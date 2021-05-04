The Fourth Tone Glow Concert: Thursday, May 6th at 7PM Central
Featuring duo performances from Hazel Fricke & Guido Gambo, Barn Sour, Soft Tissue, Fraufraulein, Rosso Polare, and Eiko Ishibashi & Jim O'Rourke
|May 4
Hello everyone, just wanted to let you know that on Thursday, May 6th (in two days!), Tone Glow will have its fourth livestream concert. The bill features six acts that we love, all of which are duos: Hazel Fricke & Guido Gambo, Barn Sour, Soft Tissue, Fraufraulein, Rosso Polare, and Eiko Ishibashi & Jim O'Rourke. This is happening in conjunction with Experimental Sound Studio in Chicago as part of The Quarantine Concerts. You can find more information about the bill here.
The concert is free and will take place on Twitch. The link to the stream is here (a direct link to the Twitch stream can be found here.) There is a $10 suggested donation amount for those who watch—the link for donating will appear during the show. 100% of donations will go to the artists. As a note, not all shows will be available for viewing after the livestream concert. For clarity on time zones, please refer to the following:
5PM / US Pacific
7PM / US Central
8PM / US Eastern
1AM / UK
2AM / Italy
9AM / Japan
You can find links for music from all the artists below:
Guido Gamboa:
Barn Sour:
Soft Tissue:
Fraufraulein:
Rosso Polare:
Eiko Ishibashi & Jim O’Rourke:
Thank you for reading Tone Glow. See you at the show :~)
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.