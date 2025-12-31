Edited still from WINDWARD (Sharon Lockhart, 2025)

Vanessa Ague

I’ll let you in on a little secret: I’m horrible at figuring out directions. I’m the person twirling around in aimless circles on street corners. I can barely tell left from right; before I had a half-sleeve tattoo on one of my arms it was pretty much impossible. Nevertheless, I’m inside the Utrecht Centraal train station at six in the morning and I know exactly where I’m going. I’ve never been to The Netherlands, let alone another continent by myself for more than a day or two. But look! I’ve read the website ten times and I know it all.

I pace down the hall as the sun starts to rise, just peeking over the horizon, a shot of glistening pink shimmering through a glass prism. I hear my luggage wheels spin next to me, jolting as they glide over every subtle crack on the floor. I purchase a ticket with some spare Euros I have in my wallet, print it out, and put it in my pocket for safe-keeping, a token I’ll paste into a scrapbook when I want to relive the time I got on the right train in Utrecht all by myself. I start walking again. I spot Platform Eight. I gingerly step onto the escalator and see a train pulling into the station, a tall blue and yellow vehicle with two floors full of commuters on their way to work on Monday morning. I board and watch the city lights disappear into endless fields of cows and trenches dug for irrigation. I slowly, painfully realize I have ended up in a rural part of the country that is miles away from the Amsterdam airport. The train stops and I rush off, revealing myself to be a dumb American to the lovely train conductor. She tells me where to go and wishes me luck. I run to another platform and hop on some other magical train that gets me back to Utrecht Centraal in 18 minutes, where I get another chance to do it right. I take it.

That about sums up my 2025. This year, I tried to let go of perfectionism, untangling myself from my obsessive fear of making an irreversible mistake. In turn, I allowed myself to live, even if that means getting on the wrong train and adding an extra few hours to the flight home. Hey, I got to see more of the world!

Top 10 Albums of 2025

Amina Claudine Myers - Solace of the Mind (Red Hook)

Los Thuthanaka - Los Thuthanaka (self-released)

Titanic - Hagen (Unheard Of Hope)

Water Damage - Instruments (12XU)

Ellen Arkbro - Nightclouds (Blank Forms)

Raven Chacon - Voiceless Mass (New World)

Catherine Lamb x Ghost Ensemble - interius/exterius (Greyfade)

Orcutt/Shelley/Miller - Orcutt/Shelley/Miller (Silver Current)

Ellen Fullman & The Living Earth Show - Elemental View (Room40)

Rafael Toral - Traveling Light (Drag City)

11 Shows I Loved This Year (by date)

1/15: Lee Ranaldo & Leila Bordreuil / Holland Andrews & Yuniya Edi Kwon / Ryan Sawyer Shaker Ensemble at Union Pool

1/31: Ellen Fullman & Theresa Wong at Roulette

2/22: Bakudi Scream / Fatboi Sharif / Medium. / Centennial Gardens at Trans-Pecos

3/25: أحمد [Ahmed] US Debut at Roulette

4/30: Sarah Hennies & Tristan Kasten-Krause at ISSUE Project Room

5/16: DJ E country set at Elsewhere Hall

6/18: Zosha Warpeha & Henry Birdsey at ISSUE Project Room

8/3: Loren Connors & Lee Ranaldo / Sam Weinberg Trio / Bill Nace & Samara Lubelski at Pianos

11/9: Earth at LPR

12/3: William Winant / Nava Dunkelman / Bill Nace at The Stone

12/9: Los Thuthanaka at Xanadu

H.D. Angel

This year, at the age of 22, I worked on unlearning a pernicious belief I’ve held, on some level, for my entire life: the idea that other people make up the “real world”, with real preoccupations, relationships and beliefs, while my own concerns are inauthentic, frivolous, deluded, or otherwise “not real”. I have a long way to go, and it’s a confusing, vertiginous process, closer to swimming out of a whirlpool than riding through a series of peaks and valleys. But I feel more present in society, more like a self-contained agent in my day-to-day life, and nearer to a coherent sense of personhood than I ever have before.

This puts me in an ambivalent position as I write my fourth consecutive end-of-year reflection for Tone Glow. I’m more confident than ever in assenting to the long-term pessimism about recorded music that often populates these roundups—it’s all over, none of this matters, etc.—while also more aware than ever of how myopic my earlier participation in that despair could often be. I started writing publicly online in high school, so I was commiserating with old, jaded folks about the collapse of late-capitalist cultural production before I ever had the chance to get my hands dirty with it independently, or to have many of the life experiences that give it shape and function.

I had an eclectic musical upbringing, but I originally decided to get “into music” as a dedicated hobby to close that perceived gap between myself and the real world. I cared about different scenes, different audiences, and their historical development. I wanted to know what other people liked and their motivations for liking it, since I didn’t feel like I had much of a worldview of my own. Now, through writing, college radio, meeting online friends IRL, and my general social world, my own scrapped-together perspective on music feels newly embodied and consequential. These days, other people sometimes look to me for the kind of authority, direction and epistemic validation that I used to seek in others—and, now on the other end of that dynamic, I realize how much I was underestimating my own perspective before.

It’s humbling, and frequently uncomfortable, to discover latent responsibilities to myself and those around me that emerge as I try to wallow less in self-doubt. It’s especially frustrating to finally get out of my own self-absorbed head and find that my world is still myopic and circumscribed by larger forces in so many ways, that my earlier cynicism wasn’t exactly misplaced. But living in reality is always better than the alternative. When I rise to the occasion, it’s rewarding to be able to make other people feel like they’re a part of something, to allow them participation in shared experience. (And it makes music way more fulfilling, too – I’ve had more fun exploring both new and old releases this year than in the past few.)

I want to do more of this work, around music and in general, in the coming year. Apropos of this, I’d like to urgently redouble my organizing commitments, and be careful to distinguish spaces that are just ‘scenes’ or ‘cliques’ from ones with a more collective direction. I’m still not sure how to balance my love of popular music and the culture industry, and their exploitative scaffolding of the existing world, with striving for the kind of world I want to see; the inert, hand-wringing posture that many people in artistic spaces adopt, lamenting how tainted everything is without actually changing any of their behavior, isn’t going to cut it. But, for better or for worse, I’m starting from somewhere.

10 Albums

AKAI SOLO - No Control, No Glory (self-released)

Eliana Glass - E (Shelter Press)

Chuquimamani-Condori - Edits (self-released)

Various Artists - The Sound of Love International 007: Moxie (Love International)

Molasses - Ring of Fire (self-released)

Barker - Stochastic Drift (Smalltown Supersound)

Lelo - New Detroit (10K Projects)

Yetsuby - 4EVA (Pink Oyster)

Weirs - Diamond Grove (Dear Life)

quinn - lowlife (self-released)

10 Songs

Tems - “Big Daddy” (RCA)

svn4vr - “sick day” (icsu)

Mereba - “Phone Me” (Secretly Canadian)

Black Eyes - “Burn” (Dischord)

Lil Tony Official - “Let’s Get Into It” (UMG)

Lil M.U. - “Top of Cars” (Maya Unique Productions)

Tweet - “Toot Toot” (SoNo Recording Group)

seiji oda & Young Bari - “MOBBY MIYAZAKI” (uknowme!)

Monaleo - “We On Dat” (Stomp Down)

Avalon Emerson & Priori - “You’re My World” (Dead Oceans)

15 Old Albums

Lalah Hathaway - Self Portrait (Concord, 2008)

Rachelle Ferrell - individuality (can I be me?) (Capitol, 2000)

Teena Marie - Wild and Peaceful (Motown, 1979)

Karizma - Collection 1999-2011 (R2, 2011)

John Martyn - Solid Air (Island, 1973)

Leroy Jenkins’ Sting - Urban Blues (Black Saint, 1984)

Newcleus - Jam on Revenge (Jam-On, 1984/2025 Reissue)

Andreas Vollenweider - Caverna magica (...Under the Tree - In the Cave...) (CBS, 1983)

Djavan - Djavan (CBS, 1989)

Syzygys - Complete Studio Recordings (Tzadik, 2003)

People like Us and Wobbly - Music for the Fire (Illegal Art, 2010)

Toto Bissainthe avec Marie-Claude Benoît et Mariann Mathéus - chante Haiti (Arion, 1989)

Sir E.U. x Dolo Percussion - 11-9-19 (self-released, 2020)

Kilo Ali - Organized Bass (1997, Interscope)

Luomo - Vocalcity (Force Tracks, 2000)

María Barrios

Favorite Albums of 2025

Addison Rae - Addison (Columbia)

Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Rimas Entertainment)

Black Eyes - Hostile Design (Dischord)

Cameron Winter - Heavy Metal (Partisan / Play It Again Sam)

Debit - Desaceleradas (Modern Love)

Ichiko Aoba - Luminescent Creatures (Hermine / Psychic Hotline)

Los Thuthanaka - Los Thuthanaka (self-released)

Mohinder Kaur Bhamra - Punjabi Disco (Naya Beat)

Nick León - A Tropical Entropy (TraTraTrax)

Ninajirachi - I Love My Computer (NLV Records)

Favorite Songs of 2025

Smerz - “You got time and I got money” (Escho)

One Show in 2025

Tone Glow Presents “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” & Aaron Dilloway at Anthology Film Archives in New York. I know it might be gauche to list a show I helped organize, but… for this one I’m going to make an exception

Billdifferen

Oof man, what a weird year this has been. 2025 has probably been the first year in a long while where I was completely tapped out of music for an extended period of time. It felt like being sent away to this shitty summer camp where I couldn’t leave and only make macaroni necklaces (fix myself and go through weird life transitional things). Coming back to it all felt like learning a new skill or something all over again; Some of us music listeners are fucking maniacs and I mean that in the nicest way possible. Just so much passion is required to do this shit, and I’m so grateful to be surrounded by the folks at Tone Glow to keep that drive going. Hoping 2026 is much better for us all.

Top 10 Albums of 2025

Los Thuthanaka - Los Thuthanaka (self-released) Sulfuric Cautery - KILLING SPREE (Blast Addict Records) Safe Mind - Cutting The Stone (NUDE CLUB) Barren Path - Grieving (Willowtip) Corey Lingo - Safe 2 Say (Natra Recordings) Earl Sweatshirt - Live Laugh Love (Tan Cressida / Warner) DJ Elmoe - Battle Zone (Planet Mu) Thirteendegrees ° - Clique City Vol. 2 (self-released) DJ KN DO VILA VELHA - Terra do Kn, Vol. 2 (TDK) La Obsesion - La Obsesion, Vol. 1 (La Obsesion Factory)

Top Ten naçãorebolation69 posts of 2025

Matthew Blackwell

Top 10 Albums of 2025

Alabaster DePlume - A Blade Because A Blade Is Whole (International Anthem)

Ben LaMar Gay - Yowzers (International Anthem)

Djrum - Under Tangled Silence (Houndstooth)

Eiko Ishibashi - Antigone (Drag City)

Eliana Glass - E (Shelter Press)

Ellen Fullman & The Living Earth Show - Elemental View (Room40)

Heinali & Andriana-Yaroslava Saienko - Гільдеґарда (Hildegard) (Unsound)

Joshua Bonnetta - The Pines (Shelter Press)

Pier Francesco Valentini (perf. by Erik Carlson/Ensemble Combinatoria) - Canone nel Nodo de Salamone (New Focus)

Vanessa Rossetto - Pictures of the Warm South (Erstwhile)

Corrigan Blanchfield

bra this song the shit lyk for real though it makes your problems go away til the song end

—@shane foster, 13 years ago

Favorite Albums of 2025

Barker - Stochastic Drift (Smalltown Supersound)

The Bug vs Ghost Dubs - Implosion (Pressure)

DOLO PERCUSSION - Influences (DDS)

Erika de Casier - Lifetime (Independent Jeep Music)

Father - Patricide (Father’s Darlings)

KP Skywalka - I Tried To Tell You (Beat the Odds LLC / NEWWRLD)

MfanaTouchLine - Ntjaka (LeparaLaTipa)

Primitive Man - Observance (Relapse)

Romeo Poirier - Off the Record (Faitiche)

Sleepdial - RV Lights (West Mineral Ltd.)

Favorite Songs of 2025

Agriculture - “The Reply” (The Flenser)

Amal, Dj Nativesun - “Stadium” (HOCHI RUNS)

EVILGIANE - “typa way w goner” (self-released)

Fust - “Doghole” (Dear Life)

Hit-Boy, Spank Nitti James, BabyTron & AZ Chike - “Start Dissin’” (Surf Club Inc)

Jermaine Dupri - “Magic City Money” (ft. Bankroll Ni, BunnaB, J Money, Sean P) (So So Def)

Kehlani - “Folded” (Atlantic)

Molasses - “Child Ballad #56 (abridged)” (self-released)

Monaleo - “We On Dat” (Stomp Down)

YT - “Put Your Hands Up” (G2G)

Dominic Coles

Please consider a: “music engaged in varied attempts to understand the current state either of technical means or of the meanings of communication; also music’s intervention as such in life, in the daily struggle, an ideal, a party decision, constantly to be verified, to be questioned, to be substantiated and never to be imposed a priori and in an authoritarian manner.”

What do you think this music sounds like?

How does the above relate to the music you encountered this year?

What uses does music have?

What uses did it have this year specifically?

How did you use it?

What uses did music have for you?

What role did music play in your daily struggles?

What ideals did it uphold? Or: intervene on behalf of?

What relations did it engender?

This year: what questions did music ask?

How is music imposed in an authoritarian manner?

When have you encountered this imposition?

This year? And right now?

What’s the point of a list?

Did you make a list?

Will you? Why?

In what other ways can music present itself?

What questions would you like to ask me?

What was the most stimulating sound experience you had this year?

How did it make you feel?

Did you put it on your list?

Why or why not?

Did your hearing change this year?

What did you hear differently?

What do you hope to hear next year?

And after that

“Signals of the very rich life of acoustics inside and outside of us, which we can select by limiting it, and which we limit to become profoundly part of it, but to be able to discover it, to be able to marvel about the unknown, just perceived.”

This Year

Peter Ablinger’s The Real As Imaginary performed by Bryan Eubanks - April 17th, 2025; Peter Ablinger’s AEIOU and Weiss / Weisslich 3 at Klangwerkstatt; Peter Ablinger: Now! Writings 1982 - 2021 (MusikTexte); Bill Dietz lecture on Ablinger - June 2025

Jack Whitten’s The Messenger - July 2025

Michael Asher at Artists Space - January 2025

Kieran Daly, SYLVESTER ARIAS

Melissa Cody’s Webbed Skies

Luciano Maggiore’s N Units Out of 120 (Left Side of the Page Folded in Two)

Zhao Cong with Mizuki Ishikawa - February 1st, 2025

Morton Feldman, Crippled Symmetries - December 6th, 2025

Pat Thomas, solo piano - November 2nd, 2025

Yan Jun, feedback - April 8th, 2025

Michael Speers, drums and electronics - April 9th, 2025

Rae-Aila Crumble

21 is really strange. The best moments find you gnawing on love, excited for a fulfilling life. The worst moments find you spiraling over the totality of small decisions, how one move can haunt you for 70 years. May 2026 bring patience and care to those I love.

Top 10 Albums of 2025

Dijon - Baby (R&R / Warner) Los Thuthanaka - Los Thuthanaka (self-released) Greg Freeman - Burnover (Transgressive) Barker - Stochastic Drift (Smalltown Supersound) Pan Afrikan Peoples Arkestra Led by Horace Tapscott - Live At Widney High December 26th, 1971 (The Village) Xang - Watch Over My Body (self-released) Earl Sweatshirt - Live Laugh Love (Tan Cressida / Warner) Wednesday - Bleeds (Dead Oceans) Lelo - New Detroit (10K Projects) Vanessa Rossetto - Pictures of the Warm South (Erstwhile)

Top 10 Songs of 2025

Odeal - “London Summers” (OVMBR/LVRN) svnv4vr - “stop talking to AI talk to God” (self-released) Natanya - “Jezebel” (Human Re Sources) dexter in the newsagent - “special” (RTW) Gabriel Jacoby - “be careful” (BOURNE/PULSE) Nali - “Crossfaded” (Courtesy Of) Kehlani - “Folded” (Atlantic) Tems - “Big Daddy” (RCA) keiyaA - “think about it/what u think?” (XL) Mereba - “Hawk” (Secretly Canadian)

Top 10 Books I Read in 2025

There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension (Hanif Abdurraqib, 2024) String Theory: David Foster Wallace on Tennis (David Foster Wallace, 2014) Darryl (Jackie Ess, 2021) Health Communism (Beatrice Adler-Bolton, 2022) Survival is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde (Alexis Pauline Gumbs, 2024) The United States Governed by Six Hundred Thousand Despots (John Swanson Jacobs, 2024) Times Square Red, Times Square Blue (Samuel R. Delany, 1999) Pan-African Social Ecology: Speeches, Conversations, and Essays (Modibo Kadalie, 2019) Shadow Ticket (Thomas Pynchon, 2025) That Smell and Notes from Prison (Sonallah Ibrahim, 1966)

Top 5 Dates With Girlfriend

MFA/Thai Dinner/OBAA screening/Staying at her family’s home Book shopping in Cambridge/Italian Dinner in the North End/Tiramisu, ”I love you” by the water in Langone Park Thrifting and Antiquing in Kingston/Italian Dinner Driving the Mass Pike with a sunset and lots of tears Hudson River Line/NYC Christmas wandering with family/Tone Glow Eliana Glass concert + Pandora and The Flying Dutchman screening

Mark Cutler

“How did they all just let it happen?” How did they all just let it happen? How did they all just let it happen? Well, how did we? We went to work. We paid rent, paid bills. We of course had to go out to a few restaurants too—and bars, and movies as well. I bought books, picked them up briefly, and then misplaced them. I used to walk to work in the morning, and to my favorite slop bowl place for lunch. Then we moved to an idyllic little one-bedroom in Brooklyn, and sat on the floor together, assembling bathroom cabinets side by side. I went on vacation. And still the country crumbled. Now I take the J train to work. At its highest elevation, the train looks down into sixth-story bedrooms, over cornices of prewar walkups, and right through sunlit floors of unrented corporate real estate. Remember Deleuze, I think to myself, see the processes. They only look like things. The same train passes by about ten feet beyond the railing of our small balcony. At night, as the trains pass, they throw skinny trapezoids of light through gaps in our curtains, rushing by in the opposite direction of the train itself. The sound of it isn’t bothersome at all; it makes me think, for a reason I can’t quite pin down, of whalesongs. On the steel columns which hold the tracks aloft, there are black and white stickers which read:

3 SHORT WHISTLES

LA MIGRA ESTÁ EN EL BARRIO 3 LONG WHISTLES

LA MIGRA ESTÁ SEQUESTRANDO A ALGUIÉ

Top 10 Albums of 2025

2hollis - star (Interscope)

EarthBall - Actual Earth Music 1 & 2 (Upset! The Rhythm)

Geese - Getting Killed (Partisan / Play It Again Sam)

Heimat - Iti Eta No (Teenage Menopause)

Klein - sleep with a cane (Parkwuud Entertainment)

Nick Dan - Weft (Burgan Triangle Tapes)

Nijiumu - When I sing, I slip into the microphone. Into that void, I bring comrade “prayers”, then, turning to face the outside, together we explode. (Black Truffle)

Rashad Becker - The Incident (Clunk)

Wata Igarashi - My Supernova (Dekmantel)

Werner Dafeldecker, Simon James Phillips, Morten Joh - simultan (self-released)

Samuel Diamond

I turned 40 this year. My wife threw me a wonderful party at our house, which culminated with a projector screening of the Canelo Álvarez-Terence Crawford match. That was definitely one of the most fun days of my life. I made a playlist for the occasion, which I hope you’ll enjoy. Also this year, I finally started listening to P.J. Harvey, To Bring You My Love became one of my favorite albums of all time, and I discovered the French version of Netflix’s rap competition show, Rhythm & Flow. I am very thankful for all that I have and take none of it for granted.

Top 10 Albums of 2025

De La Soul - Cabin in the Sky (Mass Appeal Records) Aesop Rock - Black Hole Superette (Rhymesayers Entertainment) blaq kush - The Infinite Money Glitch (self-released) Michael Sarian - Esquina (Greenleaf Music) Bub Rock - PRICELE$$ PAINT (GLDSPN / Long Island Rap Records) Cities Aviv - Electric Chair (D.O.T. Audio Arts) billy woods - GOLLIWOG (Backwoodz Studioz) Yugen Blakrok - The Illusion of Being (CYLID / I.O.T Records) Joe Morris & Elliott Sharp - Realism (ESP) Battle Elf - 10 (Birdman Records)

Hannah Edgar

I am strange.

My mind is tinted with the colors of madness;

they fight in silent furor in their effort to possess each other. I am strange.

I have approached a degree of love that is so unwise in one world that it is wisdom in another. I am strange.

I no longer have respect for hate,

for I’m stronger than hate. I’m contemptuous of both those who hate and those who destroy.

I’m not a part of the world which hates and the world which destroys.

I want a better world and not only do I want a better world,

I seek to live a better life,

that I might have a right to be a part of a better world.

If I hate and destroy, I have no right to speak of love.

Love is greater than hate,

and I have chosen love above all else in the world. I am strange.

I know a secret truth;

I have a secret rendezvous,

and the wind touches against my window pane.

Come with me! it says, come with me,

I am a force; you are a force.

We are brothers.

Though I am invisible, I cover the leaf when I unravel. No wall can hold me,

nothing can withstand my will. What is your god? What is your desire?

Come, my brother; you are dear to me. I cannot come to you in full force,

for you are too weak to contain me. I might lift you from the ground and frighten you.

In this careless moment, I might drop you in my drawer that you want me to come to you.

I cannot approach you in your weakness — I am too strong. Come to me! As cautious as you will,

I will accept you, for the spirit of man is more like myself than anything on earth.

All the more I think I am the power for the spirit of man.

For the spirit of man is strong,

no power on earth is greater, and no world can contain it.

It will cover the breadth and the width of earth,

for like I, the wind, an aroused spirit is greatly to be feared.

But weapons of that you will cast invisible.

Only fools seek to harm the wind;

only fools seek to harm the brother of the wind. Come, spirit of man! I will take you to new worlds,

I will take you to inner unseen worlds,

greater in splendors than anything life contains.

If you are fearful, you will die in your fear,

but if you become as I, you will be strong and do as I.

I the wind come and go as I choose,

and none can stop me.

—Sun Ra, “I Am Strange”

Favorite Albums of 2025

Pixel Grip - Percepticide: The Death of Reality (self-released) Isaac Shieh - Caprice Reimagined: New Works for Natural Horn (New Focus) Erez Dessel - PRO FAKE NO REJECT (Corbett vs. Dempsey) Jeff, Unfortunately - Bridge Over Troubled Flowers (ESP-Disk’) three-layer cake - sounds the color of grounds (Otherly Love) Chicago Underground Duo - Hyperglyph (International Anthem) Sam Sadigursky and Nathan Koci - Solomon Diaries, Vols. IV and V (Adhyaropa) Qur’an Shaheed - Pulse (Leaving)

Favorite EPs of 2025

Makaya McCraven (feat. Ben LaMar Gay and Theon Cross) - Techno Logic (International Anthem) Trupa Trupa - Mourners (Glitterbeat) Eve Matin - TRANSMUTANCIA (Leaving)

Frank Falisi

I started teaching high schoolers. I got an orange cat. I stood on Ronette Pulaski’s bridge. I moved into an apartment with the person I love. I lost too many people but I listened to more music. I missed some friends. I watched a perfect juvenile Red Tail last Wednesday for an hour. When I was a younger man, when I thought I was getting older, I used to say that “the screen is getting wider.” What I meant was: I thought I was perceiving events and feelings previously unknown to me, and that this perceiving was “wisdom.” Here now on the edge of my Company birthday—some body hold me too close!—it feels like the ratio is narrowing again. Not at the expense of knowledge: if there is an internal logic to 2025 AD, it is one that moves with the swiftest genocidal cruelty. No, I am not ignoring, just trying to know the extent of my grasp. The sun comes up about as often as it goes down.

Favorite Albums of 2025

Blood Orange - Essex Honey (RCA)

Agriculture - The Spiritual Sound (The Flenser)

Chuquimamani-Condori - Edits (self-released)

Deftones - private music (Reprise)

Ethel Cain - Perverts (Daughters of Cain)

Earl Sweatshirt - Live Laugh Love (Tan Cressida / Warner)

M83 - Resurrection Original Soundtrack (M83 Recording Inc.)

more eaze and claire rousay - no floor (Thrill Jockey)

Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band - New Threats From the Soul (Sophomore Lounge / Tough Love)

Zach Phillips - True Music (self-released)

Favorite Songs of 2025

Alex G - “Is it Still You In There?” (Domino)

Billy Woods - “Waterproof Mascara” (Backwoodz Studioz)

Destroyer - “Hydroplaning Off the Edge of the World” (Merge)

Grimes - “Artificial Angels” (Eternal Recurrence)

Jennifer Walton - “Miss America” (Local Action)

Lauren Auder - “yes” (untitled(recs))

Nine Inch Nails - “As Alive As You Need Me to Be” (Interscope)

Perfume Genius - “It’s a Mirror” (Ecstatic)

Robyn - “Dopamine” (Young)

Los Thuthanaka - “Salay “Titi Ch’iri Siqiti”” (self-released)

Favorite Not-New New Things

The Annihilation of Fish (Charles Burnett, 1999)

Bill Evans Trio - Haunted Heart: The Legendary Riverside Studio Recordings (Craft, 2025)

To Smithereens (Rosalyn Drexler, 1972)

Alex Fields

I’ve been unable to think separately about art, life, and politics lately. Of course the apocalyptic state of the world looms over every thought about the future, and it’s impossible to ignore the strangling by tech capital of the institutions that allow for both my day job as a postal worker and my after hours one as a film and music writer. But beauty also intrudes into despair. The more that “a better world” seems like the long shot, a distant view from a leaky raft, the more impossible it seems to want apolitical art or politics without aesthetics.

One formal reflection of that for me personally is that I’ve been drawn mostly to art that consciously reflects its own history and the conditions of its own production. I’ve always been obsessed with folk music and the way that artists in the present relate to and rework material inherited from the fairly distant past, nearly all of my favorite albums this year are (or draw upon) folk music. Many of them also make us aware of the violent meeting of a pick and guitar strings or the clipping of live performance on limited equipment, just like my favorite films and videos not only reveal but formally rely upon on the “limitations” of the old phones, broken cameras, or stereoscopic rigs that made them. Surely the future of art will have more to do with these material processes than with the anonymity of studio production and commercial gloss.

I mostly only listen to music as albums and so my favorite songs of a given year are mostly just the best songs from each of my favorite albums. So instead of the best songs of 2025 I just listed some awesome bluegrass songs from whenever.

Favorite Albums of 2025

Gwenifer Raymond - Last Night I Heard the Dog Star Bark (We Are Busy Bodies) Los Thuthanaka - Los Thuthanaka (self-released) Aidan Connolly & Brian O’Leary - The Groves of Gneeveguilla (Raelach) Le Grand Couturier - Le Grand Couturier (un je ne sais quoi) Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunter (Hickman Holler) Various Artists - Her Mother’s Only Child: from the 2nd and 3rd Bulgarian National Folklore Festivals, 1971 & 1976 (Canary) Oklou - Choke Enough (True Panther) Brìghde Chaimbeul - Sunwise (Glitterbeat) Molasses - Ring of Fire (self-released) Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band - New Threats from the Soul (Sophomore Lounge / Tough Love)

Bluegrass Songs I Can’t Stop Listening To

Bill Monroe and His Bluegrass Boys - “Y’all Come” (Decca, 1954)

The Stanley Brothers - “Mountain Dew” (King, 1960)

Flatt & Scruggs - “Ground Speed” (Columbia, 1961)

The Dillards - “Dooley” (Elektra, 1963)

Jim & Jesse - “Stay A Little Longer” (Epic, 1965)

Jimmy Martin - “Tennessee” (Decca, 1968)

J.D. Crowe and the New South - “Old Home Place” (Rounder, 1975)

The Johnson Mountain Boys - “Duncan and Brady (He’s Been on the Job Too Long)” (Rounder, 1993)

The Del McCoury Band - “1952 Vincent Black Lightning” (Ceili, 2001)

Billy Strings - “Gone A Long Time” (Reprise, 2024)

Sam Goldner

Still inspired, in spite of it all.

Top 10 Albums of 2025

Oklou - choke enough (True Panther) Los Thuthanaka - Los Thuthanaka (self-released) DJ Travella - Twende - Dance Classics (Nyege Nyege Tapes) Geese - Getting Killed (Partisan / Play It Again Sam) Daniel Lopatin - Marty Supreme (Original Soundtrack) (Warp) Mondo Lava - Utero Dei (Hausu Mountain) Mason Lindahl - Joshua / Same Day Walking (Mt. Brings Death) Mark William Lewis - Mark William Lewis (A24 Music) Eliana Glass - E (Shelter Press) Gloorp - Gloorp ‘Em Up (Jolt)

Top 10 ’80s Country Songs I Heard This Year

Shenandoah - “Sunday in the South” (Columbia, 1989)

Vince Gill - “Oh Girl (You Know Where To Find Me)” (MCA, 1989)

Steve Wariner - “Your Memory” (RCA, 1980)

John Anderson - “Wild and Blue” (Warner, 1982)

The Judds - “Why Not Me” (RCA / Curb, 1984)

Rosanne Cash - “I Wonder” (Columbia, 1982)

Steve Earle - “Fearless Heart” (MCA, 1986)

k.d. lang - “Sugar Moon” (Sire / Warner, 1988)

Keith Whitley - “Miami, My Amy” (RCA, 1985)

Randy Travis - “Deeper Than the Holler” (Warner, 1988)

Marshall Gu

When the dust settles, I won’t remember a thing about 2025 that wasn’t tied to a major life event–see below for more information under “moments”–but that’s okay because it was one of the greatest days of my life.

