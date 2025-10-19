Rebeka Rusjan Zajc

Rebeka Rusjan Zajc (b. 1995) is a Slovenian pianist based in Amsterdam. She began her classical piano studies at the age of six and, after ten years, redirected her focus to jazz performance. Since 2020, she has been developing a solo piano discipline based on the “emergence of sound in real time, its origins, and its development from fundamental to complex structures.” Zajc’s debut album Prelude was released in January 2024 and was followed in June by the five-disc box set Introducing Rebeka Rusjan Zajc, both on Pedro Costa’s trusty Clean Feed Records.

Her six releases from last year all take the shape of 35-to-46-minute solo piano fantasias (operas, as she calls them), richly layered and ultra-focused, and all feel rooted in the impressionism of composers like Leo Ornstein and Karol Szymanowski as much as they are informed by latter-twentieth-century jazz improv. The recording sessions were overseen by experimental percussionist Dré Hočevar, himself a Clean Feed standby (notably featured on Nate Wooley’s exceptional 2017 album Knknighgh). Zajc, with impressive stamina, spins clustered webs that connect ekstasis, overwhelmedness, and sublime beauty. Prelude and Introducing are dense records that offer handsome rewards to the engaged listener.

Max Carpenter emailed with Zajc across the span of a few spring weeks to discuss her current practice of live composition.

Max Carpenter: I read in an interview you did with Off Shelf that when you started learning piano you were using a digital keyboard at home and experimenting with the different sounds you could generate. Could you expand a little bit on this early period of your musical development? Were there any preset sounds you were particularly fond of?

Rebeka Rusjan Zajc: This was my very first year of learning the keyboard. It was pure exploration, and it was fun going through all of the options, playing the same melodies in a variety of sounds, learning the songs I knew by ear, and playing them for my family. As I recall, the melodies I knew were from popular radio and film music—anything I heard in my environment. This was a year before I started musical education. I was learning how to read notes during lessons with a teacher in school and, at home, I had an old Casio keyboard gifted by a family friend and a toy recorder I would play melodies on. I don’t recall any specific sounds I was fond of, it was more about discovery and being able to generate limitless sounds. After this year, I had a wish to study piano and my parents enrolled me in music school where the new teacher strongly recommended acoustic piano, as I would not be able to learn and develop on a digital keyboard. I was blessed, as my parents heard the message, trusted my desire, and purchased a second-hand upright piano which is currently still in my room in Slovenia.

What was your life in Slovenia like? Did you grow up in Ljubljana?

I grew up in a small town near Ljubljana where, as a young child, I was a part of a choir my mother sang in. It’s a small town with residential houses, a few churches, farms, fields, forest, nature. Until high school, I more or less spent time by myself and with my family. It was a calm childhood.

So I imagine that when you began to focus more and more on piano in your adolescence that this consisted in the learning and practicing of classical pieces, but then you went on to study jazz piano in university at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam. Were there any composers or players or artists, classical or jazz or otherwise, whose work particularly excited you, or changed how you approached the piano, in your adolescence?

The first musician who truly changed my perspective on jazz music was Thelonious Monk. I listened through his recordings, learned the tunes, and tried to understand where his decisions in performance and compositions were coming from. Until his recordings I had mostly heard traditional and modern jazz pianists, and once I heard Monk I was truly fascinated. I believe the authenticity in his playing was the source of my fascination and, since then, I have strived to achieve that in my own performance.

I'm happy to hear you say that about Monk. When I first fell in love with your music last year I remember enthusiastically texting a friend that your playing “sounds like Thelonious Monk playing György Ligeti.” To be even more precise: the first opera in your set of five, Fictus, feels, to me, to be at times rhythmically and melodically akin to Monk’s beautiful solo rendition of “Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea.” Unlike Monk, though, you spend about 40 minutes on average in each of your fantasias. How do you determine when you've reached an ending point in your playing?

The ending point has been one of the main items I had been rigorously developing in my practice through weekly online submissions and concerts in Amsterdam, specifically during the years 2021, 2022, and 2024. In these solo performances, I found I had a natural inclination to end the composition at about the 35-minute mark almost every time. I was aiming at 40 to 60 minutes of music, but I rarely met that standard when I started. I began studying the ways to structure performances in order to achieve the timeline of 60 minutes per performance, which allowed me to build capacity, open new options per unit of time, and build an internal understanding of how long I had been performing a composition. I gained control over various factors I could not perceive clearly before weekly performances. Later, during recording sessions of solo albums [both 2024’s Prelude and Introducing Rebeka Rusjan Zajc], I had a privilege to work with producer Dré A. Hočevar, who guided me through the process of composition and performance in the recording studio and even assisted me with signaling when the end was near. To my senses, time there still seems to work differently than anywhere else.

I’m intrigued by this dichotomy of composition versus performance in your work. The only solo performance of yours that I can find online is a February 2022 stream from the Slovenian Snowdrops and Primroses Festival, and your playing there feels fully spontaneous, starting off gently with bright minimal atmospherics, and taking us on a journey that includes a brief Liszt quote and passages that remind me of the lyricism of ’80s-era Cecil Taylor, with plenty of resolution and space in between for it all to reverberate. Your album work on Prelude and Introducing, on the other hand, feels somehow more tightly focused at the same time as it feels less restrained. Do you go into the studio with anything written for what you will play that day?

The performance in 2022 at Snowdrops and Primroses Festival was when my compositional practice was still in the making. The process seemed similar to sculpture. The composition was taking its shape with each performance. The Prelude, which was recorded in the same year, is the first milestone: the composition is clear at times while in totality still “in formation.” With Introducing, the compositions were set before or sometimes during the recording sessions—the criteria for success and the final result were clear. I believe this allows Music to be unlimited, it is less restrained, as you put it. And even though these compositions were recorded, there is development with every iteration, each performance. And this sheds light on new compositions.

Do you ever write down the more composed parts of your pieces before playing, or do you set specific constraints for yourself with each piece? For instance, your opera Fabula spends all of its 38 minutes revolving around a specific flurry of high notes, and Factum’s introduction feels like a deliberate progression of five slow chords.

My perspective of composition, in the case of these solo albums, is above pitch, rhythm, and other specific parameters. There is materialization of ink on the paper for all of the released recordings, but not in the format of classical notation. Most of the time the compositions are written down in a linguistic format and serve as a signifier to me as the performer. There are transcriptions of certain parts of the albums in classical notation for analytical purpose, for my studies. The mentioned five chords in Fabula are indeed a structural part of the composition, and the purpose they achieve remains the same while the pitches of the notes may be different in each performance.

As a performer, you enter into what you’ve talked about elsewhere as an intense state of focus where you lose yourself in the living flow of the compositions. The result of this intense focus is music that greatly rewards deep listening and re-listening, which I can only imagine is a result of your own proclivity toward listening. I wonder if you could talk about your listening habits outside of your own music. What other music or sounds are currently moving you as a listener?

Currently, I am in search of masterpieces. At the moment, I am listening to and studying the string quartets of Joseph Haydn and Giuseppe Verdi, and Johannes Brahms’ Piano Concerto No 1. I am fascinated by the differences in the realizations of the same composition—the nuances, the performances. When the performance is powerful, one can experience a similar moment of “forgetting oneself,” as the performer does. It is priceless.

Being “in search of masterpieces” feels like it’s also a very personal journey. What, for you, characterizes the musical masterpieces dearest to you? Is there a particular recording, for instance, of Brahms’ Piano Concerto No 1 that transports you in a singular way?

There is a particular recording of this piano concerto by Vienna Philharmonic, András Schiff and Sir Georg Solti, which I am currently using as a reference for masterpieces in my studies. There is pure power and Music in this composition and performance, limitless and unbound. I have yet to discover the fundamentals that build all masterpieces or, in other words, what makes a composition a masterpiece.

Thank you for the Vienna/Schiff/Solti recommendation. It’s really special, you’re right. The topic of composed masterpieces has gotten me thinking back to your own practice of interrelated performance and composition, and I realized I never asked about your actual performances. How often are you playing concerts these days? And do you always play your own pieces or do you ever perform other composers’ work?

I have done solo performances a few times a year since I began developing this particular format. These include private performances, a few performances in small venues, and some at festivals or larger halls. This way I make myself available to all types of listeners while studying performance in new situations. I get intrigued by new venues—spaces with instruments I haven’t yet had the chance to work with—so I try to perform anywhere I am able. The program of all my performances is exclusively original compositions. As I see it, this is what I can offer to humanity.

What is your ideal venue and piano setup?

The ideal venue for piano solo would have a stage in the center of the hall, seats positioned all around it and ascending towards the walls. The hall would have a lot of wood and acoustic precision. The grand piano is then set up in the middle of the stage with the top lid and keyboard lid removed.

Rebeka’s two albums, Prelude and Introducing Rebeka Rusjan Zajc, are both available at Bandcamp.

