Edited still from Unstable Rocks (Ewelina Rosinska, 2024)

Another year, another Tone Glow list. As the publication has evolved and its writers have gone down various paths (writerly or not), it’s been nice to convene at the end of each year and see the albums that excite us. 33 of us contributed lists this time around, and we managed to have 39 overlapping albums. Below, you’ll find our favorite albums of 2024. On two separate posts, you’ll also see individual lists and reflections. We’ve been going at it for five years now, and things have changed so much that I have no idea what’ll happen in the next five. It’s nice to set yourself up for surprise.

Tone Glow’s Favorite Albums of 2024

The below list is Tone Glow’s Favorite Albums of 2024 as determined by our contributors’ individual lists. Every album below received at least 2 votes.

Received Six Votes

Received Five Votes

Received Four Votes

Received Three Votes

Received Two Votes

Read our Individual Lists & Reflections

Individual Lists & Reflections, Part 1

Individual Lists & Reflections, Part 2

If you appreciate what we do, please consider donating via Ko-fi or becoming a Patreon patron. Tone Glow is dedicated to forever providing its content for free, but please know that all our writers are paid for the work they do. All donations will be used for paying writers, and if we get enough money, Tone Glow will be able to publish issues more frequently.

Donate to Tone Glow

Become a Tone Glow Patron