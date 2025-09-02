Tone Glow

Tone Glow

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seb Chan's avatar
Seb Chan
Sep 3

Welcome back! What a truly spectacular interview! When people complain about ‘long form content’ they’re obviously reading the wrong things - this was worth every minute.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
y bülbül's avatar
y bülbül
Sep 3

Interviews don't get any better than this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tone Glow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture