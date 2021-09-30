The Sixth Tone Glow Show: Saturday, October 2nd at 7PM Central

Hello everyone, just wanted to let you know that on Saturday, October 2nd (this Saturday!), Tone Glow will have its sixth livestream concert. The bill is highlighting different Asian experimentalists from around the world: Joyul, Li Yilei, Li Daiguo, Stephanie Cheng Smith, Zhu Wenbo & Li Weisi, and Rắn Cạp Đuôi. This is happening in conjunction with Experimental Sound Studio in Chicago.

The concert is free and will take place on Twitch. The link to the stream is here (a direct link to the Twitch stream can be found here.) There is a $10 suggested donation amount for those who watch—the link for donating will appear during the show in the chat, but donations can also be made at this link (please note that this is for the Tone Glow show, if so). 100% of donations will go to the artists. As a note, shows may not be available for viewing after the livestream concert. For clarity on time zones, please refer to the following:

5PM / US Pacific

7PM / US Central

8PM / US Eastern

1AM / UK

7AM / Vietnam

8AM / China

9AM / Korea, Japan

Below, find bios and links to music from all the acts:

Joyul

Joyul is a composer and singer from South Korea who widens the territory of sounds that can be reached. Joyul uses ambient sound, voice, guitar, and synthesis as tools.

Li Yilei

Li Yilei is a London-based conceptual artist and composer known for their experimental music, performance, text, and sonically-inclined site-specific installations. The Tone Glow interview can be read here.

Li Daiguo

Li Daiguo is a prominent figure in China’s experimental, world, and new music communities. Born in 1981 in Oklahoma, USA, to Chinese/Taiwanese parents, Li Daiguo received training in music from childhood on a variety of instruments in various styles, including western classical music and bluegrass (violin, upright bass, piano), Chinese classical music (erhu, pipa), Finnish folk music, Carnatic music, Shona Mbira, and contemporary classical composition and improvisation. After relocating to mainland China in 2004, Li began to develop his compositional style and blend of extended techniques for a variety of instruments, particularly pipa, guzheng, bawu, cello, upright bass, violin, and prepared piano. His playing and compositional style makes frequent use of polyrhythms, acoustic sounds that “sound electronic,” an eastern sense of space and emptiness, and dark spirituality.

Stephanie Cheng Smith

Stephanie Cheng Smith is a composer, performer and programmer who creates interactive pieces, installations, improvisations and through-composed works. She often uses electronics, violin and light, and her explorations with motor arrays have been featured in the latest issue of Experimental Music Yearbook. Smith frequently performs electronic music under the name Stephie’s Castle, is a member of networked music ensemble bitpanic, Animal Crossing: New Horizons experimental performance group Ensemble Uhhhhhmm (formerly known as Lil' Jürg Frey), and has composed for and performed as a member of the Dog Star Orchestra. Serving on the wulf.’s Artistic Advisory Board, she also curates and produces experimental music concerts in the Los Angeles area and on Twitch.tv.

She has studied composition at the University of Chicago with Kotoka Suzuki and earned an MFA in Experimental Sound Practices and Integrated Media from California Institute of the Arts, studying with Mark Trayle, Sara Roberts, and Ulrich Krieger. In addition to her creative work, she currently teaches interactive programming at CalArts and works as a web developer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Zhu Wenbo & Li Weisi

Zhu Wenbo is involved in many different music projects. He uses clarinet, guitar, mandolin, microphone, speaker, tape, percussion and more, doing compositions, improvisations, events and publications focused on 'music unlike music'. He runs the cassette label Zoomin' Night. Currently he is a member of Kaoru Abe No Future.

Li Weisi is a musician from Beijing who loves to create "叮了咣啷"----acute acoustic sound. Also drone. Mainly using microphones & materials, 4 track & reel-to-reel tape recorders and bass guitar. He is a member of Carsick Cars, Snapline, Soviet Pop, Rat ‘the Spy’ 51 and Ghostmass.

Rắn Cạp Đuôi

Based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Rắn Cạp Đuôi have been challenging their city's perception of sound art and musical experimentation since 2015, when they were all just 16 years old. Made up of multi-instrumentalist and composer Phạm Thế Vũ, bassist and producer jung buffalo (aka Đỗ Tấn Sĩ) and multi-instrumentalist and producer Zach Sch.

See you at the show :+)