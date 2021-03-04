The Third Tone Glow Concert: Saturday, March 6th at 7PM Central

Hello everyone, just wanted to let you know that on Saturday, March 6th (in two days!), Tone Glow will have its third livestream concert. The bill features four acts that we love: Kiera Mulhern, Asha Sheshadri, Claire Rousay, and Ulla. This is happening in conjunction with Experimental Sound Studio in Chicago as part of The Quarantine Concerts. You can find more information about the bill here.

PLEASE NOTE: The concert was originally slated to occur at 2PM CT but has been changed to 7PM CT.

The concert is free and will take place on Twitch. The link to the stream is here (a direct link to the Twitch stream can be found here.) There is a $10 suggested donation amount for those who watch—the link for donating will appear during the show. 100% of donations will go to the artists. As a note, not all shows will be available for viewing after the livestream concert. For clarity on time zones, please refer to the following:

5PM / Pacific

7PM / Central

8PM / Eastern

1AM / UK

You can find some PR garble below alongside links to new albums and old interview links.

Kiera Mulhern

Kiera Mulhern (b. 1992) is a poet and musician based in New York. Mulhern works with field recordings, various electroacoustic material, and voiced text, incubating words and verbal fragments within thick environments of sound. She is most interested in memory and where it may be situated, fragility of meaning, and basal feelings of aliveness and death.

Asha Sheshadri

Asha Sheshadri lives, makes and writes in Brooklyn, NY. She is interested by voice and memory construction, citation and translation, music about artwork, video walks, and screen culture. Her recordings have been released via the Entr'acte, Recital, and Anomia imprints, with individual and collaborative projects coming to fruition in 2021.

Read our interview: https://toneglow.substack.com/p/029-asha-sheshadri

claire rousay

claire rousay is a person who performs and records. She lives in San Antonio, Texas.

Read our interview: https://toneglow.substack.com/p/011-claire-rousay

Ulla

ulla is a musician who lives in philadelphia. these days she spends most of her time alone in her room, making dolls and tending to her garden.

Thank you for reading Tone Glow. See you at the show :~)