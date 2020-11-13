The First Tone Glow Concert: Saturday, November 14th at 2PM Central

Hello everyone, just wanted to let you know that on Saturday, November 14th (tomorrow!), Tone Glow will have its first livestream concert. The bill features four acts that have all been interviewed for the publication: Sunik Kim, Lucy Liyou, Wendy Eisenberg, and Still House Plants. This is happening in conjunction with Experimental Sound Studio in Chicago as part of The Quarantine Concerts. You can find more information about the bill here.

The concert is free and will take place on Twitch. The link to the stream is here (a direct link to the Twitch stream can be found here.) There is a $10 suggested donation amount for those who watch—the link for donating will appear during the show. 100% of donations will go to the artists. As a note, not all shows will be available for viewing after the livestream concert. For clarity on time zones, please refer to the following:

12PM / Pacific

2PM / Central

3PM / Eastern

8PM / UK

November 15th, 5AM / Korea

You can find some PR garble below alongside links to new albums and old interview links.

Sunik Kim

Sunik Kim is a musician currently based in New York City. Their last album, Zero Chime, was released in November 2019 on First Terrace Records and featured Kim playing alto sax alongside a multitude of traditional Korean instruments.

Read our interview with Sunik Kim here.

Lucy Liyou

Philadelphia-based artist Lucy Liyou synthesizes field recordings, text-to-speech readings, poetry, and elements from Korean folk opera into sonic narratives that explore the implications of Orientalism and Westernization. Though their music reflects the work of genres such as post-industrial and musique-concrète, Lucy Liyou is greatly influenced by audiobooks as well as music from the Impressionist period and Neoclassical period. Lucy Liyou’s debut project A Hope I Had, which caught the attention of South London based artist Klein, was a sonic examination of hereditary depression in Asian families. Their following project Welfare, which was released in March through Klein’s label ijn inc., is an ambitious analysis of the colonialist concept of self-care. Most recently, they premiered their new project, Hey Jackie, at the 2020 Avantwhatever Festival in July.

Read our interview with Lucy Liyou here.



Wendy Eisenberg

Wendy Eisenberg is an improvising guitarist, banjo-player, vocalist and poet. Using the languages of free jazz, new music, metal and art song, their music challenges the representational and technical demands placed on a guitar and a banjo in contemporary music. They have two solo careers: improviser/composer, and songwriter. On Auto (2020), their most innovative and inner-reaching album yet, Eisenberg explores emotional, subjective truth, and how it interacts with an objectivity no person alone can grasp. Inspired by the solo work of Mark Hollis (Talk Talk) and David Sylvian’s Blemish, with playing skills that have already seen them climbing Best Guitarist lists and an unvarnished vocal immediacy, Wendy Eisenberg has created an album of subtle display that resonates with maximal impact.

Read our interview with Wendy Eisenberg here.

Still House Plants

Still House Plants are a Glasgow and South London-based three-piece collective made up of Finlay Clark, David Kennedy, and Jessica Hickie-Kallenbach. Combining visual strategies, free improvisation, UK garage and punk, Still House Plants build melodic hierarchies scaffolded around ambiguities and intimacy. In 2018 the trio released the LP Long Play, collecting the group’s raw guitar-drum-vocal palette and stretching it to include violin, piano and intimate home recording. Ranging from seconds-long to seven-minute somethings, the album coagulates to form a heady meld of rudimentary phrases, kinetic repetition and malleable samples. In 2020 the trio released Fast Edit, which saw the group expanding and tightening their sound. Experimental songwriting is rarely so forthcoming, emotive, or approachable.

Read our interview with Still House Plants here.

Thank you for reading Tone Glow. See you at the show :~)