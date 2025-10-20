Tone Glow

Tone Glow

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
courtney foley's avatar
courtney foley
Oct 20

wonderful

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Flermilyxx's avatar
Flermilyxx
8d

Gosh, OPN is just so freakin' articulate! Seriously wonderful interview. Loved the questions you asked, and OPN's answers really reinforced my appreciation of those who can express what being creative is like, and feels like; and how it can be challenging to understand. Thanks for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tone Glow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture