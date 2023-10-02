Hakushi Hasegawa

Hakushi Hasegawa is a musician based in Tokyo, Japan who released their debut EP, Somoku Hodo, in 2018. With an exuberant blend of jazz, IDM, and electropop, their songs became even more eccentric with 2019’s Air Ni Ni, coming into conversation with the off-kilter compositions of hyperpop around the world, as well as underground musicians in their home country who were tapping into the emergent style. Hasegawa has collaborated with a wide range of domestic acts including KAF, chelmico, and Tokyo Ska Paradise, and also drew the interest of American producer Flying Lotus, who later invited them to perform at his online event The Hit in 2021. This past July, Hasegawa announced their signing to Brainfeeder. Ryo Miyauchi caught up with the musician via Zoom on August 28th, 2023 to discuss the signing, their creative process, and more.

Ryo Miyauchi: I imagine you already had a working relationship with Flying Lotus, but how did the signing with Brainfeeder come about?

Hakushi Hasegawa: Flying Lotus originally invited me to his online live-music program The Hit in, I think, 2021. That was the first time I was in contact with him. There was already a conversation about signing to Brainfeeder from there, but it took some time and it eventually got announced as it did.

How did you feel when you got the offer?

I thought, “is this real?” Brainfeeder has been a label I really loved since I was in high school, so I was really honored. It was unbelievable.

Crack recently interviewed you in regards to your history with the label. You listed artists like DJ Paypal as your introduction, but how did you find music like the ones from Brainfeeder?

In the interview with Crack, I think I named DJ Paypal, Jameszoo and Thundercat, but I was introduced to them all in different ways. For DJ Paypal, a close friend who DJs juke and footwork told me about how there’s this amazing DJ. For Jameszoo, I remember buying their music from Disk Union Jazz in Shinjuku. I knew Thundercat from being online, hearing about this amazing musician. So I was introduced to their music through these separate routes, and I found out they were all put out by one label called Brainfeeder only after.

You said you bought Jameszoo’s music at Disk Union, but did you already know of them?

I bought it with no knowledge. The album cover was really cool. I did that a lot in the past where I’d buy music just based off the cover art.

What did you think of it when you first heard it?

It was something else. I don’t remember much because it was that shocking. You know the song “Flu” from [Fool]? Arthur Verocai plays guitar on it, but I thought Jameszoo had really done it (laughter). When I heard it, I remember thinking that I wanted to do that with my music.

Were you making music at that time?

I was making music here and there, I think? I had already announced the release of my first-ever song. I was listening to it as I was making my own music.

Are there any other artists from Brainfeeder you liked in particular?

Flying Lotus, of course. I liked what Iglooghost put out from the label. Hiatus Kaiyote has been a big influence. There was also a time I looked at music from Ross From Friends as a reference for what I was working on.

I imagine there are so many different things, but is there anything specific from the artists you looked into as a reference?

Like you said, there are very different kinds and parts of influence I got from each artist. For example, Iglooghost helped me discover the kind of ways to approach sound design. Flying Lotus and Jameszoo showed me examples of more unconventional compositions. Brainfeeder as a whole surprised me how so many different works can be grouped under this single label. It inspired me how all this chaos was kept intact as it was.

Is there a specific work of yours where you looked at Iglooghost and their sound design as a reference?

Iglooghost put out this EP called Chinese Nu Yr from Brainfeeder, and there’s this song on it called “Mametchi / Usohachi.” I think the title is from Tamagotchi? Pokémon? But I really analyzed that song. In today’s popular sound, which in my opinion is inspired by PC Music, there’s a lot of sound design that uses the flanger or the phaser in place of space. Iglooghost is an artist who’s also great at this, and what’s so impressive about “Mamecchi / Usohachi” is that these completely dry sounds have this effect as though they’re drifting out from the track. Dry sounds usually don’t seem as important.

I look into how unconventional the composition is or how it adds contrast. Of course, I spend a lot of time analyzing little details in sound design like how to let the kicks have weight and impact or how to apply the flanger to fill for these long releases. But what has influenced me the most, and what I still continue to analyze, is this idea of leaving dry sounds as dry as they are and letting that unique quality inform the composition.

You covered artists like Sakanaction, Sambomaster and Sotaiseriron for an album not that long ago, but are there any J-pop artists who still inspire you?

Hm, let’s see. The first person who comes to mind is aiko. I don’t think I can really explain if or how I’m exactly influenced by her, but I’m moved by her personality and attitude as an artist overall. But I still listen to a lot of Japanese music, so I think I’m influenced by it. And maybe Ken Hirai?

Oh interesting, Ken Hirai.

The album he put out in 2021 was amazing, and there were parts that struck me. I’m moved by Ken Hirai’s attitude as an artist, too. Maybe I’m not influenced by him when it comes to sound design… Or wait, maybe I am? I’m not sure if I can really explain (laughter).

Do you ever study the songwriting of J-pop?

I think people would get mad at me if I said I study it. This might be complicated or might not even make sense, but I think what can be considered an orthodox composition is defined, to an extent, by the particular cultural era. The chord progression, melody, or arrangement—how all of those can be heard as “pop” depends on the cultural atmosphere, and I think about how much one can sneak in their individuality in that kind of environment.

You’ve also collaborated with outside artists like Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra and KAF. When I was listening to Tsukino Mito’s album, one song from it got me curious because it sounded so familiar to me, so I went ahead and looked at the credits, and it turns out that you were the one behind it like I suspected. I do like that part about you as an artist, how it sounds like you even if it’s a work for another person. Is there something you try to keep or not give up as you work on music?

Well, of course I think there’s probably something like that if you look at it from the outside, but I personally don’t think about it at all. Looking from the outside, maybe there’s something about the music that makes you wonder, “what in the world is this person doing?” But I don’t think at all about leaving behind my personality or doing what I want to do when I work with other people. I don’t think there’s a point in collaborating if the other person isn’t able to explore a new, unseen side of themselves, or if I don’t make the music in a way I have never done before. There’s no meaning if we don’t create an opportunity for each other to discover a side we wouldn’t get to see any other way. I prioritize this first and foremost, so putting myself out there on the music… well, I think it does come across in the music… but I don’t think it’s ideal to push my thinking to the other person during the process.

I was curious to know whether your creative process involves more of addition or subtraction.

I personally think I put equal weight on both, but from the outside it probably looks like I focus a lot on addition. My creative process involves me adding as much as I can, where the sound and composition is oversaturated by 120%, and then I pick it apart and take away about half of it, and then put things back in. It’s like if you applied kintsugi so much that you could no longer see what the original shape of the vessel looked like.

For your new song, “Mouth Flash,” the drums and bass seem more like the main elements, but did you take any different approaches for this song than in the past?

There have been parts of my sound design process that have really changed. I got better at using the synthesizer and putting together sounds. So as a result, I think the overall texture [of my music] has changed. But rather than saying that I wanted to try a new approach while making “Mouth Flash,” it’s better to say that the recent changes in how I put together sounds and composition led to the result, which is “Mouth Flash.”

More information about Hakushi Hasegawa can be found at their website. Their music can be found on all streaming services.

長谷川白紙

ジャズや、エレクトロニカなどからの影響を受けながら作ったアルバム「エアにに」から話題になった長谷川白紙。そのアルバムに収録されているプログレッシブなポップ音楽は、東京スカーパラダイスオーケストラや花譜などの日本のアーティストだけでなく、海外で活躍しているFlying Lotusからの注目を受ける。2021年にFlying Lotusが主催するオンラインイベントThe Hitに呼ばれ、そして、今年の7月には、憧れのBrainfeederへの契約を発表した。その長谷川白紙から、レーベルとの関係、影響を受けた音楽、制作プロセスなどを語ってもらった。

宮内 凌: Flying Lotusとの関係などは、前からあったと思うんですが、改めて、Brainfeederとの関わりはどう始まったんですか？

長谷川白紙: 元々は、Flying LotusがThe Hitっというオンラインのライブ番組にお呼び頂いて、それは2021年でしたかね？その時のライブ番組で、初めてFlying Lotusにコンタクトして頂いて、そこからBrainfeederとの契約するっていう話自体はあったんですけど、時間が少しかかって、今、発表という形になりました。

そのお話しを伺って、どういう心境でしたか？

そんなのが、ありえるのだろうか、みたいな気持ちではありました。Brainfeederは、ずっと私が本当に高校生の時とかからずっと好きなレーベルだったので、本当に光栄でしたし、信じられなかったですね。

ちょっと前にCrack MagazineからBrainfeederの事について取材を伺ったと思うんですけど、そこでDJ PayPalとかのアーティストがきっかけでおっしゃていましたけど、そういう音楽はどうやって見つけてたんですか？

多分、Crack Magazineさんのインタビューで上げさせてもらったのは、DJ PayPalとJameszoo、Thundercatだと思うんですけど、それぞれ出会いが結構違っていて。DJ PayPalは、それこそジューク、フットワークのDJをしてるよく知ってる友達に「こういう凄いDJがいるんだよ」って教えてもらって。Jameszooは、たしか新宿のディスクユニオンのジャズ館っていう所があって、そこで買ったのを覚えてますね。Thundercatは、たしかインターネットで、なんか凄い人がいるっていう感じで知って。だから、こうバラバラなルートで実は作品を知ってて、後から、Brainfeederっていう一個のレーベルから出てたんだって知って凄く驚いた記憶があります。

Jameszooの作品を買ったっておしゃっていましたけど、それは知ってて買ったんですか？

何も知らないで買いましたね。ジャケットがカッコよくて。そういう事が多かったんですけど、昔。本当にジャケットだけで、良さそうだなあって買いました。

その作品を初めて聴いた時はどうでしたか？

ヤバかったですね。ヤバすぎてあんまり覚えてないですけど。「Flu」って曲があるじゃないですか？Arthur Verocaiがギターを弾いてる曲なんですけど、それは本当に、やられた！と思いました。(笑) 自分がやりたかった、これは、とめっちゃ思いました。

その時はもう音楽を作っていたんですか？

ちょこちょこ作ってましたね。どうだろう？Jameszooを聴いた時にはもう第一個目の曲を発表してましたね。作りながら聴いてて、っていう感じでしたね。

他にBrainfeederから好きなアーティストや影響を受けた方はいますか？

もちろん、Flying Lotusもそうですし、Iglooghostが、Brainfeederから出していた時の作品も好きですし、Hiatus Kiyoteももちろん凄い影響を受けています。あと、Ross From Friendsとかも凄く参考にしていた時期がありますね。

色々なものがあると思いますけど、何か特に参考したものってありますか？

今、おっしゃていたように、別のアーティストから受けた影響の種類というか、性質というものは結構違うと思うんですよ。例えば、Iglooghostからは、一個のサウンドをデザインしていく中で、どういう手法があるかという事に気づかせてくれました。Flying LotusとかJameszooがやっていた事は、コンポジションの不条理さというか、そういうものを見せてくれてるような仮定について教えてくれました。翻って、Brainfeeder全体で思うと、なんかこれだけ対要な作品がBrainfeederという一個のレーベルから出てるっていう事に驚きからも影響を受けましたね。凄いカオスな状態がそのままあるという、そういう所ですね。

長谷川さんの曲の中から、Iglooghostのサウンドデザインを参考したものってありますか？

Brainfeederからだと、「Chinese Nu Yr」っていうEPをIglooghost出しているんですけど、その中で、「Mamecchi / Usohachi」っていう曲があって。ちなみにこれは、多分、たまごっち？とポケモン？の名前なんですけど、これは、かなり分析しましたね。現代で、主流になってるサウンドの傾向というか、それは多分、PC Musicからの流れだと思うんですけど、フランジャーとかフェイザーっていうものを、空間の代理として使うみたいなサウンドデザインが凄く多いと思っていて、Iglooghostも例に漏れずそこが凄く上手なアーティストだど思ってるんですけど。「Mamecchi / Usohachi」において優れているのは、完全にドライな音が凄く外上に浮き出て聞こえてくるっていう効果があるっと思ってて、ドライな音っていうのが全然、コンポジションから見たら、あまり必然性が無いようなサウンドだったりするんですよね。その不条理さというか、そういうもののコントラストの付け方であるとか、もちろん、一個一個の、例えば、キックをどういう風に鳴らすと重みとか迫力が出たりするかとか、どうフランジャーをかけると、長いリリースを埋めるのか、そういう個々なサウンドデザインについては、もちろん凄く研究してるんですけど、一番なんかこう影響受けたのは、ドライなものはドライのままに残しておくっていう時に、そのサウンドの選定そのものが埋める不条理さに関しては、影響を受けたし、分析してると思いますね。

長谷川さんは、サカナクション、サンボマスター、相対性理論さんなどをカバーしたアルバムをリリースしましたけど、いまだに影響を受けているJ-POPのアーティストなどはいますか？

どうだろう？一番最初に思いつくのは、aikoなんですけど、これはあんまり影響をどう受けたみたいな話しに換言できない気はしていて、結構なんか態度というか、アーティスト全体してのアチチュードから受けてる影響が、結構多いと思うので。でも、今でも日本の音楽、沢山聴きますし、影響受けてる事凄くあります。あと、平井堅かな？

平井堅ですか。

平井堅の、2021年に出しているアルバムが、ほんとに素晴らしいというか、くらってしまった所があって。平井堅も、結構、アチチュードから影響受けてるタイプのミュージシャンだと思うので。例えば、さっき言ったみたいな、サウンドのデザインであるとかは、そういうものに関しては、いや、受けてるか？(笑)詳しくは話せないかもしれないです。

曲の書き方とかは、研究されてるんですか？

研究してるって言ったら、怒られそうですけど。これは難しい話というか、意味分からない話になっちゃうんですけど、何がオーソドックスなコンポジションであるかっていうものを、ある程度、時代が形作っていると思うんですよ。例えば、コード進行であったり、メロディーであったり、選び方であったり、そういうものにおいてて、何がこう「ポップ」なものに聴こえるかっていう事が、時代の空気感として、畦一つあると思ってて、そこにどれだけ、独自性を忍ばせれるか事に関しては、分析をしたと思います。

長谷川さんは、東京スカパラダイスオーケストラさんや花譜さんなど、他のアーティストにも提供しています。月乃美兎さんのアルバムを聴いていた時、一曲気になったものがあって、これもしかしたらと思い、参加してるアーティストを見たらやはりその曲は長谷川さんが作ったものであって。そういう風に、他の人のものでも長谷川さんは自分の色が残っしてるという面で、好きなんですけど、曲を制作してる際に譲れないものや、こだわりなどありますか？

まあ、もちろん、側から見たら、あるんだと思うんですけど、私は、全然自分では、そう思ってないんです。結構、強情なタイプであろうと思うので、多分、側から見たら、なんでこんな変な事をするんだろう、みたいな要素はあるんだろうと思うんですけど。提供する時に、自分の色を出そうというか、自分がやりたい事をやろうって考えたことは本当に無くて。私と提供させて頂く方が出会って一緒に曲を作る事で、提供させて頂く方も全く今まで知らなかった一面が露呈しなくてはならないし、私も私で、全く今までやらなかった様な曲の作り方をしないと、そんなに意味がないと思っているんですよ。双方が全く知らなかった、全く出会っていなかった自分というものの一面図に出会っている状態を作れなければ、私がわざわざ提供させて頂く意味はあまり無いと思っているんですよ。なので、そういう事を結構第一に気にするので、私がこう強く画を出すというか… ああ、でも出てると思うんですけど… 私だけが、考えている事を押し通すのはむしろ私にとって理想的な状態ではないですね。

長谷川さんの制作方に気になった事があるんですけど、足し算と引き算、どっちの方もっとすると思いますか？

どっちも同じ比重で、実は私の中ではしているんですけど、多分、側から見たら、足し算の比重の方がずっと多いんだろうなとは思います。私の制作プロセスは、結構いける所まで全部足して、120%ぐらい飽和しまってるぐらいの音とか、コンポジションにした後に、こう間引いていく作業があるというか、半分ぐらい要素取っちゃって、でまた入れ直してみたいな、そういうなんと言うですかね… なんか金継ぎされすぎて元の器の原型が無くなる状態にするみたいな作業をよくするんですけど。

新曲「口の花火」では、もっとベースやドラムの方がメインとなっている感じがするのですか、前より違ったアプローチとかはしましたか？

第一には、私のサウンドデザインの仕方が、結構変わったしまった所はあって。シンセサイザーの使い方とか、結構分かってるようになって、サウンドの合成方とか、結構変わってきて。なので、全体のテクスチャーが、結果的に変わったという一個あると思います。ただ、それは、この「口の花火」っていう新曲に対して新しいアプローチを試みようって思ったっというより、むしろ、私の最近変わっていたサウンドの合成法とかコンポジションのやり方というものの結果が「口の花火」になっているていう言い方の方か近いと思います。