Top 10 Albums of 2025

Annahstasia - Tether (drink sum wtr)

billy woods - GOLLIWOG (Backwoodz Studioz)

Danny Brown - Stardust (Warp)

Djrum - Under Tangled Silence (Houndstooth)

Fieldwork - Thereupon (Pi)

Los Thuthanaka - Los Thuthanaka (self-released)

MIKE - Showbiz (10k)

Ninajirachi - I Love My Computer (NLV)

Oneohtrix Point Never - Tranquilizer (Warp)

Skrillex - F*ck U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 (OWSLA)

Top 10 Songs of 2025

Amaarae - “S.M.O.” (Interscope)

Annahstasia - “Be Kind” (drink sum wtr)

Aya - “Off the Esso” (Hyperdub)

Djrum - “Three Foxes Chasing Each Other” (Houndstooth)

Haley Heynderickx & Max García Conover - “Buffalo, 1981” (Fat Possum)

Jane Remover - “JRJRJR” (deadAir)

Kehlani - “Folded” (Atlantic)

Lyra Pramuk - “Rewild” (7K!)

Ninajirachi - “iPod Touch” (NLV)

SHERELLE - “FREAKY (JUST MY TYPE)” (Method 808)

Top 10 Moments of 2025

10. Jane Remover asking if they should change their name again before repeating “JR” over and over on the very first day of the year.

9. Kendrick Lamar spazzing out in his verse on Playboi Carti’s “Good Credit,” a better performance than anything from GNX.

8. The tribal drum drop on Djrum’s “L’Ancienne,” more than 90 seconds into the song.

7. The mandolin riff and first verse of Alex G’s “Headlights.” Shame he put no thought into the chorus.

6. The way Nels Cline’s Consentrik Quartet peels back the Henry Threadgill-esque madness on the second half of “Satomi” in the quasi-ambient hopeful march towards the future.

5. Max García Conover singing “You can buy a body, sell a body, build a body store / The USA hates you being poor” as if protest folk songs never went out of style on “Buffalo, 1981.”

4. The way Ninajirachi blurts out her own name, “I wanna fuck my computer / It says my name / It says [NOISE] / And no one in the world can do it better.”

3. When Annahstasia repeats “I danced for three days” three times, one for each day she danced, on “Be Kind.”

2. The clean electric guitar line of Kehlani’s “Folded.”

1. Getting married on September 13, 2025.

James Gui

I blinked, and it was December again. 2025 was the year that my life began moving at a pace faster than my capacity for reflection; I didn’t contribute to any other EOY lists because of how weird the year has been. I decided to focus more on grad school. I slowed down on freelancing. I skimmed too many books whose contents I don’t remember. I got married! I didn’t listen to much music, new or old. I quit Spotify (again). I moved to Chicago. I started to have the kind of doubts that creep up as you reach your late twenties (except getting married, of course). As the year wraps up, I’m reevaluating how my practices—music, writing, research, and organizing—relate to each other.

Good Albums

caroline - caroline 2 (Rough Trade)

Djrum - Under Tangled Silence (Houndstooth)

Ichiko Aoba - Luminescent Creatures (Hermine / Psychic Hotline)

Los Thuthanaka - Los Thuthanaka (self-released)

우륵과 풍각쟁이들 / Ureuk and the Pungakjaengideul - 풍류 / Pungnyu (Helicoper Records) [note: the band’s own translation of their name uses a slur for the Roma so I’ve changed it here]

Various Artists - Only Sounds That Tremble Through Us | فقط أصوات ترتعش في أجسادنا (Bilna’es)

Xenia Reaper - Nept Polarization (Delsin)

Arcibanda - New Item (Artetetra)

james k - Friend (AD 93)

Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Rimas Entertainment)

People’s Songs (Minjung Kayo) from South Korea

In the summer I got into this podcast, 청춘들의 민중가요 (The People’s Songs of Our Youth), as a way to practice Korean listening and also learn more about the genre of minjung kayo, or people’s songs, first developed by anti-dictatorship/pro-democracy activists in South Korea in the 80s. Traded on illegal cassettes and shared by word-of-mouth, these songs aren’t well-known outside of the movement sphere in South Korea, but it’s been cathartic to hear songs so unabashedly political in a time when it seems artists are trying everything in their power to remain silent about the burning world around us. Here’s a list, without commentary and in no particular order:

1. 우리나라 - “주한미군 철거가” (Our Country - “Song for the Withdrawal of United States Forces Korea”

2. 노래공장 - “국가보안법 철폐가” (Song Workshop - “Song for the Abolition of the National Security Law”)

3. 꽃다지 - “바위처럼” (Kkotdaji - “Like a Rock”)

4. 조국과 청춘 - “통일일세대” (Homeland and Youth - “First Generation of Unification”)

5. 천지인 - “청계천8가” (Cheonjiin - “Cheonggyecheon 8-Ga”)

6. 김민기 - “철망 앞에서” (Kim Min-gi - “In Front of the Barbed Wire”)

7. 안치환 - “철의 노동자” (An Chi-hwan - “Iron Worker”)

8. 극단 현장 - “진짜 노동자” (Hyunjang Theater - “Real Worker”)

9. 안치환 - “38선은 38선에만 있는것은 아니다” (An Chi-hwan - “The 38th Parallel is Everywhere”)

10. 좋은친구들 - “바리케이트” (Good Friends - “Barricade”)

11. 천리마 - “청년의 양심이 조국지킨다” (Cheollima - “The Conscience of the Youth Protects the Homeland”)

12. 노래를 찾는 사람들 - “그날이 오면” (People Looking for Songs - “When That Day Comes”)

13. 전대협노대단 - “통일은 됐어” (National Council of University Student Representatives Song Troupe - “Unification is Here”)

14. 박종화 - “파랑새” (Park Jong-hwa - “Parangsae”)

15. 희망새 - “통일세상 살고파라” (Bird of Hope - “I Wish for a Unified World”)

16. 조국과 청춘 - “처음처럼” (Homeland and Youth - “Like the First Time”)

17. 희망새 - “들어라 양키야” (Bird of Hope - “Listen Up, Yankee”)

18. 노동자노래단 - “무노동 무임금을 자본가에게” (Workers Song Troupe - “No Work, No Pay for Capitalists Too”)

19. 민주노총 - “끝내 살리라” (Korean Confederation of Trade Unions - “We Will Live to the End”)

20. 노래마을 - “나이 서른에 우린” (Song Village - “When We’re 30”)

21. 윤민석과 함께하는 몇가지의 실험 - “동백 피는 날” (A Few Experiments with Yun Min-seok - “The Day the Camellia Blooms”)

22. 문익환, 류형선, 김용우 - “비무장지대” (Mun Ik-hwan, Ryu Hyeong-seon, Kim Yong-u - “DMZ”)

23. 노래공장 - “아직도” (Song Factory - “Still”)

24. 메이데이 - “뒤돌아보아도” (May Day - “Even When Looking Back”)

25. 우리나라 - “가자 통일로” (Our Country - “Let’s Go! Toward Unification”)

Raphael Helfand

I may not be the first North Brooklyn male you’ve heard this from recently, but I’ve been reading The Power Broker for a year. That’s a lie. I’ve been reading The Power Broker for two years, but the end is finally in sight. I’m 960 pages in now, 200 pages from the finish line, about to start “The Loss of Power,” which, if the rumors are true, is the part of the book where Robert Moses finally loses power. Up to this point (1965, give or take), Moses has gripped the reins of New York City’s—and, to a lesser extent, New York state’s—planning and construction projects with increasing strength for roughly 40 years without ever holding an elected office.

OK, time to summarize The Power Broker (feel free to skip this section if you’ve read the book):

An idealist at the start, Robert Moses first glimpsed power in the ’20s as a member of New York Governor Al Smith’s administration. He never looked back, accruing more and more influence as time passed. At the peak of its power, Moses’s Triborough Bridge Authority had so much money in bank bonds that its budget far exceeded the city’s, allowing Moses to bulldoze any opposing views on what and where the city should build. Thus, he built bridge after bridge and highway after highway, razing whole neighborhoods when alternate routes were available (and often more sensible); poaching funds from schools, hospitals, and public housing; routinely reserving his celebrated parks and playgrounds for wealthy white areas; and, perhaps most importantly, not only neglecting to complement his massive roads—none of which did much to stop New York’s legendary gridlock—with simple accommodations for public transit. He did all of this, author Robert Caro argues, out of an unshakeable arrogance, a total disconnect from (and disregard for) the people he’d been hired to serve, and an insatiable need to dominate his fellow man.

Once you’ve gotten this far in the book, you’re so angry about the irrevocable damage Moses has caused to our city—everyone here lives in New York, right?—that you’ve got a mind to dig up his grave and mutilate whatever’s left of his desiccated corpse. Needless to say, I’m stoked for the next part.

This year has been a collectively miserable one by almost every metric: The Trump administration’s attacks on immigrants, trans people, and the poor increase every day. Israel continues to perpetrate a genocide in Gaza as global interest wains. AI boosterism drives us closer to economic and climate collapse by the minute.

Zohran Mamdani will probably fix all of this with a wave of his hand on January 1, 2025—we all still live in New York, right?—but if that plan falls through, we’ll have to keep doing what we can to make a difference while getting by ourselves. It’s helpful in times like these to imagine a not-so-future in which the stories of the ghouls who currently run the world end with a Loss of Power, a fall from grace at least as ignominious as that of Robert Moses. While we wait on that, here’s a great song from this year about burning all the castles in the world:

Top 10 Albums of 2025

Titanic - Hagen (Unheard of Hope) Ichiko Aoba - Luminescent Creatures (Hermine / Psychic Hotline) Richard Dawson - End of the Middle (Domino) Juana Molina - DOGA (RGS) Chuquimamani-Condori - Edits (self-released) aya - hexed! (Hyperdub) Corridos Ketamina - Corridos Ketamina (Deep Love) Hayden Pedigo & Chat Pile - In The Earth Again (Computer Students) Vanessa Rossetto - Pictures of the Warm South (Erstwhile) Los Thuthanaka - Los Thuthanaka (self-released)

Top 10 Songs of 2025

Chuquimamani-Condori - “Breathe Kullawada Caporal E DJ edit” (self-released) Ichiko Aoba - “Luciferine” (Hermine / Psychic Hotline) Titanic - “Gotera” (Unheard of Hope) Juana Molina - “siestas ahí” (RGS) Smerz - “You got time and I got money” (Escho) Richard Dawson - “Bullies” (Domino) Panda Bear feat. Cindy Lee - “Defense” (Domino) Nourished By Time - “BABY BABY” (XL) Shungu & Liv.e - “Last Time” (Lex) Corridos Ketamina - “Cepillín” (Deep Love)

