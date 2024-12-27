Our Favorite Albums, 2024
Our favorite albums of the year, as voted on by Tone Glow's writers
Another year, another Tone Glow list. As the publication has evolved and its writers have gone down various paths (writerly or not), it’s been nice to convene at the end of each year and see the albums that excite us. 33 of us contributed lists this time around, and we managed to have 39 overlapping albums. Below, you’ll find our favorite albums of 2024. On two separate posts, you’ll also see individual lists and reflections. We’ve been going at it for five years now, and things have changed so much that I have no idea what’ll happen in the next five. It’s nice to set yourself up for surprise.
Tone Glow’s Favorite Albums of 2024
The below list is Tone Glow’s Favorite Albums of 2024 as determined by our contributors’ individual lists. Every album below received at least 2 votes.
Received Six Votes
[Ahmed] - Giant Beauty (Fönstret)
Received Five Votes
Caxtrinho - Queda Livre (QTV)
Charli XCX - Brat (Atlantic)
Cindy Lee - Diamond Jubilee (Realistik Studios)
Joshua Chuquimia Crampton - Estrella Por Estrella (Puro Fantasía)
Rafael Toral - Spectral Evolution (Moikai)
Still House Plants - If I don’t make it, I love u (Bison)
Received Four Votes
d.silvestre - d.silvestre (self-released)
Loidis - One Day (Incienso)
Mount Eerie - Night Palace (P.W. Elverum & Sun)
Toshiya Tsunoda / Taku Unami - Wovenland 3 (Erstwhile)
Xavi - Next (Interscope)
Received Three Votes
[Ahmed] - Wood Blues (Astral Spirits)
Astrid Sonne - Great Doubt (Escho)
Bladee - Cold Visions (Trash Island)
Mk.gee - Two Star & the Dream Police (R&R)
SahBabii - Saaheem (self-released)
Sunik Kim - Tears of Rage (Rope Editions)
Received Two Votes
Able Noise - High Tide (World of Echo)
Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future (4AD)
AraabMuzik - AGGRO DR1FT (Milan)
Armbruster - Can I Sit Here (Dear Life)
Charles Gayle / Milford Graves / William Parker - WEBO (Black Editions)
The Cure - Songs of a Lost World (Fiction / Capitol)
Fwea-Go Jit - 2 Fweavorful (SoFloJook)
gaburyu - Maid-san and Witch (self-released)
Homecomings - see you, frail angel. sea adore you. (IRORI)
Kali Malone - All Life Long (Ideologic Organ)
Kim Gordon - The Collective (Matador)
Leila Bordreuil - 1991, Summer, Huntington Garage Fire (Hanson)
Lia Kohl - Normal Sounds (Moon Glyph)
Mabe Fratti - Sentir que no sabes (Unheard of Hope)
Sarah Davachi - The Head as Form’d in the Crier’s Choir (Late)
skaiwater - #gigi (GoodTalk/Capitol)
Syclops - Black Eye (BubbleTease Communications)
TEMPLIME - EMPT MILE (self-released)
Thou - Umbilical (Sacred Bones)
Tyla - Tyla (Fax / Epic)
Ulla & Ultrafog - It Means A Lot (Motion Ward)
