Edited still from The Secret Garden (Nour Ouayda, 2023)

My greatest takeaway with each passing year is that I feel like an entirely different person than I was 12 months ago. This isn’t to say that a large part of who I am has changed—I’m still losing sleep by digging for music, I’m still in love with interviewing, I still think that eating good food and talking with friends is the best possible use of one’s time—but there is a sense that everything that I have been through has left me, at least in some small way, anew. One of the great privileges I have as the editor of Tone Glow is that I see this growth in all of our contributors—not just as writers and interviewers and thinkers, but as regular ol’ people. Some of us aren’t writing anymore, some of us are writing for other publications, some of us are not so interested in new music at all. And that’s the beauty of it, that in these four years since Tone Glow started, I’ve witnessed people (friends!) just live out their lives, and it’s just that music happens to be a big part of them.

The list below feels right because it feels like our list, which means it is just one small snapshot of what 32 different people decided to proclaim as the best music from this year. I am fairly certain that there is a 0% chance that you have heard every single one of these albums, unless you’re the sort of person who listens to Asian idol pop, jazz, field recordings, baile funk, regional Mexican music, footwork, and rap. And it’s a great feeling that with all of these records, I can guess the people who voted for them. You’ll be able to see what every contributor voted for on our individual contributor lists—spread across two parts—alongside their reflections of the year. All of the 38 albums below received at least two votes. Thanks for reading, thanks for listening—here’s to another year. —Joshua Minsoo Kim

Tone Glow’s Favorite Albums of 2023

The below list is Tone Glow’s Favorite Albums of 2023 as determined by our contributors’ individual lists. Every album below received at least 2 votes.

Received Thirteen Votes

Received Eight Votes

Received Seven Votes

Veeze - Ganger (Navy Wavy)

Received Three Votes

Received Two Votes

Read our Individual Lists & Reflections

Individual Lists & Reflections, Part 1

Individual Lists & Reflections, Part 2

If you appreciate what we do, please consider donating via Ko-fi or becoming a Patreon patron. Tone Glow is dedicated to forever providing its content for free, but please know that all our writers are paid for the work they do. All donations will be used for paying writers, and if we get enough money, Tone Glow will be able to publish issues more frequently.

Donate to Tone Glow

Become a Tone Glow Patron