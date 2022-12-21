Edited still from The Plains (David Easteal, 2022)

I was shocked when I tabulated the results of our collective “Albums of the Year” list and saw that there were 42 (!) albums we could, in some small way, agree on. 32 folks who’ve contributed to Tone Glow are responsible for what you’ll see below, and these people come from different sectors of my life: former Tiny Mix Tapes contributors, friends I made while at The Singles Jukebox, folks I’ve talked with for 10+ years on private torrent trackers, random people I’ve DM’d on Twitter who I felt kinship with. There is, much to my surprise, a strong sense of the Tone Glow “identity” within our choices, and whether that’s clear to anyone reading this is less important to me than the fact that I (and presumably other contributors) can feel it. This is perhaps why I enjoy running and writing for Tone Glow: we’re not making any claims about our list “capturing” a specific year, nor do we feel beholden to include any particular artist. There’s nothing at stake here… we just like music and want to keep exploring. As I listen back to some of these records, I’m deeply pleased that I can see why specific writers like some of them so much. It makes me think about how shoegaze was dubbed “the scene that celebrates itself”—shouldn’t that be every scene? I sure as hell feel like that way about Tone Glow right now.

Below, you’ll find our collective list—42 albums that appeared in at least 2 of our 34 lists. You’ll also find individual lists and reflections from contributors spread across two parts. As always, thanks for reading. Here’s to another great year of music. —Joshua Minsoo Kim

Tone Glow’s Favorite Albums of 2022

The below list is Tone Glow’s Favorite Albums of 2022 as determined by our contributors’ individual lists. Every album below received at least 2 votes.

Received Six Votes:

Kali Malone - Living Torch (Portraits GRM)

Received Five Votes:

Alex G - God Save the Animals (Domino)

Received Three Votes:

Received Two Votes:

