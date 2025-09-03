Sandwell District

When charting the development of the last fifteen years of techno and underground electronic music, it is impossible to get around the influence of Sandwell District. Despite, or perhaps because of its deliberately amorphous and obtuse nature, the sometimes label, sometimes studio collaboration, and sometimes live-act project of NYC nightlife veteran Dave Sumner (Function), Birmingham techno legend Karl O’Connor (Regis) and the LA-based producer and visual artist Juan Mendez (Silent Servant) left a lasting influence not only on what underground dance music was, but also what it could be.

At a time when dance music was left searching for a new sense of direction after its prolonged mid-00s slump, Sandwell District’s hyper-aestheticized fusion—of Sumner’s lean, modernized techno, Mendez’s seductive post-punk imagery, and O’Connor’s irreverent rock n’ roll ethos—executed everything with a maximum of intent, hitting upon a resonance that went beyond purist techno circles and shaped an entire generation’s understanding of what it means to be resolutely underground.

Like many other seminal techno projects, Sandwell District’s period of peak activity was short-lived and lasted under five years, from 2007 until the project’s eventual disbandment in late 2011. Leading to its dissolution were not only the increasingly tumultuous personal relationship between Sumner and O’Connor, but also a sense for quitting while ahead without ever having needlessly repeated oneself. Given the strict ethos of everyone involved, it was widely assumed that the project would never see any sort of revival along the decade that followed.

It was then a great surprise, when in 2023, a long-requested vinyl reissue of 2010’s Feed Forward hit the shelves thirteen years after the album’s original release. It was an even greater surprise when a new Sandwell District album, End Beginnings, was announced and released in Spring of 2025. While work on End Beginnings started as a trio, Mendez passed away in January of 2024, leaving Sumner and O’Connor to finish the album and continue the project’s live act. In late February 2025, Vincent Jenewein of Infinite Speeds talked to Sumner and Karl O’Connor to discuss and reflect on the legacy of Juan Mendez, the many starts and stops of Sandwell District, the new album, 12-inch cover art, modern DJs as “children’s television presenters,” and having a thirty-year career in techno.

Vincent Jenewein (Infinite Speeds): I was recently talking to another veteran American techno producer and he was sharing some stories from the mid-00s minimal era. He still seemed very upset about some things that happened during that time, and I know that a lot of techno artists that didn’t want to adapt their sound to the new minimal trend were really struggling. How did you experience that whole era—especially since that was also the period that Sandwell District emerged from?

Dave Sumner (Function): You know, I was always involved in music, working at pressing plants and music stores, doing parties and being a promoter. I never wanted to work in distribution or record shops because, for me, that was too close to it—I didn’t want my productions to be affected by what records were coming out every week. Ever since Karl [O’Connor] and I met in 1996, we were always, always speaking on the phone, even when we lived in different parts of the world. At that time in the mid-00s, Karl and Surgeon were touring their British Murder Boys project, and I was doing a lot of events in New York, and we saw the tides turning—and so we were having these long, very intense conversations about how everything was changing: things were slowing down BPM-wise, and minimal was taking over. I think at that point, people, especially the newer generation of clubbers at that time, started to frown upon stuff that was harder and faster, which is ironic, because now… (laughter).

But yeah, it definitely was a struggle back then. We were also paying attention to minimal—I think we were both backlashing against it and taking some things and embracing them. There was this moment when I visited Berlin in 2004 and I stayed with Karl. We went to Hardwax and heard the first Sleeparchive EP [Elephant Island (2004)]—and were like, “Okay, this is the turning point.” It combined that slower minimal impulse with a crystallization of older things like Sähko and Plastikman, and that made it into something that was actually fresh and unique—so we were like, “Finally, this is a kind of minimal that we are into.” That same day I played at Tresor, and I played that record and mixed it with Regis’ “Guiltless,” and Karl came up with a mic and was singing “Peggy Sue” over it (laughs)—that night was really monumental for everything we were doing afterwards. I contacted the email address on the Sleeparchive record and got in touch with Roger [Semsroth aka Sleeparchive], and he did a remix of Regis’ “Asbestos” in 2005.

From there, I started to slowly gravitate more towards Berlin until my eventual move in 2007. I started working on Isolation [the first Function release on Sandwell District] while still in New York. It was originally supposed to come out on my friend Lenny Posso’s label Thema. He was hearing these tracks for months, but he was always like “I want four tracks on the record.” I was like “No, I think this is it—I want these two” and he kept delaying it and so it never came out on Thema. Then, on another Berlin trip where I stayed with Karl, we were sitting in his kitchen and I played him these tracks. He immediately went ”this is the next Sandwell District record.” That was the day that Isolation (2007) and Kalon’s Born-Against (2008) were realized—not in a studio environment, but in that kitchen, on laptop speakers, our laptops back-to-back like we were playing Battleship (laughter). We put the records into production and I went back to New York and made some arrangements for my move to Berlin. I then finally arrived in Berlin on November 29th, 2007 and that was the very day that Isolation came out—the day I landed in Berlin, it came out and it immediately got DJ Mag’s techno 12-inch of the month. It’s crazy, I had really struggled for years before that as a DJ and producer, and on that very day everything changed, and abundance and success just came effortlessly.

Were you feeling like you were doing something different than everyone else at that time? I only got into the scene a few years later, but when I look at a record like Isolation in retrospect, it feels so different from everything else that was coming out.

Karl O’Connor (Regis): I think what really set Sandwell District apart is that it was a combination of a lot of things, and the music was actually just a part of it. There was also the artwork, the aesthetic, the whole approach of how we worked—we are very obnoxious people (laughter). It wasn’t just this sterile “producer" environment, and I think that was definitely a shift away from this minimal thing towards really reclaiming techno. You know, I remember for a long while, the minimal people were just calling it “minimal” because techno was almost this dirty word. There was this whole period of techno from 1990 to 1998 that was just ignored, they were turning their back on it like it didn’t exist. But then towards the end, when it was all falling to bits, they started calling it “minimal techno,” trying to grab onto something on the wreckage of the minimal ship (laughter). But yeah, I think that Sandwell District was never just about the music specifically—although Dave was definitely the sound of it.

Dave Sumner: Over time, I—speaking for myself—have also learned from my experiences that there was a lot of spiritual and mystical energy behind it, a lot of it is manifestation. Like Karl is saying, it wasn’t just about the music, there were a lot of different variables behind it.

Karl O’Connor: I think it’s also that we were all extremely different people with very different influences. Especially with Juan [Mendez aka Silent Servant] and his influences—his aesthetic was really a West Coast, Los Angeles aesthetic, which is not a traditionally “techno” aesthetic.

I remember the wherenext Tumblr [a now defunct Tumblr blog that served as a public visual moodboard for Sandwell District and was effectively the project’s only online presence during its original run] had a really distinctive aesthetic to it.

Karl O’Connor: Yeah! The Tumblr was Dave’s idea. It was really just putting up some things we were really into—which was basically all stuff that wasn’t related to the dancefloor at all. We were influenced by many things, but club culture itself really wasn’t one of them.

Dave Sumner: That’s what wherenext was great for, getting that point across.

Thinking about it now, I also feel like a big part of it was what wasn’t being said. If you—like me—didn’t personally know the people behind the project, it was really just these images and tracks, and you had to come up with your own interpretation of what they were supposed to mean or be about. It was that whole white-label thing of being drawn to something that was deliberately not providing you with all of the information. I don’t know if something like that would even work in today’s environment where it’s all about constantly putting out as much content and information as possible to stay relevant.

Karl O’Connor: People want certainty now.

Dave Sumner: You need to have it all spelled out now—there’s no metaphor, there’s no parable, there’s no poetry.

Karl O’Connor: In the future, everyone will have fifteen minutes of privacy (laughter). It really shocked me when I saw how—during and also after the pandemic—a lot of techno DJs really just became children’s television presenters. When the fucking hell did that happen? Videos, podcasts, everyone showing off their face and just endlessly talking about things that are not interesting. It’s like me and Dave just didn’t get the memo (laughter).

Do you remember the first techno 12-inch that really made you go “this is it”?

Dave Sumner: I’m sure there were some before that, but, Underground Resistance’s Punisher (1991). I mean… that artwork, no information, just “Punisher.”

Karl O’Connor: I’m sure they were doing the best promotion they could, but it wasn’t too self-aware or contrived, they really just did it, like “this is it”—and I loved that. I loved the economy of it.

Dave Sumner: During that time, it was all very territory-based. You had different territories and they all had their own distribution companies—that’s unheard of today, it’s just one monoculture, everything is connected and it doesn’t matter where the record is coming from. Back then, that really mattered.

Karl O’Connor: Do [vinyl] records even matter anymore? I guess it’s a nice arcane thing to have around.

Dave Sumner: I mean, a “hit” is 400 copies now. “Oh wow, you did four hundred!” (laughs). I think of what Karl did with Downwards in the first year—he has a silver record from England, he sold 60,000 units.

Karl O’Connor: It was a very guerilla operation, but you could get away with that back then.

Was there any specific inspiration behind the early Downwards 12-inch artwork? It feels very deliberately utilitarian, almost to the point of being a bit cheeky about it (laughs).

Karl O’Connor: I think I really just wanted to get completely away from the whole “stars and spaceships” thing, the fucking techno dolphins and stuff like that. I wanted something very understated, something very stark and brutalist—you knew what you were going to hear as soon as you saw the artwork. Since then, I’ve realized that a lot of people really just don’t think about that sort of thing. Like, you have these really amazing producers that just can’t visualize what they want their record to look like. I’ve always found that interesting, that you have people that make great music—one half of the artform—but then with the other half of it, they just have no understanding of it. With Sandwell District, Juan’s artwork was really as important as the music. That was what was great about it, it was this all-in-one thing where Dave did the music, I did—whatever it is that I did (laughs)—and Juan did the artwork.

Dave Sumner: It really was an electric feeling with Sandwell District. You know, I had just moved over to Berlin—if you are an actor, you go to Hollywood, if you are a techno DJ, you go to Berlin (laughs)—and so when I arrived, I hit the ground running, I was ambitious. Finally being in the same city as Karl, it was like we were this hive mind collective, and when we were in it, we were in it. Even with Juan being in LA, he was up at the crack of dawn and as soon as he woke up, he was on the phone with us. He was used to working at a really fast pace with his day job as a creative director, which really fed the whole machine of Sandwell District; he was used to running all these projects—setting up photoshoots, shooting catalogues, and so on. And he also applied that same energy to Sandwell District. Like he was saying in some interviews before he passed, he really wanted to do something creative every day—that’s also what wherenext was, it was a part of his creative output, and he had this goal of doing a blog post every day.

Karl O’Connor: He had this very strong work ethic with everything he did, and he was always very insistent on keeping his 9-to-5 as a creative director, perhaps because he thought there was something more honest to that. He could have never sacrificed what he had in LA and have come to Berlin like Dave did. I think for me, it was very good to be in the middle of this energy—I mean, I was doing Downwards before, but it wasn’t very planned, it was really just a youth kick. With Sandwell District, it was all very planned and I liked that because it was very different to what I had known before. I’ve said it before, but at that time, we really saved dance music from mediocrity—and now this time, we’re going to save it from stupidity (laughs). I am partly joking.

Dave Sumner: No, he’s not!

Karl O’Connor: Regis Christ, Superstar (laughter).

Sandwell District being back is genuinely a bit crazy to me because I was 16, 17, when Feed Forward (2010) came out. Like most people, I couldn’t get a hold of the vinyl and was listening to a rip from the internet (laughs)—and now you’re back with the new album, and I am 31. It’s like my whole adolescence lies between these two records.

Dave Sumner: That’s the best age to be in when discovering music—to hear that is… thank you, I really appreciate that.

Being 16 and encountering this whole thing—the music, the artwork, the aesthetic—there was this very particular energy to it that I remember feeling very strongly, a certain kind of attitude, this invincible adolescent feeling of cool.

Karl O’Connor: That’s very true—I think that energy was really a product of this rock n’ roll, punk aesthetic and attitude that Sandwell District brought to techno. And no one else had really done that before in that way.

Dave Sumner: I think it was really a kind of zeitgeist moment. We did it, but everyone was feeling it—we really just executed what was in the air, and that’s why so many people connected with it so strongly.

Karl O’Connor: It got a lot of punks into dance music, which was just unthinkable before then.

Dave Sumner: You had all these kids—punk kids, noise kids, death metal kids—it was like we woke up one day and everyone was talking about it.

Karl O’Connor: It was a good time, Dave really made some great records. And then eventually, —under great duress (laughs)—we did make Feed Forward, which was when we started losing it a bit. Not in our public perception or our art, but in our own heads. Like, I remember someone telling me “Dave said you’re doing an album” and I was just like “fuck off, we’re not doing an album” (laughs), but then Juan heard about it and also got excited, and then I guess it happened, somehow. We released it on the 27th of December 2010, two days after Christmas—on purpose, of course (laughs). I suppose from then on it became this “holy grail” vinyl thing [the original vinyl pressing of Feed Forward sold out almost immediately and remains one of the most expensive electronic music records of all time on the secondary market]. It’s actually not even that we didn’t press anything—we did press quite a lot—we just didn’t think it was going to do as well as it did. And so when the opportunity to finally do the 2023 vinyl reissue came up, we just finally said, “Why not?”

One thing I’ve always been curious about with respect to Feed Forward and the other Sandwell District records from that time is that there’s certain sounds—like these little granular pitch-shifty sweeping things in the top—that are used and reused across quite different tracks. Was that a product of you actively sharing and exchanging these folders of sounds with each other?

Dave Sumner: Yes, we were constantly sharing and exchanging things—that’s really how the final sound built itself over time.

Karl O’Connor: We used a lot of guitar effects, guitar things, a lot of processing—that’s probably as much tech talk as you’re going to get out of us (laughs). But yeah, it was primarily a lot of organic sounds, it wasn’t synth sounds.

Dave Sumner: We were working a lot with field recordings and radio transmissions, things of that nature.

Another thing that always struck me about Feed Forward is that I remember people were often classifying it as “dark” or “industrial” techno. But at least to me, there was always this lightness and emotion to it—that Detroit, early UK techno thing, those grand sweeping strings on top of everything.

Karl O’Connor: I think that part of it was really Dave, that New York influence.

Dave Sumner: It was the three of us—a lot of that was also really Juan, I remember he was really, really into those string sounds at the time.

What was the process of working on the new album End Beginnings (2025) like?

Karl O’Connor: I started working on bits in London and was also working with Simon from Kryptic Minds at the time, so I asked if he wanted to join in—Sandwell District was always collaborative, so it just seemed like fun. And then Simon was sending things to Dave, who was also working with people in Berlin. And eventually, we did get the basis of something together, but it was this very stop-and-start thing. It was generally quite a difficult process because, you know, I don’t really “enjoy” making music—and I think Dave is the same—because it is something very important to me, there’s a consequence to it, it’s not just “oh, let’s go to the studio and make some tracks.”

Dave Sumner: I have to go into hiatus sometimes. You know the album I did on Tresor, Existenz (2019), I put so much into that, it broke me. But it was like an exorcism, it needed to come out. But that’s what Karl was talking about. For us, making music… it’s not necessarily a fun process.

Karl O’Connor: And with Juan specifically, there was really just this sense of foreboding. You just knew something—not what exactly was going to happen, but a sense of something—and I think even he had a sense, and in very indirect and sometimes jokey ways, he spelled it out, because he knew.

Dave Sumner: His last ever record was called In Memoriam (2023). A month before he passed, he named the new Sandwell District album End Beginnings.

It might be a pure coincidence, but I noticed that on the Tribute To Richard Polson EP [Richard Polson was the co-founder of the UK techno label Blueprint that passed away in 2006 at age 37] from 2008, there’s a 65D Mavericks [Polson and Nick Dunton] track called Beginnings End.

Dave Sumner: Wow, I didn’t know that. You know, we were friends with Rich and did a “For Rich Mix” remix in 2011. What label was that on?

Surface Records.

Karl O’Connor: I didn’t know that either. That’s mental! I think Juan really just loved the finality and decay of everything. It’s a very Los Angeles thing, I think (laughs). The thing with the album is that we were constantly stop-starting making this record… and then right in the middle of it, he passed away. And when he died, what happened was that there were other people who died with him, which turned it into a story, and then it turned into some sort of spectacle. It was in the newspapers, the Guardian, the New York Times, the LA Times—it even got into the fucking Daily Mail, it really went very fucking crazy. I tried to ignore that spectacle aspect, but that also made it very difficult because I couldn’t really locate any emotions about it for a long time. I’ve used a lot of levity and gallows humor to try and deal with it, but yeah, it was really tough.

Dave Sumner: That was a really intense time. You know, just a few days before, I had slipped on ice and fractured my ankle—I couldn’t go to his funeral because I had metal plates and six screws in my ankle. And before that, I had oral surgery to remove two teeth, and a few weeks before that I had a herniated disc, and when I came out of the hospital, my dog passed away—that all hit at once. It was very surreal because I broke my ankle just three days before Juan passed. We were on the phone every day, we were talking about Sandwell District projects. But he was also just checking in on me, always asking how I was doing, telling me that when he was skating as a kid, he was spraining his ankle all time, telling me to put it up, to put ice on it and so on… and then, the next day, the line went dead. I woke up at 6 in the morning, and I just felt it.

Karl O’Connor: After Juan passed, we just felt like we had to carry on and finish the record. And Dave and I did a lot of work on it, and then around last April we were like, “Great, we’ve finished.” But then a week later, I listened back to it and I just thought, “No, this isn’t it, the process of this has been very tainted.” You know, the demos were good, but I just thought it needed more—and I think at that point me and Dave just couldn’t give more to it. That’s why we thought we needed someone fresh on it, and that's why we gave it to Mika Hallbäck [Rivet], who was also a friend of Juan’s. It just made sense, and he did a really good job with it. I think that in a way, we needed someone to take it away from us—but Dave, especially, had a lot of reservations about that at first, maybe less so for me because I was used to working in band projects where you always give away some degree of control over the music.

Dave Sumner: “Letting Go” was really the motto of the project, and Karl was really coaching me through that process—being like “Dave, it’s about the art of letting go, you need to let go.”

Karl O’Connor: It’s also definitely not a follow-up to Feed Forward, it is something different. If there is a follow-up to Feed Forward, it’s Dave’s album on Ostgut, Incubation (2012), and Juan’s album on Hospital, Negative Fascination (2012)—I actually think those are the two best Sandwell District records.

What was it like for you two to start working together again for this Sandwell District reunion?

Dave Sumner: At the time that the idea for the Feed Forward reissue came up, me and Karl hadn’t spoken to each for seven years. By the time we actually met again in person, it had been ten years since we had last spoken. And with the reissue, it was actually Juan who contacted me, since Karl and I still weren't speaking at the time. I think Karl was also trying to get some other mutual friends to contact me, but I think they were a bit scared to get involved (laughs). It just made sense for it to have been Juan, it just intuitively felt like it had to be the three of us, and I’m glad that we had that.

Are you touring Sandwell District full time right now?

Karl O’Connor: Yes, we have lots of shows coming up!

Dave Sumner: It’s been right back in. It’s interesting, because back then, we used to play with two laptops without sync, just queuing them up with tempo. Now we play with CDJs, but in a very similar way, it just feels very effortless and natural. You know, we were always really close friends—Karl and I met in 1996, and even though we were from totally different parts of the world, it was like the second we met we instantly became friends and also started working in the studio together. But because of our personalities—we’re very much contrarians—we were always winding each other up. But after all of this, it’s very different now—you know, Karl was actually in a head-on collision last week.

Karl O’Connor: I nearly died last week. It was in the UK—a guy came into my lane, one of those single country roads, and it was a straight head-on at 100 miles an hour. It’s weird, I saw death—it could have been just one of us left (laughs). But yeah, it was brutal—the cops said I should have been dead. I have to thank the Bavarian car engineers for saving me. These things happen, and we are very grateful to still be here doing this.

Dave Sumner: All of this has definitely impacted our friendship, it’s not as cutting as it used to be (laughs).

Do you remember where you first met?

Karl O’Connor: Fucking hell! It was Dave’s apartment. One of his friends introduced us. Dave lived in this apartment on West 30th Street, between 7th and 8th Avenue. It was the 14th floor, floor-to-ceiling windows, out in front you got Madison Square Garden, the Empire State Building, you got the New Yorker building. Amazing apartment.

Is that the apartment you can see one of the videos on Cisco’s [The Advent] YouTube channel?

Dave Sumner: That’s the apartment!

How does it feel for you to still be doing this music after over 30 years—do you feel like you are sometimes coming up against your own history?

Karl O’Connor: At this point, I don’t think we really have any other choice (laughs). But I am very proud of the fact that I have planted my artistic seeds over four separate decades and have done so with thought and merit. I think that is the case for very few artists—even most great bands are only great for five years and then they drag it out. A lot of my favorite bands have been shit for longer than they have been good! I just want to keep pushing as long as it’s still worthwhile and keep applying my influences.

Dave Sumner: For me, I’ve always felt like I’ve only just begun, I’ve never felt like it’s all tapped out. Like I said earlier, I sometimes need to take a hiatus to create space, but making music still gives me those same feelings I had when I was a kid.

Karl O’Connor: I really don’t feel like we’re “older statesmen” of the scene. We’ve never rested on our laurels in that way—but we’ve also just never been big enough to do that.

Dave Sumner: I’ve always liked to keep things just a bit more rare. You know, I could have done a thousand Isolations, but I like the idea of crystallizing a sound without diluting it with a crate of similar sounding records—and I actually don’t think I have a problem with people who are doing that, I just personally really can’t do it.

Karl O’Connor: But that’s the difference between art and commerce, isn’t it? People just churning out things for gigs, prestige, status and all that stuff—they’re not doing it for the sake of the art. I’ve said this before sort of half jokingly, but I really do think that people should feel like they should change the world with every track they make, and do so in their own voice.

Dave Sumner: You know, we have worked together on so many things that have never come out, but they have helped us get to a certain point. There are things we have worked on that really took a solid ten years to come into fruition. When I moved to Berlin in 2007 and Sandwell District really got going, we were looking back at stuff we made in 1997 and suddenly, it all lined up, it all made sense—it finally crystallized, it just took a long time. I think that in the end, it’s really about the intent, and I think that is what has resonated with people when it comes to Sandwell District. That is also what we really felt when Juan passed away—just how many lives he touched.

Do you have a favorite record in Juan’s discography?

Dave Sumner: Negative Fascination was monumental.

Karl O’Connor: That was made in my apartment in Berlin. It was made very quickly, but it worked out perfectly—it was great to be a part of that.

It is definitely a special record. Do you have any final words or anything else you would like to say?

Dave Sumner: Man, you made my day saying you got that record [Feed Forward] when you were 16 years old. I just… my whole life flashed before my eyes, back to what it was like when I was 16—you know, there are these records that… you only get that feeling once.

I remember hearing that track of yours—that ten-minute long untitled track on the Sampler Single One EP (2010)—I remember hearing that at Berghain when I was 19 or 20… and, hearing that bassline on that system, that was one of those moments where I was like—I knew in that moment that this music was going to be the rest of my life.

Dave Sumner: That track… you know, there was actually supposed to be another track in its place. I was driving Karl crazy because I was being so indecisive. I already had this whole other track ready to go, I think we even had the test pressings already, but it just sounded like a derivative, a variation of other things I had already done. And so at the very last minute, I went, “No, it has to be changed” and they were just like, “Fuck off Dave, come on” (laughter)—because for some reason, I just knew that something special had to be in that place, on that compilation.

And when this all happened, I was actually away in New Jersey at my mother’s house. I was so fucking frantic because I had been working on “Untitled,” I had been working on it for a long time, but it just needed to be finished and uploaded right there and then—and my mother didn’t have internet at her house. So I had to borrow her station wagon and drive to a Starbucks, and I was sitting there, in this Starbucks that was just about to close, frantically trying to finish the arrangement and upload it—the employees were like, “Sir, we’re closing” and I was just begging like, “Please, I really need your internet connection” (laughter). And then they were finally like “You need to leave” but they said, “If you sit close enough to the building in the parking lot, you can still get Wi-Fi”—and that’s how I finished that track, in my mom’s station wagon, in the parking lot of a Starbucks, stealing their internet. That was Sandwell District.

Sandwell District’s End Beginnings is out now.

