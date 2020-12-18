The Second Tone Glow Concert: Saturday, December 19th at 2PM Central

Hello everyone, just wanted to let you know that on Saturday, December 19th (tomorrow!), Tone Glow will have its second livestream concert. The bill features four acts that we love: Daphne X, Able Noise, Derek Baron, and Shots. This is happening in conjunction with Experimental Sound Studio in Chicago as part of The Quarantine Concerts. You can find more information about the bill here.

The concert is free and will take place on Twitch. The link to the stream is here (a direct link to the Twitch stream can be found here.) There is a $10 suggested donation amount for those who watch—the link for donating will appear during the show. 100% of donations will go to the artists. As a note, not all shows will be available for viewing after the livestream concert. For clarity on time zones, please refer to the following:

12PM / Pacific

2PM / Central

3PM / Eastern

8PM / UK

9PM / Austria

You can find some PR garble below alongside links to new albums and old interview links.

Daphne X

Daphne Xanthopoulou is a Greek sound artist, currently based in Linz. Through her work she explores notions of energy exchange, vitalist materialism and magic. She has published her music in czaszka (UK, upcoming), Zabra Records (PT), tsss tapes (IT), Eminent Observer (US), Sonospace (PT) and Crystal Mine (ES) and some feminist fiction and poetry in contemporary narratives and poetry journals of the likes of A) GLIMPSE) OF) (GR), Golfo Magazine (UK), Teflon (GR) and Thraca (GR).

Able Noise

Able Noise is Alex and George’s experimental baritone guitar and drum duo, based between The Hague, the Netherlands and Athens, Greece. Through the use of voices, tapes and alternative methods of playing their instruments, they create a somewhat minimal and rather visual musical performance.

Derek Baron

Derek Baron is a writer and musician living in New York. They make audio work alone and with Cop Tears (with Andrew Wilhite, Cameron Kapoor, and John Welsh) and Permanent Six Flags (with Emily Martin). Cop Tears’ new album of chamber arrangements of Theodor Adorno's piano music will be out next year on Reading Group, the record label that Derek and Emily run.

Read our interview with Derek Baron here.

Shots

Shots is a New York-based free improv trio. Since 2015 they have released material on Banh Mi Verlag, Kye, Regional Bears, and Careful Catalog. They released their critically acclaimed debut LP Private Hate in 2019.

Read our interview with Shots here.

Thank you for reading Tone Glow. See you at the show :~)