Labyrinthe (Mary Stephen, 1973)

The Tone Glow Film Festival begins tomorrow, Thursday, May 21st. Throughout the following four days, Tone Glow will present 45 films both new and old that highlight the ingenuity of independent and avant-garde filmmaking. The full lineup, as well as details for each program, can be found on the initial announcement page here.

Full festival passes are still available here. Tickets for individual programs, as well as discounted day passes, can be found here. Please note that the David Gatten program on Sunday night has been discounted to $15. Those who are interested in coming to the festival but have financial concerns can reach out directly to toneglow@gmail.com for discounted festival passes and day passes. Press passes are still available, too, for those interested in covering the festival—reach out to toneglow@gmail.com to get one.

Festival pass holders will get their wristband whenever they come to the festival—just let the person at the door know that you have a festival pass. Those who have purchased day passes will be given a stamp at the door to ensure easy entrance.

A reminder of the three venues hosting the festival:

The majority of events will take place at Chicago Filmmakers ( 1326 W. Hollywood Avenue ) , a community-oriented non-profit organization that provides education and resources for filmmakers. Its theater is housed in an old firehouse in Edgewater. Street parking is available nearby.

Two free screenings on Sunday afternoon will take place in collaboration with Block Cinema (40 Arts Circle Drive), the film branch of the Block Museum of Art, which is located on the Northwestern University campus in Evanston. There is a free parking lot next to the museum.

The final screening will take place at a secret location in Wicker Park—ticket buyers will receive an email with the exact location on the day of the event. The venue will also be revealed on Instagram on the day of the event.