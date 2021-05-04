The Fourth Tone Glow Concert: Thursday, May 6th at 7PM Central

Hello everyone, just wanted to let you know that on Thursday, May 6th (in two days!), Tone Glow will have its fourth livestream concert. The bill features six acts that we love, all of which are duos: Hazel Fricke & Guido Gambo, Barn Sour, Soft Tissue, Fraufraulein, Rosso Polare, and Eiko Ishibashi & Jim O'Rourke. This is happening in conjunction with Experimental Sound Studio in Chicago as part of The Quarantine Concerts. You can find more information about the bill here.

The concert is free and will take place on Twitch. The link to the stream is here (a direct link to the Twitch stream can be found here.) There is a $10 suggested donation amount for those who watch—the link for donating will appear during the show. 100% of donations will go to the artists. As a note, not all shows will be available for viewing after the livestream concert. For clarity on time zones, please refer to the following:

5PM / US Pacific

7PM / US Central

8PM / US Eastern

1AM / UK

2AM / Italy

9AM / Japan

You can find links for music from all the artists below:

