia eu posso até fechar o olho que eu posso fazer a parada brincando. Eu acho que eu aprimorei.

E você aprendeu isso ao observar outros DJs? Ou foi algo que você aprendeu na tentativa e erro?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Acho que foi um pouquinho de cada coisa. É porque hoje em dia, nosso baile funk no Rio, baile funk de favela. A estética é muito de “percussão”, a gente aqui no baile fala percussão, que é abaixar [o volume] e ficar falando. Acho que foi um pouco de ver o show dos outros, de outras pessoas que tem o mesmo público que o meu. Também shows meus, tá ligado? Eu falando, e o povo meio que esperando eu terminar de falar pra eles dançarem de novo. Acho que foi mais essa estética de ficar pegando essa visão. E também até na questão do disco, eu falei “vou parar de falar um pouco” pra ver se a nota sobe mais naquela parada lá [Pitchfork]. Fazer uma parada diferente também (risos). Tem muitas coisas que eu fiz ali no disco voltada pra fazer uma mixagem maneira na hora de gravar. Tem música que eu boto o efeito “break”, não sei se vocês sabem o que é o efeito “break”, aquela caidinha. Eu boto nas músicas, pra eu fazer uma mixagem e usar ele no meio da música, do nada. Então eu faço muita coisa voltada pra mixagem, já. Grave, as paradas pra distorcer, tá ligado?

Considerando que você ficou famoso graças a vídeos gravados em celulares, com que frequência você pensa na forma que a sua música vai soar quando ouvida em um celular ao invés de uma caixa de som normal?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Isso não me influencia muito não. Eu faço muita música que eu acabo mandando pro celular, aí eu testo pra ver o som no celular, em outras caixas, essas paradas. Mas acho que não influencia em nada não, até porque quando eu gravo o vídeo o som não é o mesmo, né? É diferente, aí é o som do vídeo, não é o som da música.

Savio de Queiroz: Mas você pensa no som do vídeo também?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Não, eu não penso não. Tipo assim, eu penso na forma que eu vou fazer a mixagem no vídeo, na forma que eu vou gravar o vídeo, nos graves que eu vou botar na música e como vai ficar no vídeo, pra distorcer. Mas só isso mesmo.

Sobre o título das músicas do seu novo disco, cujos os nomes são “Rompendo o Espaço-Tempo” e “Distorcendo o Universo”, o quanto que se trata apenas de uma brincadeira sobre o efeito da sua música e quanto que você realmente pensa sobre a forma que a sua música altera a maneira que pensamos sobre o espaço e o tempo, ou sobre o universo? Você realmente quer que as suas músicas manipulem a nossa experiência do espaço-tempo?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Tipo assim, eu levo a sério aquela parada ali, tá ligado? Mas em todos os discos, o nome é voltado mais pro que mais comentam nos meus vídeos, é mais por essa questão. Mas tudo isso de “rompendo” e essas paradas, se prestar atenção no vídeo, parece que tá rompendo. A rapaziada comenta, faz sentido. E é mais por isso mesmo.

Savio de Queiroz: Mas quando você faz música você pensa na sua música como uma forma de sentir o tempo de uma forma diferente?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Sim, real, sim. Tipo assim, uma vibe muito foda, tá ligado? De estar fazendo uma parada ali e de eu mesmo nem acreditar que fui eu que fiz “caralho, muito foda!” (risos) “como é que eu fiz isso?” eu, às vezes, começo a falar sozinho.

Durante a entrevista, seu filho apareceu para dar um oi. O que você aprendeu com a experiência de ser pai? Isso influenciou a forma que você trabalha?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Aprendi a ter forças para nunca desistir. Mas confesso que quando eu descobri que eu ia ser pai, eu não tinha estourado ainda, eu não estava fazendo muito show. Não estava dando uma renda pra eu sobreviver. Então eu até pensei em desistir, aí a minha família acabou que falou “não desiste, tudo que for a respeito ao seu filho, até as coisas suas vingarem, vamos fazer por você” tipo pensão, as compras dele, o que ele fôr querer. E [isso foi] a coisa que me incentivou a nunca mais desistir, tá ligado? Sempre correr atrás pra conquistar tudo por causa dele.

O seu filho gosta da sua música? Você toca sua música pra ele?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Pô, vou te falar: pra caraca. Ele arruma um caô comigo, quando eu vou gravar vídeo, as vezes ele tá aqui em casa na Sexta dos Crias… ih, se eu não deixar ele tocar, filho, é um caô do caralho. Inclusive, ele tem vídeo estourado no meu TikTok tocando, filho. Vídeo de 1 milhão [de visualizações].

Seu filho vai ser um DJ quando crescer? Vai seguir os seus passos?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Não, cara. Ele é muito esperto, tá ligado? Eu pergunto a ele e ele não fala nada. [Ramon chama o filho] Quando você crescer você quer ser o quê? [O filho não responde e sai] Ele tem vergonha! Você quer ser o quê, fala. Ele fala “bombeiro”, quer ser bombeiro ou policial. Ou tu quer ser DJ igual o papai? Ele falou bombeiro (risos).

Como você enxerga o futuro do funk e o que você imagina que vai ser o seu papel na evolução desse gênero?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Na minha humilde opinião, o funk tem muito mais pra crescer ainda. Mas eu acho que a rapaziada do funk ainda é um pouco desunida, tá ligado? Eu acho que se a rapaziada fosse mais unida, a parada ia crescer muito mais. Mas assim, a previsão pro futuro do que pode inovar o funk, eu não tenho. Mas eu vou jogando conforme vão surgindo coisas novas, mas sempre diferenciando da minha forma, pra não ficar tipo “qualquer DJ faz aquilo.” Eu quero procurar sempre ser o diferente.

Tem algo que não foi discutido aqui que você acha que seria importante mencionar?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Eu tenho muito vontade mesmo de voltar pra Europa mas fazer várias turnês, conhecer mais países, porque eu sei que tem mais público meu em mais países, tá ligado? Tipo Alemanha, Bélgica… Conhecer mais países. Lembrando que é importante deixar em pauta que o disco 1 mudou bastante minha vida. Minha vida financeira, minha convivência. Através do reconhecimento tanto fora quanto dentro do país, então isso me ajudou muito a vender datas, shows, a gerar imagem. Mudou bastante minha vida financeira.

Você poderia mencionar uma coisa que você ama sobre a sua pessoa?

DJ Ramon Sucesso: Ah cara, é uma parada que é meio difícil de explicar, mas eu amo bastante a minha carreira, amo bastante meus fãs, o dom que Deus me deu, tá ligado? Amo acreditar e confiar em Deus e também fico ansioso pelo o que o futuro pode preparar pra mim, e sei que vão ser coisas boas. Vai surgir bastante coisa pra amar no futuro também. E meu filho, amo meu filho. Amo minha família, amo minha esposa, minha mãe, meu pai, irmãos.

O novo álbum do DJ Ramon Sucesso, Sexta dos Crias 2.0, será lançado nesta sexta-feira pelo selo Lugar Alto. A distribuição sera feita pela Honest Jon’s.

